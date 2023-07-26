Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.: Universal Stainless Reports Profitable Second Quarter 2023 Results

Q2 2023 Sales of $69.0 million, up 5% from Q1 2023, up 32% year-over-year; highest since Q2 2019



Q2 2023 Gross margin improves to $9.8 million, or 14.3% of sales

Q2 2023 Operating income more than doubles to $3.1 million

Company returns to profitability with net income of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

Q2 2023 EBITDA is $7.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA is $7.9 million, up 16% from Q1 2023

Cash flow from operations is $7.7 million for the quarter; $11.2 million year-to-date

Premium alloy sales are $12.9 million, or 18.6% of total sales

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported net sales for the second quarter of 2023 of $69.0 million, an increase of 4.8% from $65.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, and an increase of 32.3% from net sales of $52.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, net sales increased 35.3% to $134.9 million from $99.7 million in the same period of 2022.

The Company's gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 improved to $9.8 million, or 14.3% of sales, representing a 27.5% increase from $7.7 million, or 11.7% of sales, in the first quarter of 2023, and more than double the gross margin of $4.7 million, or 9.1% of sales, in the 2022 second quarter. The gross margin in the most recent quarter benefited from higher shipment volume both sequentially and year-over-year, increased production and higher selling prices, partly offset by negative surcharge misalignment as commodity prices fell during the period.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $3.1 million, which is up 113.5% from operating income of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, and compares with an operating loss of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company delivered net income of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, and a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, net income was $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022. 2022 results included an AMJP grant benefit and charges incurred from a liquid metal spill in April 2022.

Sales of premium alloys in the second quarter of 2023 were $12.9 million, or 18.6% of sales, a 27.1% decrease from the record $17.7 million, or 26.8% of sales, in the first quarter of 2023, but an increase of 46.4% from $8.8 million, or 16.8% of sales, in the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date 2023 premium alloy sales increased 72.2% to $30.5 million, or 22.6% of sales, from $17.7 million, or 17.8% of sales, in the same period of 2022.

Aerospace is the Company's largest market and represented 74.3% of total sales in the second quarter of 2023 at $51.3 million, an increase of 4.7% from the first quarter 2023 and 43.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date 2023 aerospace sales totaled $100.2 million, an increase of 52.4% from the first six months of 2022.

The Company's EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $7.6 million from $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA increased 16.5% to $7.9 million from $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and was up 24.8% from $6.4 million in the 2022 second quarter.

Dennis Oates, Chairman, President and CEO, commented: "We returned to bottom line profitability in the second quarter as we achieved gross margin expansion. Higher shipment volume, increased production and higher selling prices were the main drivers.

"Second quarter sales were in line with our plan and expectation for the quarter. Demand for our premium alloys remains robust, and we have a substantial book of business extending through 2024. We expect premium alloy sales to reaccelerate beginning in the third quarter driven by tremendous aerospace demand. Our capital project to add two Vacuum-Arc Remelt (VAR) furnaces at our North Jackson facility remains on target. It is designed to expand our premium alloy portfolio with more technologically advanced, higher margin products.

"We remain highly optimistic about our growth prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond. The hard work of our dedicated and talented employees provides our confidence and ability to seize our opportunities."

Financial Position

Managed working capital was $148.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared with $149.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $147.9 million at June 30, 2022. Inventory at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $151.6 million, compared with $149.4 million at the end of the 2023 first quarter, and $149.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, the increase reflecting two record Vacuum-Induction Melt (VIM) production campaigns achieved during the 2023 second quarter.

Backlog (before surcharges) at June 30, 2023 totaled a robust $355.0 million compared with record backlog of $366.0 million at March 31, 2023. Backlog increased 59.4% from $222.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The average selling price per pound in the backlog increased 7% compared with March 31, 2023.

The Company's total debt at June 30, 2023 was $93.3 million, down from $99.4 million at March 31, 2023 and compared with $84.0 million at June 30, 2022. Interest expense was $2.0 million for the 2023 second quarter, in line with the 2023 first quarter, but up 135.2% from the second quarter of 2022, due to higher interest rates on the Company's variable debt.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.4 million, compared with $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and noted special items such as impairments and costs or income related to special events such as periods of low activity or insurance claims. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

[TABLES FOLLOW]

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 69,015 $ 52,156 $ 134,880 $ 99,718 Cost of products sold 59,167 47,417 117,308 90,926 Gross margin 9,848 4,739 17,572 8,792 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,755 5,277 13,030 10,326 Operating income (loss) 3,093 (538 ) 4,542 (1,534 ) Interest expense 1,979 814 3,947 1,467 Deferred financing amortization 66 56 130 112 Other expense (income), net 5 (39 ) (37 ) (26 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,043 (1,369 ) 502 (3,087 ) Income taxes 148 68 119 (35 ) Net income (loss) $ 895 $ (1,437 ) $ 383 $ (3,052 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.34 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 9,066,150 8,960,770 9,061,011 8,953,460 Diluted 9,272,660 8,960,770 9,210,841 8,953,460









MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service centers $ 53,837 $ 36,940 $ 103,160 $ 70,193 Original equipment manufacturers 3,868 4,182 8,076 8,886 Rerollers 3,682 6,889 10,327 11,397 Forgers 6,426 3,601 11,455 8,289 Conversion services and other 1,202 544 1,862 953 Total net sales $ 69,015 $ 52,156 $ 134,880 $ 99,718 Tons shipped 7,502 7,316 15,689 14,145 MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Specialty alloys $ 54,947 $ 42,824 $ 102,496 $ 81,044 Premium alloys * 12,866 8,788 30,522 17,721 Conversion services and other sales 1,202 544 1,862 953 Total net sales $ 69,015 $ 52,156 $ 134,880 $ 99,718 END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aerospace $ 51,262 $ 35,673 $ 100,220 $ 65,775 Power generation 1,330 2,224 2,416 3,521 Oil & gas 3,054 4,667 7,806 9,019 Heavy equipment 8,928 7,205 15,859 15,279 General industrial, conversion services and other 4,441 2,387 8,579 6,124 Total net sales $ 69,015 $ 52,156 $ 134,880 $ 99,718 * Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. **The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash $ 44 $ 2,019 Accounts receivable, net 31,295 30,960 Inventory, net 151,607 154,193 Other current assets 10,689 10,392 Total current assets 193,635 197,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 159,759 163,490 Deferred income taxes 104 143 Other long-term assets 1,526 2,137 Total assets $ 355,024 $ 363,334 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 33,503 $ 38,179 Accrued employment costs 3,609 2,790 Current portion of long-term debt 3,665 3,419 Other current liabilities 963 1,112 Total current liabilities 41,740 45,500 Long-term debt, net 89,618 95,015 Other long-term liabilities, net 3,053 3,066 Total liabilities 134,411 143,581 Stockholders' equity 220,613 219,753 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 355,024 $ 363,334









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 383 $ (3,052 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 9,643 9,694 Deferred income tax (19 ) (52 ) Share-based compensation expense 672 695 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (335 ) (8,945 ) Inventory, net 1,716 (9,054 ) Accounts payable (1,633 ) 3,450 Accrued employment costs 819 (1,651 ) Income taxes 43 33 Other (112 ) (128 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,177 (9,010 ) Investing activity: Capital expenditures (6,932 ) (5,482 ) Net cash used in investing activity (6,932 ) (5,482 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 113,883 64,647 Payments on revolving credit facility (118,425 ) (48,810 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 75 62 Payments on term loan facility and finance leases (1,753 ) (1,210 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,220 ) 14,689 Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,975 ) 197 Cash at beginning of period 2,019 118 Cash at end of period $ 44 $ 315









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 895 $ (1,437 ) $ 383 $ (3,052 ) Interest expense 1,979 814 3,947 1,467 Income taxes 148 68 119 (35 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,611 4,823 9,643 9,694 EBITDA 7,633 4,268 14,092 8,074 Share-based compensation expense 311 286 672 695 Fixed cost absorption direct charge - 1,300 - 1,300 Spill costs in addition to absorption charge, net - 2,270 - 2,270 AMJP benefit - (1,761 ) - (2,818 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,944 $ 6,363 $ 14,764 $ 9,521