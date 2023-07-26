RENAULT GROUP: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q2-2023 earnings

July 26th, 2023

Nissan contributes €271 million for second quarter 2023 to Renault Group's earnings

Nissan released today its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (April 1st, 2023 to March 31st, 2024).

Nissan's results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (April 1st to June 30th, 2023), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group's second quarter 2023 net income estimated at €271 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 149,5 yen/euro for the period under review.