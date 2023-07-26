TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter consolidated revenue was NT$56.30 billion, increasing 3.8% QoQ from NT$54.21 billion in 1Q23. Compared to a year ago, 2Q23 revenue declined 21.9% YoY from NT$72.06 billion in 2Q22. Consolidated gross margin for 2Q23 was 36.0%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$15.64 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.27.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "For the second quarter, we reported results in line with guidance, with wafer shipments remaining flat from the previous quarter and utilization rate of 71%. Second-quarter revenue grew 3.8% QoQ, mainly due to improved product mix within our 12-inch portfolio. Revenue from 22/28nm products continued to increase sequentially, representing 29% of second-quarter sales, while contribution from specialty technologies reached 59%. By segment, we saw short-term demand recovery in the consumer space for WiFi, digital TV, and display driver ICs, while demand for computer-related products also moderately rebounded from the previous quarter. We are pleased to share that we have completed the transaction to acquire remaining shares in USCXM, our 12-inch fab in Xiamen, China. As one of UMC's four 12-inch fabs in geographically diverse locations, USCXM will continue to provide high-quality fabrication services to customers and increase its contribution to UMC's financial performance as a wholly-owned subsidiary."

Co-president Wang said: "Looking into the third quarter, wafer demand outlook is uncertain given prolonged inventory correction in the supply chain. While we saw spots of limited recovery in the second quarter, overall end market sentiment remains weak and we expect customers to continue stringent inventory management in the near term. Despite a weaker-than-expected environment going into the second half, we believe our 22/28nm business will remain resilient due to our strong position in leading edge specialty technologies such as embedded high voltage. In addition, we are gearing up to offer the necessary silicon interposer technology and capacity to fulfill emerging AI market demand from customers."

"UMC continues to enhance communication of its corporate sustainability efforts to stakeholders. This month, UMC issued its first Climate Action Report, which follows the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, providing a detailed overview of how UMC is responding to climate change. In addition, UMC was ranked in the top 5% of listed firms in Taiwan Stock Exchange's 2022 Corporate Governance Evaluation for the ninth consecutive year, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value and adhering to sustainable business practices," Co-president Wang added.

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 2Q23 1Q23 QoQ %

change 2Q22 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 56,296 54,209 3.8 72,055 (21.9 ) Gross Profit 20,252 19,224 5.3 33,472 (39.5 ) Operating Expenses (5,718 ) (5,780 ) (1.1 ) (6,706 ) (14.7 ) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,141 1,037 10.0 1,398 (18.4 ) Operating Income 15,675 14,481 8.2 28,164 (44.3 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,810 4,647 (39.5 ) (2,586 ) - Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 15,641 16,183 (3.3 ) 21,327 (26.7 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 1.27 1.31 1.74 (US$ per ADS) 0.204 0.210 0.279

Second quarter operating revenues increased by 3.8% sequentially to NT$56.30 billion as a better product mix from wafer shipments and a favorable foreign exchange rate slightly improved financial results amid continuing semiconductor inventory correction. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies remained unchanged at 41% of wafer revenue. Gross profit grew 5.3% QoQ to NT$20.25 billion, or 36.0% of revenue. Operating expenses declined 1.1% QoQ to NT$5.72 billion. Net other operating income increased to NT$1.14 billion. Net non-operating income totaled NT$2.81 billion mainly reflecting the mark to market securities. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$15.64 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.27. Earnings per ADS was US$0.204. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q23 was 12,348,986,144, compared with 12,348,880,384 shares in 1Q23 and 12,283,479,334 shares in 2Q22. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,526,182,161 in 2Q23, compared with 12,597,236,266 shares in 1Q23 and 12,553,373,552 shares in 2Q22. The fully diluted shares counted on June 30, 2023 were approximately 12,526,495,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues grew slightly to NT$56.30 billion. COGS increased 3.0% to NT$36.04 billion. Gross profit grew 5.3% QoQ to NT$20.25 billion partly due to a better product mix. Operating expenses declined to NT$5.72 billion, as Sales & Marketing and G&A fell 24.6% and 18.4% respectively, while R&D increased 19.9% sequentially to NT$3.32 billion, representing 5.9% of revenue. Net other operating income was NT$1.14 billion. In 2Q23, operating income increased 8.2% QoQ to NT$15.68 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 2Q23 1Q23 QoQ %

change 2Q22 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 56,296 54,209 3.8 72,055 (21.9 ) COGS (36,044 ) (34,985 ) 3.0 (38,583 ) (6.6 ) Depreciation (8,467 ) (8,439 ) 0.3 (9,616 ) (11.9 ) Other Mfg. Costs (27,577 ) (26,546 ) 3.9 (28,967 ) (4.8 ) Gross Profit 20,252 19,224 5.3 33,472 (39.5 ) Gross Margin (%) 36.0 % 35.5 % 46.5 % Operating Expenses (5,718 ) (5,780 ) (1.1 ) (6,706 ) (14.7 ) G&A (1,715 ) (2,102 ) (18.4 ) (2,579 ) (33.5 ) Sales & Marketing (716 ) (950 ) (24.6 ) (915 ) (21.7 ) R&D (3,317 ) (2,767 ) 19.9 (3,209 ) 3.4 Expected Credit

Impairment gain (loss) 30 39 (21.6 ) (3 ) - Net Other Operating

Income & Expenses 1,141 1,037 10.0 1,398 (18.4 ) Operating Income 15,675 14,481 8.2 28,164 (44.3 )

Net non-operating income in 2Q23 was NT$2.81 billion, primarily reflecting the NT$1.04 billion in net investment gain, the NT$0.97 billion in net interest income and the NT$0.80 billion in exchange gain.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,810 4,647 (2,586 ) Net Interest Income and Expenses 974 908 (163 ) Net Investment Gain and Loss 1,042 3,987 (3,675 ) Exchange Gain and Loss 799 (239 ) 1,361 Other Gain and Loss (5 ) (9 ) (109 )

In 2Q23, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$13.76 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$23.67 billion, which included NT$24.99 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash outflow of NT$11.23 billion. Cash inflow from financing was NT$1.06 billion, primarily from a NT$0.94 billion in bank loans and a NT$0.29 billion in the increase in deposits-in. Net cash outflow in 2Q23 totaled NT$8.74 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$1.13 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 13,760 26,964 Net income before tax 18,485 19,128 Depreciation & Amortization 9,931 9,903 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (726 ) (3,248 ) Income tax paid (11,845 ) (2,936 ) Changes in working capital & others (2,085 ) 4,117 Cash Flow from Investing Activities (23,667 ) (29,586 ) Decrease in financial assets measured

at amortized cost 60 598 Acquisition of PP&E (24,139 ) (29,756 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (684 ) (528 ) Others 1,096 100 Cash Flow from Financing Activities 1,061 1,347 Bank loans 939 (485 ) Increase in deposits-in 287 1,991 Others (165 ) (159 ) Effect of Exchange Rate 109 (710 ) Net Cash Flow (8,737 ) (1,985 ) Beginning balance 171,834 173,819 Ending balance 163,097 171,834

Cash and cash equivalents slightly decreased to NT$163.10 billion. Days of inventory increased by 2 days to 85 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Cash and Cash Equivalents 163.10 171.83 183.72 Accounts Receivable 30.62 27.07 42.88 Days Sales Outstanding 47 54 51 Inventories, net 34.55 32.68 27.34 Days of Inventory 85 83 62 Total Current Assets 239.03 241.97 265.78

Current liabilities increased to NT$142.98 billion partly due to the NT$45.02 in dividends payable. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$36.06 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$226.31 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 69%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Total Current Liabilities 142.98 105.89 131.81 Accounts Payable 8.83 9.21 9.95 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 11.59 9.77 13.22 Payables on Equipment 13.01 18.44 11.60 Dividends Payable 45.02 - - Other 64.53 68.47 97.04 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 36.06 37.30 45.70 Long-Term Investment Liabilities - 4.26 8.50 Total Liabilities 226.31 194.08 216.51 Debt to Equity 69% 55% 76%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific grew to 56% while business from North America declined to 27% of sales. Business from Europe increased to 12% while contribution from Japan was 5%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 North America 27% 31% 30% 23% 22% Asia Pacific 56% 50% 54% 62% 65% Europe 12% 11% 9% 9% 8% Japan 5% 8% 7% 6% 5%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm increased to 29% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 12% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm 29% 26% 28% 25% 22% 28nm 12% 15% 17% 17% 18% 40nm 23% 19% 17% 18% 19% 65nm 10% 10% 9% 8% 7% 90nm 10% 12% 12% 12% 12% 0.13um 9% 10% 10% 10% 12% 0.18um 5% 6% 5% 8% 8% 0.5um and above 2% 2% 2% 2% 2%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 79% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Fabless 79% 77% 81% 83% 86% IDM 21% 23% 19% 17% 14%

Revenue from the communication segment remained at 44%, while business from computer applications stayed unchanged at 9%. Business from consumer applications was 26% as other segments accounted for 21% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Computer 9% 9% 12% 14% 16% Communication 44% 44% 45% 45% 45% Consumer 26% 24% 25% 27% 27% Others 21% 23% 18% 14% 12%

1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew slightly in 2Q23.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 2Q23 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments remained flat QoQ at 1,831K in the second quarter, while quarterly capacity was 2,626K. Overall utilization rate in 2Q23 was 71%.

Wafer Shipments 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Wafer Shipments

(8" K equivalents) 1,831 1,826 2,213 2,597 2,622

Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Utilization Rate 71% 70% 90% 100%+ 100%+ Total Capacity

(8" K equivalents) 2,626 2,522 2,543 2,539 2,528

Capacity4

Total capacity in the second quarter increased to 2,626K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the third quarter of 2023 to 2,659K 8-inch equivalent wafers, primarily reflecting the 22/28nm capacity expansion at Fab 12A Phase 6.

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2022 2021 2020 2019 FAB 3Q23E 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 WTK 6" 5 - 0.15 335 329 371 370 WTK 6" 83 82 80 85 8A 8" 3 - 0.11 765 755 802 825 8A 8" 207 207 189 192 8C 8" 0.35 - 0.11 459 459 452 436 8C 8" 120 120 113 115 8D 8" 0.18 - 0.09 410 380 371 359 8D 8" 111 109 101 103 8E 8" 0.6 - 0.14 469 457 449 426 8E 8" 122 122 116 118 8F 8" 0.18 - 0.11 550 514 485 434 8F 8" 145 145 136 138 8S 8" 0.18 - 0.11 443 408 373 372 8S 8" 112 112 109 111 8N 8" 0.5 - 0.11 952 917 917 831 8N 8" 250 248 244 245 12A 12" 0.13 - 0.014 1,170 1,070 1,044 997 12A 12" 333 321 305 301 12i 12" 0.13 - 0.040 655 641 628 595 12i 12" 164 164 162 164 12X 12" 0.080 - 0.022 314 284 217 203 12X 12" 80 80 78 80 12M 12" 0.13 - 0.040 436 395 391 98 12M 12" 110 110 108 110 Total(1) 10,031 9,453 9,188 8,148 Total 2,659 2,626 2,522 2,543 YoY Growth Rate 6 % 3 % 13 % 6 %

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 2Q23 totaled US$0.82 billion. 2023 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 CAPEX $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.7

2023 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 10 % 90 % US$3.0 billion

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: Will decline by approximately 3-4%

ASP in USD: Will increase by 2%

Gross Profit Margin: Rising costs will erode GM by low-single digit percentage point

Capacity Utilization: mid-60% range

2023 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Apr. 27, 2023 UMC Files Form 20-F for 2022 with US Securities and Exchange Commission Apr. 28, 2023 UMC Among Highest Ranked in Corporate Governance Evaluation for 9th Consecutive Year May 3, 2023 UMC Announces 40nm RFSOI Platform to Accelerate 5G mmWave Applications May 10, 2023 DENSO and USJC Announce Mass Production Shipment of Automotive IGBT, Targeting Expanding Electric Vehicle Market May 31, 2023 UMC Shareholders Approve NT$3.60 Cash Dividend at Annual Shareholders' Meeting Jul. 21, 2023 UMC Wins HR Asia 2023 Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 5:00 AM (New York) / 10:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes: Taiwan Number: 02 3396 1191 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 185 4007 USA Toll Free: +1 866 212 5567 Other Areas: +886 2 3396 1191 Access Code: 9509526#

A live webcast and replay of the 2Q23 results announcement will be available at

www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include logic/mixed-signal, embedded high-voltage, embedded non-volatile-memory, RFSOI and BCD. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity of more than 850,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. Most of UMC's 12-inch and 8-inch fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the second quarter of 2023; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "Third Quarter of 2023 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) June 30, 2023 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,239 163,097 29.5 % Accounts receivable, net 984 30,618 5.5 % Inventories, net 1,110 34,553 6.3 % Other current assets 346 10,765 1.9 % Total current assets 7,679 239,033 43.2 % Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,263 70,455 12.7 % Property, plant and equipment 6,380 198,618 35.9 % Right-of-use assets 234 7,287 1.3 % Other non-current assets 1,215 37,803 6.9 % Total non-current assets 10,092 314,163 56.8 % Total assets 17,771 553,196 100.0 % Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 5 170 0.0 % Payables 1,839 57,254 10.4 % Dividends payable 1,446 45,017 8.1 % Current portion of long-term liabilities 367 11,422 2.1 % Other current liabilities 936 29,115 5.2 % Total current liabilities 4,593 142,978 25.8 % Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 578 17,988 3.2 % Long-term loans 581 18,074 3.3 % Lease liabilities, noncurrent 162 5,038 0.9 % Other non-current liabilities 1,356 42,230 7.7 % Total non-current liabilities 2,677 83,330 15.1 % Total liabilities 7,270 226,308 40.9 % Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,016 125,031 22.6 % Additional paid-in capital 439 13,656 2.5 % Retained earnings and other components of equity 6,035 187,858 33.9 % Total equity attributable to the parent company 10,490 326,545 59.0 % Non-controlling interests 11 343 0.1 % Total equity 10,501 326,888 59.1 % Total liabilities and equity 17,771 553,196 100.0 % Note:New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $31.13 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Chg. June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,808 56,296 2,315 72,055 (21.9 %) 1,808 56,296 1,741 54,209 3.8 % Operating costs (1,157 ) (36,044 ) (1,240 ) (38,583 ) (6.6 %) (1,157 ) (36,044 ) (1,123 ) (34,985 ) 3.0 % Gross profit 651 20,252 1,075 33,472 (39.5 %) 651 20,252 618 19,224 5.3 % 36.0 % 36.0 % 46.5 % 46.5 % 36.0 % 36.0 % 35.5 % 35.5 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (23 ) (716 ) (29 ) (915 ) (21.7 %) (23 ) (716 ) (31 ) (950 ) (24.6 %) - General and administrative expenses (55 ) (1,715 ) (83 ) (2,579 ) (33.5 %) (55 ) (1,715 ) (67 ) (2,102 ) (18.4 %) - Research and development expenses (107 ) (3,317 ) (103 ) (3,209 ) 3.4 % (107 ) (3,317 ) (89 ) (2,767 ) 19.9 % - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) 1 30 (0 ) (3 ) - 1 30 1 39 (21.6 %) Subtotal (184 ) (5,718 ) (215 ) (6,706 ) (14.7 %) (184 ) (5,718 ) (186 ) (5,780 ) (1.1 %) Net other operating income and expenses 37 1,141 45 1,398 (18.4 %) 37 1,141 33 1,037 10.0 % Operating income 504 15,675 905 28,164 (44.3 %) 504 15,675 465 14,481 8.2 % 27.8 % 27.8 % 39.1 % 39.1 % 27.8 % 27.8 % 26.7 % 26.7 % Net non-operating income and expenses 90 2,810 (83 ) (2,586 ) - 90 2,810 149 4,647 (39.5 %) Income from continuing operations

before income tax 594 18,485 822 25,578 (27.7 %) 594 18,485 614 19,128 (3.4 %) 32.8 % 32.8 % 35.5 % 35.5 % 32.8 % 32.8 % 35.3 % 35.3 % Income tax expense (83 ) (2,588 ) (132 ) (4,088 ) (36.7 %) (83 ) (2,588 ) (88 ) (2,743 ) (5.7 %) Net income 511 15,897 690 21,490 (26.0 %) 511 15,897 526 16,385 (3.0 %) 28.2 % 28.2 % 29.8 % 29.8 % 28.2 % 28.2 % 30.2 % 30.2 % Other comprehensive income (loss) (8 ) (238 ) (120 ) (3,749 ) (93.7 %) (8 ) (238 ) 107 3,325 - Total comprehensive income (loss) 503 15,659 570 17,741 (11.7 %) 503 15,659 633 19,710 (20.6 %) Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 502 15,641 685 21,327 (26.7 %) 502 15,641 520 16,183 (3.3 %) Non-controlling interests 9 256 5 163 56.3 % 9 256 6 202 26.9 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 495 15,403 565 17,578 (12.4 %) 495 15,403 627 19,508 (21.0 %) Non-controlling interests 8 256 5 163 56.3 % 8 256 6 202 26.9 % Earnings per share-basic 0.041 1.27 0.056 1.74 0.041 1.27 0.042 1.31 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.204 6.35 0.279 8.70 0.204 6.35 0.210 6.55 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,349 12,283 12,349 12,349 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $31.13 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,808 56,296 100.0 % 3,550 110,506 100.0 % Operating costs (1,157 ) (36,044 ) (64.0 %) (2,282 ) (71,029 ) (64.3 %) Gross profit 651 20,252 36.0 % 1,268 39,477 35.7 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (23 ) (716 ) (1.3 %) (54 ) (1,667 ) (1.5 %) - General and administrative expenses (55 ) (1,715 ) (3.1 %) (122 ) (3,817 ) (3.5 %) - Research and development expenses (107 ) (3,317 ) (5.9 %) (195 ) (6,084 ) (5.5 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 1 30 0.1 % 2 69 0.1 % Subtotal (184 ) (5,718 ) (10.2 %) (369 ) (11,499 ) (10.4 %) Net other operating income and expenses 37 1,141 2.0 % 70 2,177 2.0 % Operating income 504 15,675 27.8 % 969 30,155 27.3 % Net non-operating income and expenses 90 2,810 5.0 % 239 7,459 6.7 % Income from continuing operations

before income tax 594 18,485 32.8 % 1,208 37,614 34.0 % Income tax expense (83 ) (2,588 ) (4.6 %) (171 ) (5,333 ) (4.8 %) Net income 511 15,897 28.2 % 1,037 32,281 29.2 % Other comprehensive income (loss) (8 ) (238 ) (0.4 %) 99 3,088 2.8 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 503 15,659 27.8 % 1,136 35,369 32.0 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 502 15,641 27.8 % 1,022 31,824 28.8 % Non-controlling interests 9 256 0.4 % 15 457 0.4 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 495 15,403 27.4 % 1,121 34,911 31.6 % Non-controlling interests 8 256 0.4 % 15 458 0.4 % Earnings per share-basic 0.041 1.27 0.083 2.58 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.204 6.35 0.414 12.90 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in millions) 12,349 12,349 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $31.13 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 1,208 37,614 Depreciation & Amortization 637 19,834 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (128 ) (3,974 ) Income tax paid (475 ) (14,781 ) Changes in working capital & others 66 2,031 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,308 40,724 Cash flows from investing activities : Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 21 658 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,731 ) (53,895 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (39 ) (1,212 ) Others 38 1,196 Net cash used in investing activities (1,711 ) (53,253 ) Cash flows from financing activities : Increase in short-term loans 5 170 Proceeds from long-term loans 130 4,050 Repayments of long-term loans (121 ) (3,766 ) Increase in guarantee deposits 73 2,278 Others (10 ) (324 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 77 2,408 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) (601 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (345 ) (10,722 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,584 173,819 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,239 163,097 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $31.13 per U.S. Dollar.

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending June 30, 2023, the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, and the equivalent three-month period that ended June 30, 2022. For all 2Q23 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT$ 31.13 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

