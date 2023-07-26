DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the "Company"), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper® and Xome® brands, reported a second quarter net income of $142 million or $2.07 per diluted share. Net income included other mark-to-market of $61 million, which excludes fair value of excess spread accretion of $2 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other items, the Company reported pretax operating income of $150 million. Other items included $6 million related to Rushmore acquisition deal costs, $1 million charge due to severance, $4 million loss associated with equity investments, and $2 million in intangible amortization.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, "Our results show very strong momentum including continued portfolio growth, rising returns on tangible equity, and strong margins in both servicing and operations, while Xome generated higher sales this quarter. Investors should take the Board's decision to increase our stock repurchase authorization by $200 million as a signal of our confidence in the outlook."

Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and President added, "At the same time that we're generating higher returns on equity, we're also working on perfecting our platform, with new investments in DTC and servicing which are producing meaningful benefits for customers and impressive efficiency gains for the company. The current environment offers exciting growth opportunities, in MSR acquisitions, subservicing, and originations."

Servicing

The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan experience for our 4.3 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the second quarter, Servicing recorded pretax income of $243 million, including other mark-to-market of $61 million. The servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $882 billion in UPB. Servicing generated pretax operating income, excluding other mark-to-market, of $182 million. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $7,149 million equivalent to 156 bps of MSR UPB.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'23 Q1'23 $ BPS $ BPS Operational revenue $ 442 20.9 $ 407 18.9 Amortization, net of accretion (137 ) (6.5 ) (115 ) (5.4 ) Mark-to-market 63 3.0 (61 ) (2.8 ) Total revenues 368 17.4 231 10.7 Total expenses (159 ) (7.5 ) (153 ) (7.1 ) Total other expenses, net 34 1.6 16 0.8 Income before taxes 243 11.5 94 4.4 Other mark-to-market (61 ) (2.9 ) 63 2.9 Accounting items - - - - Pretax operating income excluding other mark-to-market and accounting items $ 182 8.6 $ 157 7.3

Quarter Ended Q2'23 Q1'23 MSRs UPB($B) $ 459 $ 413 Subservicing and Other UPB ($B) 423 440 Ending UPB ($B) $ 882 $ 853 Average UPB ($B) $ 848 $ 861 60+ day delinquency rate at period end 2.0 % 2.4 % Annualized CPR 5.5 % 4.1 % Modifications and workouts 16,851 16,353

Originations

The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans through the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income and pretax operating income of $38 million.

The Company funded 13,406 loans in the second quarter, totaling approximately $3.8 billion UPB, which was comprised of $1.6 billion in direct-to-consumer and $2.2 billion in correspondent. Funded volume increased 40% quarter-over-quarter, while pull through adjusted volume increased 25% quarter-over-quarter to $3.8 billion.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'23 Q1'23 Income before taxes $ 38 $ 23 Accounting items - - Pretax operating income excluding accounting items and other $ 38 $ 23

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'23 Q1'23 Total pull through adjusted volume $ 3,819 $ 3,045 Funded volume $ 3,822 $ 2,739 Refinance recapture percentage 80 % 76 % Recapture percentage 24 % 24 % Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume 63 % 52 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company's and our business segments' ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company's and our business segments' core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company's and our business segment's ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, change in equity method investments, fair value change in equity investments and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company's core operating performance. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity (also known as tangible book value). Tangible common equity equals total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Management believes that ROTCE is a useful financial measure because it measures the performance of a business consistently and enables investors and others to assess the Company's use of equity. Tangible book value is defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our management believes tangible book value is useful to investors because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Mr. Cooper Group's most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

Financial Tables

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Revenues: Service related, net $ 402 $ 261 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 84 69 Total revenues 486 330 Total expenses: 278 261 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 117 85 Interest expense (122 ) (110 ) Other expense, net (5 ) (9 ) Total other expense, net (10 ) (34 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 198 35 Income tax expense (benefit) 56 (2 ) Net income $ 142 $ 37 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.10 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 2.07 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions): Basic 67.6 69.0 Diluted 68.6 70.5

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions of dollars) Unaudited June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 517 $ 534 Restricted cash 170 133 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 7,149 6,566 Advances and other receivables, net 802 933 Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value 1,187 937 Property and equipment, net 61 64 Deferred tax assets, net 657 707 Other assets 2,601 2,783 Total assets $ 13,144 $ 12,657 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,676 $ 2,675 Advance and warehouse facilities, net 3,512 2,934 Payables and other liabilities 2,395 2,550 MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value 482 512 Total liabilities 9,065 8,671 Total stockholders' equity 4,079 3,986 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,144 $ 12,657

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Servicing Originations Corporate/

Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 365 $ 16 $ 21 $ 402 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 3 81 - 84 Total revenues 368 97 21 486 Total expenses 159 59 60 278 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 107 10 - 117 Interest expense (73 ) (10 ) (39 ) (122 ) Other expense, net - - (5 ) (5 ) Total other (expense) income, net 34 - (44 ) (10 ) Pretax income (loss) $ 243 $ 38 $ (83 ) $ 198 Income tax expense 56 Net income $ 142 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.10 Diluted $ 2.07 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) $ 243 $ 38 $ (83 ) $ 198 Other mark-to-market (61 ) - - (61 ) Accounting items / other - - 11 11 Intangible amortization - - 2 2 Pretax operating income (loss) $ 182 $ 38 $ (70 ) $ 150 Income tax expense(1) (36 ) Operating income $ 114 ROTCE(2) 11.7 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(3) $ 3,896

(1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (3) Average of beginning TBV of $3,860 and ending TBV of $3,931.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Servicing Originations Corporate/

Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 231 $ 11 $ 19 $ 261 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale - 69 - 69 Total revenues 231 80 19 330 Total expenses 153 56 52 261 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 79 6 - 85 Interest expense (63 ) (7 ) (40 ) (110 ) Other expense, net - - (9 ) (9 ) Total other income (expense), net 16 (1 ) (49 ) (34 ) Pretax income (loss) $ 94 $ 23 $ (82 ) $ 35 Income tax benefit (2 ) Net income $ 37 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.52 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) $ 94 $ 23 $ (82 ) $ 35 Other mark-to-market 63 - - 63 Accounting items / other - - 11 11 Intangible amortization - - 1 1 Pretax operating income (loss) $ 157 $ 23 $ (70 ) $ 110 Income tax expense (27 ) Operating income(1) $ 83 ROTCE(2) 8.6 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(3) $ 3,895

(1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (3) Average of beginning TBV of $3,929 and ending TBV of $3,860.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Quarter Ended ($ in millions except value per share data) Q2'23 Q1'23 Stockholders' equity (BV) $ 4,079 $ 3,986 Goodwill (120 ) (120 ) Intangible assets (28 ) (6 ) Tangible book value (TBV) $ 3,931 $ 3,860 Ending shares of common stock outstanding (in millions) 66.8 68.1 BV/share $ 61.02 $ 58.57 TBV/share $ 58.81 $ 56.72 Net income $ 142 $ 37 ROCE(1) 14.1 % 3.7 % Beginning stockholders' equity $ 3,986 $ 4,057 Ending stockholders' equity $ 4,079 $ 3,986 Average stockholders' equity (BV) $ 4,033 $ 4,022

(1) Return on Common Equity (ROCE) is computed by dividing annualized earnings by average BV.

