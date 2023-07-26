MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a world leader in specialty coatings, sealants and building materials, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year ended May 31, 2023.

"RPM generated a sixth consecutive quarter of record sales and adjusted EBIT. While prioritizing cash flow over profitability, we were still able to achieve adjusted EBIT growth primarily through our MAP 2025 initiatives. Our progress on inventory normalization initiatives drove a fourth-quarter record $314 million of cash flow from operations and allowed us to reduce debt by nearly $140 million. These impressive results were due to the hard work, collaboration and agility of our associates, which allowed us to capture growth opportunities and leverage MAP 2025 initiatives to operate more efficiently," said Frank C. Sullivan, RPM Chairman and CEO.

Sullivan continued, "As challenging conditions impacted certain end markets, our nimbleness and balanced business model enabled our growth. Several businesses benefited from their pivot to selling engineered solutions into infrastructure and reshoring-related capital projects, and our strategic focus on maintenance and repair provided resilience in construction end markets. Our operational flexibility, which is a product of MAP 2025 initiatives and our entrepreneurial culture, allowed us to quickly meet a seasonal demand increase at the end of the quarter."

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Consolidated

Three Months Ended $ in 000s except per share data May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 2,016,210 $ 1,983,890 $ 32,320 1.6 % Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders 151,360 199,005 (47,645 ) (23.9 %) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.18 1.54 (0.36 ) (23.4 %) Income Before Income Taxes (IBT) 206,639 221,677 (15,038 ) (6.8 %) Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 236,431 251,652 (15,221 ) (6.0 %) Adjusted EBIT(1) 267,787 263,724 4,063 1.5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 1.36 1.42 (0.06 ) (4.2 %) (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See tables below titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts for details.

Three of the four segments achieved record fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter sales, which were driven by increased pricing in response to continued inflation, offset by lower volumes. Volumes grew in certain businesses that positioned themselves to benefit from increased maintenance and construction spending on infrastructure and reshoring capital projects. On a consolidated basis, volumes declined, due in large part to destocking. The volume declines were more pronounced in certain new commercial and residential construction sectors, as well as OEM markets. Customer take-away at retail stores was also negative during most of the quarter, which further compounded the volume declines caused by retailer destocking. However, demand increased late in the quarter with the arrival of warmer weather, and the Consumer Group was able to quickly respond because of process improvements put in place through MAP 2025.

Geographically, sales grew 1.4% in North America, declined 1.9% in Europe, and grew 9.3% in Latin America. Sales also grew 17.5% in Asia/Pacific and 7.9% in Africa and the Middle East, fueled by higher spending on infrastructure projects. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, all regions generated positive sales growth.

Sales included 2.6% organic growth and 0.4% growth from acquisitions net of divestitures, partially offset by foreign currency translation headwinds of 1.4%.

Record fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by sales growth, benefits from MAP 2025 initiatives and Consumer Group margin recovery toward historical averages. These were partially offset by unfavorable fixed-cost leverage due to lower volumes and internal inventory normalization initiatives, unfavorable foreign currency translation and continued cost inflation. During the fourth quarter, we took additional actions to reduce costs in certain businesses where volumes were declining.

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Segment Sales and Earnings

Construction Products Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 748,047 $ 745,908 $ 2,139 0.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 116,847 120,286 (3,439 ) (2.9 %) EBIT 117,284 121,705 (4,421 ) (3.6 %) Adjusted EBIT(1) 124,464 122,414 2,050 1.7 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

CPG achieved record fourth-quarter sales despite challenging comparisons to the prior year when sales grew 18.5%. Revenue growth was driven by price increases and strength in concrete admixtures and repair products, which experienced increased demand from capital spending on infrastructure and reshoring-related projects. Restoration systems for roofing, facades and parking structures also grew and benefited from a strategic focus on repair and maintenance and its differentiated service model. Offsetting this growth, demand was weak in new residential and certain commercial construction markets, which was accentuated by customer destocking.

Sales included 0.8% organic growth and 1.0% growth from acquisitions, partially offset by foreign currency translation headwinds of 1.5%.

Record fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by price increases and MAP 2025 initiatives. Adjusted EBIT was negatively impacted by reduced fixed-cost leverage at plants from lower volumes and internal initiatives to normalize inventories that resulted in reduced production. CPG took actions to reduce its cost structure during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Performance Coatings Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 358,355 $ 329,392 $ 28,963 8.8 % Income Before Income Taxes 49,861 41,219 8,642 21.0 % EBIT 49,342 41,051 8,291 20.2 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 51,748 42,585 9,163 21.5 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

PCG generated record fourth-quarter sales driven by volume growth in businesses that serve infrastructure and reshoring capital projects with engineered solutions, including fiberglass grating, protective coatings and flooring systems. Increased pricing and stronger demand from energy-related capital projects also contributed to growth.

Sales included 10.4% organic growth and 0.9% from acquisitions, partially offset by foreign currency translation headwinds of 2.5%.

Record fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by strong sales growth and MAP 2025 benefits. The adjusted EBIT growth was achieved on top of strong results in the prior-year period when adjusted EBIT grew 37.3%.

Specialty Products Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 193,420 $ 225,766 $ (32,346 ) (14.3 %) Income Before Income Taxes 8,481 50,909 (42,428 ) (83.3 %) EBIT 8,436 50,913 (42,477 ) (83.4 %) Adjusted EBIT(1) 16,314 44,194 (27,880 ) (63.1 %) (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

SPG's fourth-quarter sales decline was driven by lower volumes at businesses supplying OEM markets, including windows, doors, furniture, cabinets and RVs, where many customers were destocking. SPG faced challenging comparisons to the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 when the disaster restoration business had strong sales as it made significant progress resolving supply chain issues related to microchip shortages, and from the divestiture of the non-core furniture warranty business in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Sales included a 12.0% organic decline, a 1.8% reduction from divestitures net of acquisitions, and foreign currency translation headwinds of 0.5%.

Adjusted EBIT was negatively impacted by the sales decline, product mix, a $3.4 million expense related to the resolution of a legal matter, and unfavorable fixed-cost leverage at plants due to reduced volumes and inventory normalization initiatives that resulted in lower production. SPG was disproportionately impacted by RPM's inventory normalization initiatives since this segment has the highest concentration of intercompany sales. SPG took actions to reduce its cost structure during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Consumer Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 716,388 $ 682,824 $ 33,564 4.9 % Income Before Income Taxes 99,449 79,172 20,277 25.6 % EBIT 102,866 79,117 23,749 30.0 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 104,651 80,272 24,379 30.4 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

The Consumer Group's record fourth-quarter sales were driven by selling price increases in response to continued cost inflation. Volumes declined due to a slowdown in consumer takeaway at retail and customer destocking. However, MAP 2025 process improvements aided in quickly meeting demand following a seasonal increase in consumer takeaway at the end of the quarter. Share gains also helped limit the volume decline.

Sales included 5.6% organic growth and 0.3% growth from acquisitions, partially offset by foreign currency translation headwinds of 1.0%.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by MAP 2025 benefits and sales increases, resulting in margins approaching historical averages following supply chain disruptions in the prior-year period.

Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Results

Consolidated

Year Ended $ in 000s except per share data May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 7,256,414 $ 6,707,728 $ 548,686 8.2 % Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders 478,691 491,481 (12,790 ) (2.6 %) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 3.72 3.79 (0.07 ) (1.8 %) Income Before Income Taxes (IBT) 649,382 606,799 42,583 7.0 % Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 758,649 702,322 56,327 8.0 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 841,632 708,437 133,195 18.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 4.30 3.66 0.64 17.5 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See tables below titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts for details.

All four segments generated record sales results driven by increased pricing in response to inflation, strong demand for engineered solutions for infrastructure and reshoring capital projects, and improvements in supply chain conditions in the first half of the fiscal year. Partially offsetting this growth, volume was negatively impacted in the second half of the fiscal year by customer destocking, a slowdown in certain construction sectors and OEM demand, and reduced consumer takeaway at retailers.

Record adjusted EBIT was driven by sales growth and MAP 2025 initiatives. Partially offsetting this growth was unfavorable fixed-cost leverage at RPM facilities due to lower volumes and internal inventory normalization initiatives, as well as continued material cost inflation. Foreign currency translation headwinds also negatively impacted adjusted EBIT.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

During fiscal 2023:

Cash provided by operating activities was $577.1 million compared to $178.7 million during the prior-year period, driven primarily by improved working capital management, MAP 2025 working capital initiatives and operating margin expansion.

Capital expenditures were $254.4 million compared to $222.4 million during the prior-year period, driven by organic growth opportunities and MAP 2025 efficiency programs.

The company returned $263.9 million to stockholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

As of May 31, 2023:

Total debt was $2.68 billion compared to $2.69 billion a year ago.

Total debt was reduced by $138.8 million compared to February 28, 2023.

Inventories decreased by $77.1 million compared to May 31, 2022, and decreased by $205.8 million compared to February 28, 2023, driven by internal inventory normalization actions and MAP 2025 initiatives.

Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.03 billion, compared to $1.31 billion a year ago. The liquidity decline was driven by increased revolver utilization associated with a bond maturity.

Business Outlook

"In the first quarter, we expect certain positive trends to continue, including increasing demand for our engineered solutions serving infrastructure and reshoring projects, and continued benefits from MAP 2025 initiatives. Additionally, several profitability headwinds are expected to moderate during the quarter including foreign currency translation, customer destocking, internal initiatives to normalize inventories and material cost inflation. These positive factors are expected to outweigh challenging market conditions in some businesses and result in a seventh consecutive quarter of record sales and adjusted EBIT, as well as improved cash flow from operations," Sullivan added.

"Although demand trends remain volatile, we expect many of the positive first-quarter trends to continue throughout most of fiscal year 2024, and our growth will be aided by less challenging comparisons in the second half of the year. This, combined with our MAP 2025 initiatives, our focus on repair and maintenance, and our strategic balance between segments, is expected to result in another year of record revenue and profitability," he concluded.

The company expects the following in the fiscal year 2024 first quarter:

Consolidated sales to increase in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

CPG sales to increase in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

PCG sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

SPG sales to decrease in the high-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

Consumer Group sales to increase in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase in the high-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

The company expects the following in the full fiscal year 2024:

Modest economic growth.

MAP 2025 benefits in line with fiscal year 2024 run-rate target of $160 million.

Continued strength in infrastructure and reshoring-related capital spending.

Moderating headwinds from inflation, destocking and foreign currency translation.

Continuing uncertainty in commercial construction.

Consolidated sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase in the low-double-digit to mid-teen percentage range compared to prior-year record results, with stronger growth in the second half of the fiscal year, assuming that the economy does not enter a recession.

By segment, the company expects the following for full fiscal year 2024:

CPG to benefit from stabilization in residential construction, strength in concrete admixtures and repair products, and higher demand for restoration systems for roofing, facades and parking structures, with uncertainty in commercial construction.

PCG to benefit from continued strength in businesses that serve reshoring, infrastructure and energy capital projects with engineered solutions, even as it faces challenging comparisons.

SPG to generate improved results in the second half of fiscal year 2024 when the segment faces easier comparisons as it benefits from reduced destocking headwinds.

Consumer Group volumes to stabilize in the second half of the year along with a continued benefit from pricing, although at a lower level compared to the prior year.

On June 1, 2023, some international businesses, which generate approximately $100 million of annual revenue, that previously operated under the CPG segment began operating under the PCG segment. This change will be reflected beginning in fiscal 2024 first-quarter reporting, including recast prior-period results for comparison. The outlooks above do not incorporate this change in management reporting, and this change will have no impact on consolidated results.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 17,300 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 2,016,210 $ 1,983,890 $ 7,256,414 $ 6,707,728 Cost of Sales 1,241,062 1,245,388 4,508,370 4,274,675 Gross Profit 775,148 738,502 2,748,044 2,433,053 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 530,071 498,039 1,956,040 1,788,284 Restructuring Expense 8,685 1,148 15,465 6,276 Goodwill Impairment - - 36,745 - Interest Expense 33,630 23,801 119,015 87,928 Investment (Income) Expense, Net (3,838 ) 6,174 (9,748 ) 7,595 (Gain) on Sales of Assets and Business, Net (2,751 ) (9,492 ) (28,632 ) (51,983 ) Other Expense (Income), Net 2,712 (2,845 ) 9,777 (11,846 ) Income Before Income Taxes 206,639 221,677 649,382 606,799 Provision for Income Taxes 54,968 22,371 169,651 114,333 Net Income 151,671 199,306 479,731 492,466 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 311 301 1,040 985 Net Income Attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders $ 151,360 $ 199,005 $ 478,691 $ 491,481 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders: Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.81 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.54 $ 3.72 $ 3.79 Average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 127,345 127,573 127,507 127,948 Average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 128,720 129,467 128,816 129,580

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales: CPG Segment $ 748,047 $ 745,908 $ 2,608,872 $ 2,486,486 PCG Segment 358,355 329,392 1,333,567 1,188,379 SPG Segment 193,420 225,766 799,205 790,816 Consumer Segment 716,388 682,824 2,514,770 2,242,047 Total $ 2,016,210 $ 1,983,890 $ 7,256,414 $ 6,707,728 Income Before Income Taxes: CPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 116,847 $ 120,286 $ 309,683 $ 396,509 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (437 ) (1,419 ) (8,416 ) (6,673 ) EBIT (c) 117,284 121,705 318,099 403,182 MAP initiatives (d) 7,180 709 11,236 3,967 Unusual executive costs (f) - - - 805 (Gain) on sales of assets, net (g) - - - (41,906 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 124,464 $ 122,414 $ 329,335 $ 366,048 PCG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 49,861 $ 41,219 $ 133,757 $ 139,068 Interest Income, Net (b) 519 168 1,466 575 EBIT (c) 49,342 41,051 132,291 138,493 MAP initiatives (d) 2,406 1,534 44,740 7,242 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - - 339 Unusual executive costs (f) - - - 472 Adjusted EBIT $ 51,748 $ 42,585 $ 177,031 $ 146,546 SPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 8,481 $ 50,909 $ 103,279 $ 121,937 Interest Income (Expense), Net (b) 45 (4 ) 68 (86 ) EBIT (c) 8,436 50,913 103,211 122,023 MAP initiatives (d) 7,878 18 15,271 1,440 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - - (45 ) Unusual executive costs (f) - 520 - 520 (Gain) on sales of assets and business, net (g) - (7,257 ) (25,774 ) (7,257 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 16,314 $ 44,194 $ 92,708 $ 116,681 Consumer Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 99,449 $ 79,172 $ 378,157 $ 175,084 Interest (Expense) Income, Net (b) (3,417 ) 55 (3,372 ) 266 EBIT (c) 102,866 79,117 381,529 174,818 MAP initiatives (d) 1,785 1,155 2,699 2,409 Unusual executive costs (f) - - - 776 Business interruption insurance recovery (h) - - (20,000 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 104,651 $ 80,272 $ 364,228 $ 178,003 Corporate/Other (Loss) Before Income Taxes (a) $ (67,999 ) $ (69,909 ) $ (275,494 ) $ (225,799 ) Interest (Expense), Net (b) (26,502 ) (28,775 ) (99,013 ) (89,605 ) EBIT (c) (41,497 ) (41,134 ) (176,481 ) (136,194 ) MAP initiatives (d) 12,107 13,225 54,811 30,497 Acquisition-related costs (e) - 419 - 2,482 Unusual executive costs (f) - 392 - 3,017 Foreign exchange loss on settlement of debt (i) - 1,357 - 1,357 Adjusted EBIT $ (29,390 ) $ (25,741 ) $ (121,670 ) $ (98,841 ) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 206,639 $ 221,677 $ 649,382 $ 606,799 Interest (Expense) (33,630 ) (23,801 ) (119,015 ) (87,928 ) Investment Income (Expense), Net 3,838 (6,174 ) 9,748 (7,595 ) EBIT (c) 236,431 251,652 758,649 702,322 MAP initiatives (d) 31,356 16,641 128,757 45,555 Acquisition-related costs (e) - 419 - 2,776 Unusual executive costs (f) - 912 - 5,590 (Gain) on sales of assets and business, net (g) - (7,257 ) (25,774 ) (49,163 ) Business interruption insurance recovery (h) - - (20,000 ) - Foreign exchange loss on settlement of debt (i) - 1,357 - 1,357 Adjusted EBIT $ 267,787 $ 263,724 $ 841,632 $ 708,437

(a) The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT. (b) Interest Income (Expense), Net includes the combination of Interest Income (Expense) and Investment Income (Expense), Net. (c) EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT, or adjusted EBIT, as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated Expense - Other," & inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of certain product lines ("Discontinued product lines") which have been recorded in Cost of Sales; A gain on sale of one of our closed facilities in the SPG segment ("Restructuring expense") recorded in (Gain) on Sales of Assets and Business, Net; "Headcount reductions, impairments, closures of facilities and related costs," which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; A goodwill impairment charge related to the Universal Sealants ("USL") reporting unit which has been recorded in Goodwill Impairment; "Accelerated Expense - Other," "Receivable (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," prepaid asset write-off related to the discontinuation of a product line within our Consumer segment ("Discontinued product lines") & "Unusual credits triggered by executive departures," which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups associated with completed acquisitions and third-party consulting fees incurred in evaluating potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative. (g) The current year balance reflects the gains associated with the sale of the furniture warranty business and the sale and leaseback of a facility in the SPG segment. The prior year balance reflects the net gain associated with the sale and leaseback of certain real property assets within our CPG and SPG segments. (h) Business interruption insurance recovery at our Consumer segment related to lost sales and incremental costs incurred during fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of an explosion at the plant of a significant alkyd resin supplier. (i) Foreign exchange loss on early payment of the $100 million term loan in Q4 of fiscal 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.18 $ 1.54 $ 3.72 $ 3.79 MAP initiatives (d) 0.19 0.10 0.83 0.27 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - - 0.02 Unusual executive costs (f) - - - 0.03 (Gain) on sales of assets and business, net (g) - (0.06 ) (0.14 ) (0.34 ) Business interruption insurance recovery (h) - - (0.12 ) - Foreign exchange loss on settlement of debt (i) - 0.01 - 0.01 Discrete tax adjustments (j) - (0.24 ) - (0.24 ) Investment returns (k) (0.01 ) 0.07 0.01 0.12 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (l) $ 1.36 $ 1.42 $ 4.30 $ 3.66

(d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated Expense - Other," & inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of certain product lines ("Discontinued product lines") which have been recorded in Cost of Sales; A gain on sale of one of our closed facilities in the SPG segment ("Restructuring expense") recorded in (Gain) on Sales of Assets and Business, Net; "Headcount reductions, impairments, closures of facilities and related costs," which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; A goodwill impairment charge related to the Universal Sealants ("USL") reporting unit which has been recorded in Goodwill Impairment; "Accelerated Expense - Other," "Receivable (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," prepaid asset write-off related to the discontinuation of a product line within our Consumer segment ("Discontinued product lines") & "Unusual credits triggered by executive departures," which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups associated with completed acquisitions and third-party consulting fees incurred in evaluating potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative. (g) The current year balance reflects the gains associated with the sale of the furniture warranty business and the sale and leaseback of a facility in the SPG segment. The prior year balance reflects the net gain associated with the sale and leaseback of certain real property assets within our CPG and SPG segments. (h) Business interruption insurance recovery at our Consumer segment related to lost sales and incremental costs incurred during fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of an explosion at the plant of a significant alkyd resin supplier. (i) Foreign exchange loss on early payment of the $100 million term loan in Q4 of fiscal 2022. (j) Fiscal 2022 includes income tax benefits associated with a reduction of the deferred income tax liability for unremitted foreign earnings and the reversal of valuation allowance against foreign tax credits. (k) Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the Company's core business operations. (l) Adjusted Diluted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,787 $ 201,672 Trade accounts receivable 1,552,522 1,479,301 Allowance for doubtful accounts (49,482 ) (46,669 ) Net trade accounts receivable 1,503,040 1,432,632 Inventories 1,135,496 1,212,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 329,845 304,887 Total current assets 3,184,168 3,151,809 Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost 2,332,916 2,132,915 Allowance for depreciation (1,093,440 ) (1,028,932 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,239,476 1,103,983 Other Assets Goodwill 1,293,588 1,337,868 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 554,991 592,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 329,582 307,797 Deferred income taxes 15,470 18,914 Other 164,729 195,074 Total other assets 2,358,360 2,451,914 Total Assets $ 6,782,004 $ 6,707,706 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 680,938 $ 800,369 Current portion of long-term debt 178,588 603,454 Accrued compensation and benefits 257,328 262,445 Accrued losses 26,470 24,508 Other accrued liabilities 347,477 325,632 Total current liabilities 1,490,801 2,016,408 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,505,221 2,083,155 Operating lease liabilities 285,524 265,139 Other long-term liabilities 267,111 276,990 Deferred income taxes 90,347 82,186 Total long-term liabilities 3,148,203 2,707,470 Total liabilities 4,639,004 4,723,878 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; none issued - - Common stock (outstanding 128,766; 129,199) 1,288 1,292 Paid-in capital 1,124,825 1,096,147 Treasury stock, at cost (784,463 ) (717,019 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (604,935 ) (537,337 ) Retained earnings 2,404,125 2,139,346 Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity 2,140,840 1,982,429 Noncontrolling interest 2,160 1,399 Total equity 2,143,000 1,983,828 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,782,004 $ 6,707,706

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Year Ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 479,731 $ 492,466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 154,949 153,074 Restructuring charges, net of payments - (2,516 ) Goodwill impairment 36,745 - Fair value adjustments to contingent earnout obligations - 3,253 Deferred income taxes 6,236 (25,067 ) Stock-based compensation expense 28,673 40,114 Net loss on marketable securities 2,086 17,706 Net (gain) on sales of assets and business (28,632 ) (51,983 ) Other 1,683 (66 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases and sales of businesses: (Increase) in receivables (94,585 ) (187,299 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 66,805 (304,197 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 1,364 (13,040 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (116,053 ) 101,223 (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation and benefits (2,643 ) 9,737 Increase (decrease) in accrued losses 2,231 (3,956 ) Increase (decrease) in other accrued liabilities 38,515 (50,718 ) Cash Provided By Operating Activities 577,105 178,731 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (254,435 ) (222,403 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (47,542 ) (127,457 ) Purchase of marketable securities (18,674 ) (15,032 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 12,731 21,533 Proceeds from sales of assets and business 58,288 76,590 Other (72 ) 7,222 Cash (Used For) Investing Activities (249,704 ) (259,547 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Additions to long-term and short-term debt 341,720 437,564 Reductions of long-term and short-term debt (355,463 ) (101,505 ) Cash dividends (213,912 ) (204,394 ) Repurchases of common stock (50,000 ) (52,500 ) Shares of common stock returned for taxes (17,047 ) (11,549 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (3,765 ) (5,774 ) Other (2,689 ) (4,452 ) Cash (Used For) Provided By Financing Activities (301,156 ) 57,390 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (12,130 ) (21,606 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 14,115 (45,032 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 201,672 246,704 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 215,787 $ 201,672

