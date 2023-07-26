NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $138 million and net income of $103 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $278 million and $208 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $0.85 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.67 in the prior year quarter.

On July 26, 2023, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on August 11, 2023, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 7, 2023.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 169 thousand shares of common stock for $7 million. " Continued strong demand for OneMain loan products, excellent competitive positioning, and a balance sheet with significant liquidity have allowed us to originate attractive loans throughout the first half of 2023 despite our conservative credit posture," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. " We continue to invest in new products and channels in order to better serve more customers and generate value for shareholders."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $162 million and adjusted net income was $122 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $309 million and $232 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.01 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.86 in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by an increase in our provision for finance receivable losses in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Management runs the business based on C&I capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. C&I capital generation was $192 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to $273 million in the prior year quarter.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners, were $21.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up 6% from $20.1 billion at June 30, 2022.

Personal loan originations totaled $3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down 4% from $3.9 billion in the prior year quarter.

Interest income in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.1 billion, consistent with the prior year quarter, reflecting higher average net finance receivables, offset by a lower portfolio yield.

Personal loan yield was 22.2% in the second quarter of 2023, down from 23.1% in the prior year quarter, reflecting impacts from the current macroeconomic environment.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $479 million in the second quarter of 2023, up $141 million compared to the prior year period. The increase reflects a $102 million increase in net charge-offs and a $39 million increase in the allowance for finance receivable losses when compared to the prior year period. During the second quarter of 2023, the allowance for finance receivable losses increased $94 million, primarily driven by growth in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Personal loans: 30+ days delinquency ratio 5.09 % 5.29 % 4.88 % 90+ days delinquency ratio 2.33 % 2.72 % 2.15 % 30-89 days delinquency ratio 2.76 % 2.58 % 2.73 % Net charge-offs 7.60 % 7.72 % 5.96 %

Operating expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $370 million, up 5% from $350 million in the prior year quarter reflecting our continued investment in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $19.5 billion, 55% of which was secured. The Company had $1.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents, which included $196 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.25 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.2 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities, and $8.4 billion of unencumbered loans, provides significant liquidity resources.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes regulatory settlements, net gain or loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, the expense associated with the cash-settled stock-based awards, and other items and strategic activities, which include direct costs associated with COVID-19 and restructuring charges. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation and Consumer and Insurance capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs during the period. Consumer and Insurance capital generation represents the after-tax effect of Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income $ 1,117 $ 1,094 $ 1,122 $ 1,118 $ 1,106 $ 4,435 $ 4,364 Interest expense (244 ) (239 ) (231 ) (223 ) (219 ) (892 ) (937 ) Net interest income 873 855 891 895 887 3,543 3,427 Provision for finance receivable losses (479 ) (385 ) (404 ) (421 ) (339 ) (1,402 ) (593 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 394 470 487 474 548 2,141 2,834 Insurance 112 111 111 111 111 445 434 Investment 27 25 22 16 9 61 65 Gain on sales of finance receivables 13 17 13 17 16 63 47 Net gain (loss) on repurchases and repayments of debt - - (1 ) 2 (28 ) (27 ) (78 ) Other 33 24 24 24 20 87 63 Total other revenues 185 177 169 170 128 629 531 Operating expenses (397 ) (365 ) (384 ) (363 ) (356 ) (1,457 ) (1,448 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (44 ) (47 ) (39 ) (35 ) (42 ) (158 ) (176 ) Total other expenses (441 ) (412 ) (423 ) (398 ) (398 ) (1,615 ) (1,624 ) Income before income taxes 138 235 233 246 278 1,155 1,741 Income taxes (35 ) (56 ) (57 ) (61 ) (70 ) (283 ) (427 ) Net income $ 103 $ 179 $ 176 $ 185 $ 208 $ 872 $ 1,314 Weighted average number of diluted shares 120.6 121.0 121.9 123.6 124.7 124.4 133.1 Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 1.48 $ 1.44 $ 1.49 $ 1.67 $ 7.01 $ 9.88 Book value per basic share $ 25.39 $ 25.55 $ 24.91 $ 24.56 $ 24.42 $ 24.91 $ 23.76 Return on assets 1.8 % 3.2 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 3.8 % 3.9 % 6.0 % Change in allowance for finance receivable losses $ (94 ) $ (3 ) $ (56 ) $ (128 ) $ (56 ) $ (216 ) $ 174 Net charge-offs (385 ) (382 ) (348 ) (293 ) (283 ) (1,186 ) (767 ) Provision for finance receivable losses $ (479 ) $ (385 ) $ (404 ) $ (421 ) $ (339 ) $ (1,402 ) $ (593 )

Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (unaudited, $ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,021 $ 544 $ 498 $ 536 $ 526 Investment securities 1,710 1,786 1,800 1,747 1,773 Net finance receivables 20,510 19,809 19,986 19,752 19,448 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves (761 ) (740 ) (749 ) (747 ) (754 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses (2,392 ) (2,298 ) (2,311 ) (2,255 ) (2,127 ) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance receivable losses 17,357 16,771 16,926 16,750 16,567 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 532 531 461 483 534 Goodwill 1,437 1,437 1,437 1,437 1,437 Other intangible assets 260 261 261 272 273 Other assets 1,194 1,113 1,154 1,116 1,089 Total assets $ 23,511 $ 22,443 $ 22,537 $ 22,341 $ 22,199 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Long-term debt $ 19,195 $ 18,206 $ 18,281 $ 18,202 $ 17,922 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities 616 615 620 601 628 Deferred and accrued taxes 5 22 5 5 1 Other liabilities 637 519 616 522 627 Total liabilities 20,453 19,362 19,522 19,330 19,178 Common stock 1 1 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,702 1,693 1,689 1,685 1,679 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (114 ) (108 ) (127 ) (124 ) (83 ) Retained earnings 2,168 2,188 2,119 2,061 1,995 Treasury stock (699 ) (693 ) (667 ) (612 ) (571 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,058 3,081 3,015 3,011 3,021 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,511 $ 22,443 $ 22,537 $ 22,341 $ 22,199

Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (unaudited, $ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,021 $ 544 $ 498 $ 536 $ 526 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes 196 177 147 142 151 Unencumbered loans 8,424 8,457 9,304 9,465 9,621 Undrawn conduit facilities 6,175 6,075 6,125 5,675 5,275 Undrawn corporate revolver 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 Drawn conduit facilities - 100 50 500 500 Net adjusted debt $ 18,198 $ 17,667 $ 17,758 $ 17,636 $ 17,375 Total Shareholders' equity $ 3,058 $ 3,081 $ 3,015 $ 3,011 $ 3,021 Goodwill (1,437 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) Other intangible assets (260 ) (261 ) (261 ) (272 ) (273 ) Junior subordinated debt 172 172 172 172 172 Adjusted tangible common equity 1,533 1,555 1,489 1,474 1,483 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1) 1,794 1,724 1,733 1,691 1,595 Adjusted capital $ 3,327 $ 3,279 $ 3,222 $ 3,165 $ 3,078 Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital) 5.5x 5.4x 5.5x 5.6x 5.6x

Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 Consumer & Insurance $ 138 $ 236 $ 244 $ 247 $ 279 $ 1,169 $ 1,788 Other - (1 ) (1 ) 1 - - (7 ) Segment to GAAP adjustment - - (10 ) (2 ) (1 ) (14 ) (40 ) Income before income taxes - GAAP basis $ 138 $ 235 $ 233 $ 246 $ 278 $ 1,155 $ 1,741 Consumer & Insurance pretax income $ 138 $ 236 $ 244 $ 247 $ 279 $ 1,169 $ 1,788 Regulatory settlements 24 - - - - - - Net loss (gain) on repurchases and repayments of debt (1) - - - (3 ) 28 26 70 Cash-settled stock-based awards - - - (2 ) 1 - 54 Other (2) - - 5 4 1 11 6 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) $ 162 $ 236 $ 249 $ 246 $ 309 $ 1,206 $ 1,918 Reconciling items (3) $ (24 ) $ - $ (15 ) $ (1 ) $ (31 ) $ (51 ) $ (171 ) Consumer & Insurance $ 20,511 $ 19,810 $ 19,987 $ 19,754 $ 19,449 $ 19,987 $ 19,215 Segment to GAAP adjustment (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) Net finance receivables - GAAP basis $ 20,510 $ 19,809 $ 19,986 $ 19,752 $ 19,448 $ 19,986 $ 19,212 Consumer & Insurance $ 2,392 $ 2,298 $ 2,315 $ 2,259 $ 2,132 $ 2,315 $ 2,102 Segment to GAAP adjustment - - (4 ) (4 ) (5 ) (4 ) (7 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis $ 2,392 $ 2,298 $ 2,311 $ 2,255 $ 2,127 $ 2,311 $ 2,095

Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Amounts differ from those presented on "Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" page as a result of purchase accounting adjustments that are not applicable on a segment accounting basis. (2) Includes strategic activities and other items. For fiscal year 2021, refer to the earnings release and financial supplements included as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 2, 2022, and available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). (3) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income $ 1,115 $ 1,092 $ 1,121 $ 1,116 $ 1,104 $ 4,429 $ 4,355 Interest expense (242 ) (238 ) (230 ) (221 ) (218 ) (886 ) (930 ) Net interest income 873 854 891 895 886 3,543 3,425 Provision for finance receivable losses (479 ) (385 ) (404 ) (420 ) (338 ) (1,399 ) (587 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 394 469 487 475 548 2,144 2,838 Insurance 112 111 111 111 111 445 434 Investment 27 25 22 16 9 61 65 Gain on sales of finance receivables 13 17 13 17 16 63 47 Other 30 23 22 21 17 75 51 Total other revenues 182 176 168 165 153 644 597 Operating expenses (370 ) (362 ) (367 ) (359 ) (350 ) (1,424 ) (1,341 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (44 ) (47 ) (39 ) (35 ) (42 ) (158 ) (176 ) Total other expenses (414 ) (409 ) (406 ) (394 ) (392 ) (1,582 ) (1,517 ) Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 162 236 249 246 309 1,206 1,918 Income taxes (1) (40 ) (59 ) (63 ) (62 ) (77 ) (302 ) (480 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 122 $ 177 $ 186 $ 184 $ 232 $ 904 $ 1,438 Weighted average number of diluted shares 120.6 121.0 121.9 123.6 124.7 124.4 133.1 C&I adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.01 $ 1.46 $ 1.53 $ 1.49 $ 1.86 $ 7.27 $ 10.81

Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 Net finance receivables - personal loans $ 20,352 $ 19,688 $ 19,880 $ 19,675 $ 19,385 $ 19,880 $ 19,190 Net finance receivables - credit cards 159 122 107 79 64 107 25 Net finance receivables $ 20,511 $ 19,810 $ 19,987 $ 19,754 $ 19,449 $ 19,987 $ 19,215 Allowance for finance receivable losses $ 2,392 $ 2,298 $ 2,315 $ 2,259 $ 2,132 $ 2,315 $ 2,102 Allowance ratio 11.66 % 11.60 % 11.58 % 11.44 % 10.96 % 11.58 % 10.94 % Net finance receivables 20,511 19,810 19,987 19,754 19,449 19,987 19,215 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners 849 839 766 698 616 766 414 Managed receivables $ 21,360 $ 20,649 $ 20,753 $ 20,452 $ 20,065 $ 20,753 $ 19,629 Average net finance receivables - personal loans $ 19,999 $ 19,767 $ 19,803 $ 19,553 $ 19,105 $ 19,377 $ 18,284 Average net finance receivables - credit cards 137 115 92 71 57 65 2 Average net receivables 20,136 19,882 19,895 19,624 19,162 19,442 18,286 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners 852 812 734 659 572 610 174 Average managed receivables $ 20,988 $ 20,694 $ 20,629 $ 20,283 $ 19,734 $ 20,052 $ 18,460

Note: Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) $ 162 $ 236 $ 249 $ 246 $ 309 $ 1,206 $ 1,918 Provision for finance receivable losses 479 385 404 420 338 1,399 587 Net charge-offs (385 ) (382 ) (348 ) (293 ) (283 ) (1,186 ) (768 ) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP) 94 3 56 127 55 213 (181 ) Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP) 256 239 305 373 364 1,419 1,737 Capital generation, net of tax(1) (non-GAAP) $ 192 $ 179 $ 229 $ 280 $ 273 $ 1,064 $ 1,303 C&I average net receivables $ 20,136 $ 19,882 $ 19,895 $ 19,624 $ 19,162 $ 19,442 $ 18,286 Capital generation return on receivables 3.8 % 3.7 % 4.6 % 5.6 % 5.7 % 5.5 % 7.1 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE PERSONAL LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (unaudited, $ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Gross charge-offs $ 446 $ 445 $ 402 $ 349 $ 351 $ 1,431 $ 990 Recoveries (67 ) (69 ) (58 ) (59 ) (68 ) (252 ) (222 ) Net charge-offs $ 379 $ 376 $ 344 $ 290 $ 283 $ 1,179 $ 768 Gross charge-off ratio 8.94 % 9.14 % 8.05 % 7.09 % 7.37 % 7.39 % 5.42 % Recovery ratio (1.34 %) (1.42 %) (1.17 %) (1.20 %) (1.41 %) (1.30 %) (1.21 %) Net charge-off ratio 7.60 % 7.72 % 6.88 % 5.89 % 5.96 % 6.09 % 4.20 % Average net receivables $ 19,999 $ 19,767 $ 19,803 $ 19,553 $ 19,105 $ 19,377 $ 18,284 Yield 22.2 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.6 % 23.1 % 22.8 % 23.8 % Origination volume $ 3,742 $ 2,817 $ 3,473 $ 3,551 $ 3,897 $ 13,879 $ 13,825 30+ delinquency $ 1,036 $ 1,042 $ 1,154 $ 1,027 $ 945 $ 1,154 $ 850 90+ delinquency $ 474 $ 534 $ 544 $ 474 $ 416 $ 544 $ 383 30-89 delinquency $ 562 $ 508 $ 610 $ 553 $ 529 $ 610 $ 467 30+ delinquency ratio 5.09 % 5.29 % 5.80 % 5.22 % 4.88 % 5.80 % 4.43 % 90+ delinquency ratio 2.33 % 2.72 % 2.74 % 2.41 % 2.15 % 2.74 % 2.00 % 30-89 delinquency ratio 2.76 % 2.58 % 3.07 % 2.81 % 2.73 % 3.07 % 2.43 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I personal loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

