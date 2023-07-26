ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company today reported strong second quarter 2023 results, showing continued momentum in a dynamic operating environment. "I am encouraged that our all-weather strategy, working together with our bottling partners, has delivered strong second quarter results," said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "We are executing efficiently and effectively on a local level, while maintaining flexibility on a global level. The strength of our first half results and the resiliency of our business give us the confidence to raise our 2023 guidance."

Highlights

Quarterly Performance

Revenues: Net revenues grew 6% to $12.0 billion, and organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 11%. Revenue performance included 10% growth in price/mix and 1% growth in concentrate sales. Concentrate sales were 1 point ahead of unit case volume, largely due to the timing of concentrate shipments.

Operating margin: Operating margin was 20.1% versus 20.7% in the prior year, while comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) was 31.6% versus 30.7% in the prior year. Operating margin decline was primarily driven by items impacting comparability and currency headwinds. Comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) expansion was primarily driven by strong topline growth and the impact of refranchising bottling operations, partially offset by an increase in marketing investments and higher operating costs versus the prior year, as well as currency headwinds.

Earnings per share: EPS grew 34% to $0.59, and comparable EPS (non-GAAP) grew 11% to $0.78. Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) performance included the impact of a 6-point currency headwind.

Market share: The company gained value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages.

Cash flow: Cash flow from operations was $4.6 billion year-to-date, an increase of $83 million versus the prior year, driven by strong business performance and working capital initiatives, partially offset by the transition tax payment made during the second quarter. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $4.0 billion year-to-date, a decline of $45 million versus the prior year.

Company Updates

Reinvigorating iconic brands through innovative products, refreshed designs and consumer-centric marketing: Within a vibrant industry, the company continued to grow its consumer base and gain value share for the quarter. At the Cannes Lions festival in June, Trademark Coca-Cola® garnered multiple awards as a result of the company's recent marketing and innovation transformation. This same approach is being applied throughout the total beverage portfolio. The Minute Maid® brand, which was acquired over 60 years ago as a traditional orange juice, has grown to be the world's largest juice brand, including regional trademarks such as Cappy® in Europe and Africa and Del Valle® in Latin America. Leveraging the brand's recognition, the company is delivering new and innovative products that tap into the tastes of younger drinkers such as Minute Maid® Sparkling in China and Minute Maid® Aguas Frescas in North America. Recently, the company launched its first Minute Maid global rebrand with a brighter, refreshed visual identity. The "Filled with Life" campaign began rolling out across markets through digitally led experiences that seek to intercept life's routine moments with a reminder to engage and live life fully. For instance, in Türkiye during long daily commutes, the brand enlivened consumers with unexpected surprises, such as music-based activations. The revitalization further strengthens the brand's relevance and contributed to Minute Maid generating high single-digit volume growth and overall volume and value share gains for the juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages category for the quarter.

Leveraging revenue growth management capabilities, digital platforms and integrated execution to create value for customers and consumers: In an environment where consumer preferences are rapidly evolving, customers are increasingly looking to add value for their shoppers. In North America, the company has delivered on these needs using various strategies such as tailored affordability and premiumization propositions resulting in both volume and value share gains for the quarter. In Vietnam, affordable entry packs led to double-digit basket incidence growth year-to-date, and in Japan, "Mini Pack, Mini Price" messaging across categories resulted in double-digit household penetration growth and increased revenue year-to-date. Additionally, the global system continues to invest in digitizing its customer base with B2B platforms which allows for better tailoring of product, price and packaging architecture and ultimately leads to improved revenue growth management. Year-to-date, the system has connected 6.5 million fragmented trade customers to B2B platforms, an increase of 210% versus the prior year.

Investing and working as a networked system to pursue sustainability goals: To support the company's goal to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030, against a 2015 baseline, The Coca-Cola Company and eight leading global bottling partners created a first-of-its-kind sustainability-focused $137.7 million venture capital fund in partnership with Greycroft, a seed-to-growth venture capital firm. The fund aligns with the company's networked approach to sustainability and has the potential to help advance solutions across its global value chain by investing in sustainability-focused companies at the point of commercialization. Reducing the Coca-Cola system's carbon footprint is a top priority for the fund, so it will initially prioritize five key areas with the most potential impact: packaging, heating and cooling, facility decarbonization, distribution and supply chain.

Operating Review - Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenues and Volume

Percent Change Concentrate Sales1 Price/Mix Currency Impact Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes, Net Reported Net Revenues Organic Revenues2 Unit Case Volume3 Consolidated 1 10 (4) (1) 6 11 0 Europe, Middle East & Africa (5) 14 (9) 0 0 9 (5) Latin America 8 17 (4) 0 21 25 4 North America 0 9 0 0 8 9 (1) Asia Pacific (1) 5 (5) 1 0 4 2 Global Ventures4 8 3 0 0 10 10 4 Bottling Investments 5 10 (10) (7) (2) 15 (1)

Operating Income and EPS

Percent Change Reported Operating Income Items Impacting Comparability Currency Impact Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Income2 Consolidated 3 (7) (6) 15 Europe, Middle East & Africa (12) 0 (11) (2) Latin America 18 (5) (3) 26 North America 45 21 0 25 Asia Pacific (11) (3) (6) (2) Global Ventures 75 (40) (2) 118 Bottling Investments 9 10 (1) 1 Percent Change Reported EPS Items Impacting Comparability Currency Impact Comparable Currency Neutral EPS2 Consolidated 34 23 (6) 17

Note: Certain rows may not add due to rounding. 1 For Bottling Investments, this represents the percent change in net revenues attributable to the increase (decrease) in unit case volume computed based on total sales (rather than average daily sales) in each of the corresponding periods after considering the impact of structural changes, if any. 2 Organic revenues, comparable currency neutral operating income and comparable currency neutral EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section. 3 Unit case volume is computed based on average daily sales. 4 Due to the combination of multiple business models in the Global Ventures operating segment, the composition of concentrate sales and price/mix may fluctuate materially from period to period. Therefore, the company places greater focus on revenue growth as the best indicator of underlying performance of the Global Ventures operating segment

In addition to the data in the preceding tables, operating results included the following:

Consolidated

Unit case volume was even for the quarter. Developed markets were even, as growth in Mexico was offset by declines in the United States and Spain. Developing and emerging markets were also even, as growth in India and Brazil was offset by the suspension of business in Russia in 2022 and a decline in Pakistan.

Unit case volume performance included the following:

Sparkling soft drinks were even, as strong performance in Asia Pacific and Latin America was offset by a decline in Europe, Middle East & Africa, primarily due to the suspension of business in Russia. Trademark Coca-Cola® was even, as strong performance in Latin America and Asia Pacific was offset by a decline in Europe, Middle East & Africa. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar® grew 5%, reflecting strong growth in Latin America and North America. Sparkling flavors declined 1%, driven by a decline in Europe, Middle East & Africa, partially offset by growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages were even, as strong growth in fairlife® in the United States and Minute Maid® Pulpy in China was offset by the suspension of business in Russia.

Water, sports, coffee and tea were even. Water was even, as growth in Latin America was offset by Europe, Middle East & Africa and North America. Sports drinks declined 3%, primarily driven by BODYARMOR® and Powerade® in the United States. Coffee grew 5%, primarily driven by the strong performance of Costa® coffee in the United Kingdom and China. Tea grew 1%, primarily driven by growth in Latin America, partially offset by a decline in dogadan® in Türkiye.

Price/mix grew 10%, primarily driven by pricing actions in the marketplace. Concentrate sales were 1 point ahead of unit case volume, largely due to the timing of concentrate shipments.

Operating income grew 3%, which included items impacting comparability and a 10-point currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) grew 15%, driven by strong organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth across all operating segments, partially offset by an increase in marketing investments and higher operating costs.

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Unit case volume declined 5%, as strong growth in Ukraine, South Africa and France was more than offset by the suspension of business in Russia and a decline in Pakistan.

Price/mix grew 14%, driven by pricing actions across operating units along with inflationary pricing in Türkiye. Concentrate sales were in line with unit case volume.

Operating income declined 12%, which included an 11-point currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) declined 2%, as strong organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth across all operating units was more than offset by an increase in marketing investments and higher operating costs.

The company gained value share in total NARTD beverages, led by share gains in Türkiye, France and Germany.

Latin America

Unit case volume grew 4%, with strong growth across all categories. Growth was led by Mexico and Brazil.

Price/mix grew 17%, driven by pricing actions in the marketplace and favorable channel and package mix, in addition to inflationary pricing in Argentina. Concentrate sales were 4 points ahead of unit case volume, primarily due to cycling the timing of concentrate shipments in the prior year.

Operating income grew 18%, which included a 7-point currency headwind and items impacting comparability. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) grew 26%, primarily driven by strong organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth, partially offset by an increase in marketing investments and higher operating costs.

The company lost value share in total NARTD beverages, as share gains in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia were more than offset by losses in Peru and industry pressure in Mexico.

North America

Unit case volume declined 1%, as growth in sparkling flavors and juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages was more than offset by declines in water, sports, coffee and tea as well as Trademark Coca-Cola®.

Price/mix grew 9%, primarily driven by pricing actions in the marketplace and favorable channel and package mix. Concentrate sales were 1 point ahead of unit case volume, primarily due to the timing of concentrate shipments.

Operating income grew 45%, which included items impacting comparability. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) grew 25%, driven by strong organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth, partially offset by an increase in marketing investments and higher operating costs.

The company gained value share in total NARTD beverages, driven by sparkling soft drinks and juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages.

Asia Pacific

Unit case volume grew 2%, driven by growth across most categories. Growth was led by India, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

Price/mix grew 5%, primarily driven by pricing actions in the marketplace and favorable category mix, partially offset by unfavorable geographic mix. Concentrate sales were 3 points behind unit case volume, primarily due to cycling the timing of concentrate shipments in the prior year.

Operating income declined 11%, which included items impacting comparability and a 4-point currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) declined 2%, as organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth across all operating units was more than offset by higher operating costs.

The company gained value share in total NARTD beverages, led by share gains in South Korea, India, Australia and Thailand.

Global Ventures

Net revenues grew 10%, and organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 10%. Revenue performance benefited from the strong performance of Costa coffee in the United Kingdom and China.

Operating income grew 75%, which included items impacting comparability and a 1-point currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) grew 118%, driven by solid organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth, partially offset by an increase in marketing investments and higher operating costs.

Bottling Investments

Unit case volume declined 1%, primarily driven by the impact of refranchising bottling operations and a decline in the Philippines, partially offset by growth in India and South Africa.

Price/mix grew 10%, driven by pricing actions across most markets, partially offset by unfavorable geographic mix.

Operating income grew 9%, which included items impacting comparability and a 1-point currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) grew 1%, driven by organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth, partially offset by higher operating costs.

Operating Review - Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenues and Volume

Percent Change Concentrate Sales1 Price/Mix Currency Impact Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Changes, Net Reported Net Revenues Organic Revenues2 Unit Case Volume3 Consolidated 1 10 (5) (1) 5 11 2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (2) 18 (11) 0 5 16 (4) Latin America 4 18 (4) 0 17 22 5 North America (1) 10 0 0 9 9 0 Asia Pacific (1) 5 (6) 1 (1) 4 6 Global Ventures4 8 0 (4) 0 3 8 5 Bottling Investments 4 9 (9) (7) (3) 13 (1)

Operating Income and EPS

Percent Change Reported Operating Income Items Impacting Comparability Currency Impact Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Income2 Consolidated 0 (7) (8) 15 Europe, Middle East & Africa (1) 0 (13) 12 Latin America 15 (1) (5) 21 North America 19 (4) 0 23 Asia Pacific (13) (1) (7) (4) Global Ventures 36 (16) (2) 53 Bottling Investments (15) 3 (5) (13) Percent Change Reported EPS Items Impacting Comparability Currency Impact Comparable Currency Neutral EPS2 Consolidated 21 13 (7) 15

Note: Certain rows may not add due to rounding. 1 For Bottling Investments, this represents the percent change in net revenues attributable to the increase (decrease) in unit case volume computed based on total sales (rather than average daily sales) in each of the corresponding periods after considering the impact of structural changes, if any. 2 Organic revenues, comparable currency neutral operating income and comparable currency neutral EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section. 3 Unit case volume is computed based on average daily sales. 4 Due to the combination of multiple business models in the Global Ventures operating segment, the composition of concentrate sales and price/mix may fluctuate materially from period to period. Therefore, the company places greater focus on revenue growth as the best indicator of underlying performance of the Global Ventures operating segment

Outlook

The 2023 outlook information provided below includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in measuring performance. The company is not able to reconcile full-year 2023 projected organic revenues (non-GAAP) to full-year 2023 projected reported net revenues, full-year 2023 projected comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) to full-year 2023 projected reported net revenues, full-year 2023 projected comparable cost of goods sold (non-GAAP) to full-year 2023 projected reported cost of goods sold, full-year 2023 projected underlying effective tax rate (non-GAAP) to full-year 2023 projected reported effective tax rate, full-year 2023 projected comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) to full-year 2023 projected reported EPS, or full-year 2023 projected comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to full-year 2023 projected reported EPS without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the exact timing and exact impact of acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes throughout 2023; the exact impact of changes in commodity costs throughout 2023; the exact timing and exact amount of items impacting comparability throughout 2023; and the exact impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates throughout 2023. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's full-year 2023 reported financial results.

Full Year 2023

The company expects to deliver organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 8% to 9%. - Updated

For comparable net revenues (non-GAAP), the company expects a 3% to 4% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions, in addition to an approximate 1% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes. - Updated

The company expects commodity price inflation to be a mid single-digit percentage headwind on comparable cost of goods sold (non-GAAP) based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions. - No Change

The company's underlying effective tax rate (non-GAAP) is estimated to be 19.3%. This does not include the impact of ongoing tax litigation with the IRS, if the company were not to prevail. - Updated

Given the above considerations, the company expects to deliver comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 9% to 11% and comparable EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 5% to 6%, versus $2.48 in 2022. - Updated

Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) percentage growth is expected to include a 4% to 5% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions, in addition to a slight headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes. - Updated

The company expects to generate free cash flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $9.5 billion through cash flow from operations of approximately $11.4 billion, less capital expenditures of approximately $1.9 billion. This does not include any potential payments related to ongoing tax litigation with the IRS. - No Change

Third Quarter 2023 Considerations - New

Comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) are expected to include an approximate 2% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions, in addition to an approximate 1% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.

Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) percentage growth is expected to include an approximate 3% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

Notes

All references to growth rate percentages and share compare the results of the period to those of the prior year comparable period, unless otherwise noted.

All references to volume and volume percentage changes indicate unit case volume, unless otherwise noted. All volume percentage changes are computed based on average daily sales, unless otherwise noted. "Unit case" means a unit of measurement equal to 192 U.S. fluid ounces of finished beverage (24 eight-ounce servings), with the exception of unit case equivalents for Costa non-ready-to-drink beverage products which are primarily measured in number of transactions. "Unit case volume" means the number of unit cases (or unit case equivalents) of company beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its bottling partners to customers or consumers.

"Concentrate sales" represents the amount of concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters and powders/minerals (in all instances expressed in unit case equivalents) sold by, or used in finished beverages sold by, the company to its bottling partners or other customers. For Costa non-ready-to-drink beverage products, "concentrate sales" represents the amount of beverages, primarily measured in number of transactions (in all instances expressed in unit case equivalents) sold by the company to customers or consumers. In the reconciliation of reported net revenues, "concentrate sales" represents the percent change in net revenues attributable to the increase (decrease) in concentrate sales volume for the geographic operating segments and the Global Ventures operating segment after considering the impact of structural changes, if any. For the Bottling Investments operating segment, this represents the percent change in net revenues attributable to the increase (decrease) in unit case volume computed based on total sales (rather than average daily sales) in each of the corresponding periods after considering the impact of structural changes, if any. The Bottling Investments operating segment reflects unit case volume growth for consolidated bottlers only.

"Price/mix" represents the change in net operating revenues caused by factors such as price changes, the mix of products and packages sold, and the mix of channels and geographic territories where the sales occurred.

First quarter 2023 financial results were impacted by one less day as compared to first quarter 2022, and fourth quarter 2023 financial results will be impacted by one additional day as compared to fourth quarter 2022. Unit case volume results for the quarters are not impacted by the variances in days due to the average daily sales computation referenced above.

