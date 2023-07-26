

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence held steady in July after improving in the previous month, as the improvement in financial expectations was offset by a rise in fears of unemployment, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index stood at 85 in July, the same as in June. Moreover, the index remained well below the long-term average of 100.



Households' assessment of their own future financial situation improved in July, with the corresponding index rising to -13 from -15.



However, the index for past financial conditions declined somewhat to -33 from -32.



Consumers' opinions on the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months turned less pessimistic in July. The corresponding index rose to -47 from -40 in June, the survey revealed.



French consumers' view on future saving capacity weakened, with the relevant measure falling to 3 in July from 8 in the previous month. Similarly, the measure of their current saving capacity dropped to 10 from 12.



The major purchase intentions index gained three points from May to reach -44 in July.



The gauge for the acceleration of inflation in the next twelve months eased to -57 in July from -52 in the preceding month.



Households' unemployment concerns were slightly higher in July, as the respective index climbed from 10 to 14.



