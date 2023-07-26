SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

" Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations, driven by strong portfolio performance and disciplined SG&A management," said Steve Michaels, PROG Holdings' President and CEO. " The stability of our lease portfolio and continuing favorable trends, despite soft consumer demand in key leasable categories, gives us the confidence to increase our full-year 2023 outlook. Furthermore, the results we have achieved year-to-date and the results we expect in the remainder of the year incorporate meaningful investments in various initiatives which we believe support our strategic long-term growth plans," concluded Michaels.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $592.8 million, a decrease of 8.7% from the same period in 2022, caused primarily by the headwinds from Progressive Leasing's Q2 2022 decisioning tightening, slow customer demand for leasable goods, and continued year-over-year declines in the number of customers choosing to utilize early lease buyout options. This decline in revenues was partially offset by continued strong Progressive Leasing customer payment behavior during the quarter.

Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $37.2 million, compared with $19.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 44% to $75.0 million, or 13% of revenues, compared with $52.2 million, or 8% of revenues for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by historically low 90-day buyout activity for the period, strong customer payment behavior due to prior lease decisioning tightening, and continued benefits from previous cost-cutting measures.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.79, compared with $0.37 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.92 in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $0.52 for the same period in 2022. The Company's weighted average shares outstanding assuming dilution in the second quarter was 11.5% lower year-over-year.

Progressive Leasing Results

Progressive Leasing's second quarter GMV decreased 14.7% to $421.2 million compared with the same period in 2022, primarily due to the Company's tighter decisioning posture this year compared with last year, and continued weakness in demand for consumer durable goods. The provision for lease merchandise write-offs declined to 7.1% of lease revenues in the second quarter of 2023, due to continued portfolio management and strong customer payment behavior. Delinquencies improved year-over-year as a result of the Company's previous decisioning tightening. Gross margins also benefited from fewer customers choosing to utilize 90-day buyout options compared to the previous year's quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

PROG Holdings ended the second quarter of 2023 with cash of $252.8 million and gross debt of $600 million. The Company repurchased $35.4 million of its stock in the quarter at an average price of $32.65 per share and has $265.4 million remaining under its previously announced $1 billion share purchase program.

2023 Outlook

The Company is revising upwards its full year earnings and revenue outlook and providing a Q3 2023 outlook for revenues, net earnings, adjusted EBITDA, GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The primary factors driving the increase in PROG Holdings' annual earnings outlook are the strength of the Company's earnings in the first half of 2023 and the expectation that improved gross margins from strong portfolio management will continue. This outlook assumes a difficult operating environment with continued soft demand for consumer durable goods, no material changes in the Company's decisioning posture or portfolio performance, and no impact from additional share purchases.

Revised Outlook Previously Revised Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 2,360,000 $ 2,390,000 $ 2,300,000 $ 2,375,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 125,500 133,000 99,500 112,500 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 270,000 280,000 235,000 255,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 2.64 2.80 2.09 2.37 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 3.10 3.25 2.50 2.77 Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues 2,295,000 2,320,000 2,235,000 2,305,000 Progressive Leasing - Earnings Before Taxes 197,500 204,000 168,000 180,000 Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA 279,000 285,500 248,000 261,000 Vive - Total Revenues 65,000 70,000 65,000 70,000 Vive - Earnings Before Taxes 4,000 5,000 2,500 4,500 Vive - Adjusted EBITDA 7,000 8,500 5,000 8,000 Other - Loss Before Taxes (24,000 ) (22,000 ) (26,000 ) (23,000 ) Other - Adjusted EBITDA (16,000 ) (14,000 ) (18,000 ) (14,000 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 560,000 $ 575,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 21,500 25,500 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 55,000 60,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 0.46 0.55 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 0.58 0.67

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "continuing", "expect", "believe", "outlook" and similar forward-looking terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) continued volatility and challenges in the macro environment and, in particular, the unfavorable effects on our business of the rapid increase in the rate of inflation currently being experienced in the economy, which has not been seen in more than forty years, significant increases in interest rates, and fears of a recession, and the impact of those headwinds on: (a) consumer confidence and customer demand for the merchandise that our POS partners sell; (b) our customers' disposable income and their ability to make the lease and loan payments they owe the company; (c) the availability of consumer credit; (d) our labor costs; and (e) our overall financial performance and outlook; (ii) our businesses being subject to extensive laws and regulations, including laws and regulations unique to the industries in which our businesses operate, that may subject them to government investigations and significant monetary penalties and compliance-related burdens, as well as an increased focus by federal, state and local regulators on the industries within which our businesses operate, including with respect to consumer protection, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud and information security; (iii) deteriorating macroeconomic conditions resulting in the algorithms and other proprietary decisioning tools used in approving Progressive Leasing and Vive customers for leases and loans no longer being indicative of their ability to perform, which may limit the ability of those businesses to avoid lease and loan charge-offs or may result in their reserves being insufficient to cover actual losses; (iv) a large percentage of the company's revenues being concentrated with several of Progressive Leasing's key POS partners; (v) the risks that Progressive Leasing will be unable to attract new POS partners or retain and grow its business with its existing POS partners; (vi) Vive's and Four's business models differing significantly from Progressive Leasing's, which creates specific and unique risks for the Vive and Four businesses, including Vive's reliance on two bank partners to issue its credit products and Vive's and Four's exposure to the unique regulatory risks associated with the laws and regulations that apply to their businesses; (vii) the risks that interruptions, inventory shortages and other factors affecting the supply chains of our retail partners having a material and adverse effect on several aspects of our performance; (viii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants, sub-variants or additional waves of COVID-19 infections, on: (a) demand for the lease-to-own products offered by our Progressive Leasing segment, (b) Progressive Leasing's point-of-sale or "POS" partners, and Vive's and Four's merchant partners, (c) Progressive Leasing's, Vive's and Four's customers, including their ability and willingness to satisfy their obligations under their lease agreements and loan agreements, (d) Progressive Leasing's POS partners being able to obtain the merchandise their customers need or desire, (e) our employees and labor needs, including our ability to adequately staff our operations, (f) our financial and operational performance, and (g) our liquidity; (ix) changes in the enforcement of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our businesses; (x) the risk that our capital allocation strategy, including our current share repurchase program, will not be effective at enhancing shareholder value; (xi) our cost reduction initiatives may not be adequate or may have unintended consequences that could be disruptive to our businesses; (xii) the loss of the services of our key executives or our inability to attract and retain key talent, particularly with respect to our information technology function, may have a material adverse impact on our operations; (xiii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors and also from competitors of our Vive segment; (xiv) adverse consequences to Progressive Leasing, including additional monetary penalties and/or injunctive relief, if it fails to comply with the terms of its 2020 settlement with the FTC, as well as the possibility of other regulatory authorities and third parties bringing legal actions against Progressive Leasing based on the same allegations that led to the FTC settlement; (xv) our increased level of indebtedness; (xvi) our ability to protect confidential, proprietary, or sensitive information, including the personal and confidential information of our customers, which may be adversely affected by cyber-attacks, employee or other internal misconduct, computer viruses, electronic break-ins or "hacking", or similar disruptions, any one of which could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, financial condition, and prospects; and (xvii) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2023. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about: (i) the performance and stability of our lease portfolio; (ii) our ability to continue to make investments in initiatives to support our strategic long-term growth plans and the outcomes of those initiatives; and (iii) our revised full year 2023 outlook and our third-quarter 2023 outlook. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Lease Revenues and Fees $ 574,839 $ 631,344 $ 1,211,921 $ 1,324,258 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable 18,007 18,100 36,065 35,650 592,846 649,444 1,247,986 1,359,908 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 384,874 439,113 820,313 936,124 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs 40,965 61,788 79,329 112,118 Operating Expenses 107,710 111,606 212,969 225,264 533,549 612,507 1,112,611 1,273,506 OPERATING PROFIT 59,297 36,937 135,375 86,402 Interest Expense, Net (7,283 ) (9,608 ) (15,774 ) (19,237 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 52,014 27,329 119,601 67,165 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 14,796 7,845 34,350 20,546 NET EARNINGS $ 37,218 $ 19,484 $ 85,251 $ 46,619 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.37 $ 1.81 $ 0.86 Assuming Dilution $ 0.79 $ 0.37 $ 1.79 $ 0.86 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 46,474 52,880 47,160 54,134 Assuming Dilution 46,896 52,961 47,514 54,326

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 252,838 $ 131,880 Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $65,544 in 2023 and $69,264 in 2022) 53,249 64,521 Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $455,912 in 2023 and $467,355 in 2022) 548,886 648,043 Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $49,071 in 2023 and $53,635 in 2022) 122,812 130,966 Property and Equipment, Net 23,655 23,852 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 10,585 11,875 Goodwill 296,061 296,061 Other Intangibles, Net 102,964 114,411 Income Tax Receivable 19,606 18,864 Deferred Income Tax Assets 2,852 2,955 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 49,549 48,481 Total Assets $ 1,483,057 $ 1,491,909 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 130,841 $ 135,025 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 115,968 137,261 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 32,633 37,074 Operating Lease Liabilities 18,350 21,122 Debt 591,616 590,966 Total Liabilities 889,408 921,448 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; Shares Issued: 82,078,654 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 41,039 41,039 Additional Paid-in Capital 343,016 338,814 Retained Earnings 1,239,486 1,154,235 1,623,541 1,534,088 Less: Treasury Shares at Cost Common Stock: 36,368,322 Shares at June 30, 2023 and 34,044,102 at December 31, 2022 (1,029,892 ) (963,627 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 593,649 570,461 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,483,057 $ 1,491,909

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Earnings $ 85,251 $ 46,619 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 820,313 936,124 Other Depreciation and Amortization 15,895 17,021 Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses 161,237 201,980 Stock-Based Compensation 12,260 9,040 Deferred Income Taxes (21,190 ) (696 ) Non-Cash Lease Expense (1,482 ) 549 Other Changes, Net (2,506 ) (3,748 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Additions to Lease Merchandise (803,250 ) (951,751 ) Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 82,096 114,427 Accounts Receivable (132,460 ) (188,921 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (857 ) (5,216 ) Income Tax Receivable and Payable (44 ) (571 ) Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities - (401 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses (5,442 ) (9,841 ) Customer Deposits and Advance Payments (4,441 ) (8,873 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 205,380 155,742 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in Loans Receivable (90,746 ) (92,741 ) Proceeds from Loans Receivable 84,491 76,244 Outflows on Purchases of Property and Equipment (4,388 ) (5,494 ) Proceeds from Property and Equipment 13 17 Proceeds from Acquisitions of Businesses - 7 Cash Used in Investing Activities (10,630 ) (21,967 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of Treasury Stock (71,836 ) (176,475 ) Tender Offer Shares Repurchased and Retired - 199 Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option Plans 606 663 Shares Withheld for Tax Payments (2,533 ) (2,516 ) Debt Issuance Costs (29 ) 1,535 Cash Used in Financing Activities (73,792 ) (176,594 ) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 120,958 (42,819 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 131,880 170,159 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 252,838 $ 127,340 Net Cash Paid During the Period: Interest Expense $ 18,531 $ 17,085 Income Taxes $ 53,624 $ 19,475

PROG Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 574,839 $ - $ - $ 574,839 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 17,187 820 18,007 Total Revenues $ 574,839 $ 17,187 $ 820 $ 592,846

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 631,344 $ - $ - $ 631,344 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 17,518 582 18,100 Total Revenues $ 631,344 $ 17,518 $ 582 $ 649,444

PROG Holdings, Inc. Six Months Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,211,921 $ - $ - $ 1,211,921 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 34,340 1,725 36,065 Total Revenues $ 1,211,921 $ 34,340 $ 1,725 $ 1,247,986

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,324,258 $ - $ - $ 1,324,258 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 34,634 1,016 35,650 Total Revenues $ 1,324,258 $ 34,634 $ 1,016 $ 1,359,908

PROG Holdings, Inc. Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Progressive Leasing $ 421,220 $ 494,003 Vive 39,850 47,003 Other 14,600 11,394 Total GMV $ 475,670 $ 552,400

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, full year 2023 revised outlook and third quarter 2023 outlook exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, regulatory insurance recoveries, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. The amount for the after-tax non-GAAP adjustment, which is tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, full year 2023 revised outlook and third quarter 2023 outlook exclude stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and regulatory insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 exclude stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expenses. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the three and six months ended segment EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings, and adjusted EBITDA provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Earnings $ 37,218 $ 19,484 $ 85,251 $ 46,619 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 5,723 5,723 11,447 11,447 Add: Restructuring Expense 963 4,328 1,720 4,328 Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (1,738 ) (2,613 ) (3,287 ) (4,101 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 970 647 1,940 1,186 Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries - - (525 ) - Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 43,136 $ 27,569 $ 96,546 $ 59,479 Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.79 $ 0.37 $ 1.79 $ 0.86 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 0.12 0.11 0.24 0.21 Add: Restructuring Expense 0.02 0.08 0.04 0.08 Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries - - (0.01 ) - Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.92 $ 0.52 $ 2.03 $ 1.09 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 46,896 52,961 47,514 54,326

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 37,218 Income Tax Expense(1) 14,796 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 55,422 $ 1,758 $ (5,166 ) 52,014 Interest Expense, Net 7,117 166 - 7,283 Depreciation 1,795 182 216 2,193 Amortization 5,421 - 302 5,723 EBITDA 69,755 2,106 (4,648 ) 67,213 Stock-Based Compensation 4,899 294 1,652 6,845 Restructuring Expense 963 - - 963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,617 $ 2,400 $ (2,996 ) $ 75,021

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 19,484 Income Tax Expense(1) 7,845 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 27,383 $ 3,355 $ (3,409 ) 27,329 Interest Expense, Net 9,525 83 - 9,608 Depreciation 2,524 195 97 2,816 Amortization 5,421 - 302 5,723 EBITDA 44,853 3,633 (3,010 ) 45,476 Stock-Based Compensation 2,643 99 (325 ) 2,417 Restructuring Expense 3,673 655 - 4,328 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,169 $ 4,387 $ (3,335 ) $ 52,221

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Six Months Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 85,251 Income Tax Expense(1) 34,350 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 126,473 $ 3,921 $ (10,793 ) 119,601 Interest Expense, Net 15,317 457 - 15,774 Depreciation 3,700 350 398 4,448 Amortization 10,842 - 605 11,447 EBITDA 156,332 4,728 (9,790 ) 151,270 Stock-Based Compensation 8,452 582 3,226 12,260 Restructuring Expense 1,720 - - 1,720 Regulatory Insurance Recoveries (525 ) - - (525 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,979 $ 5,310 $ (6,564 ) $ 164,725

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 46,619 Income Tax Expense(1) 20,546 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 69,464 $ 7,778 $ (10,077 ) 67,165 Interest Expense, Net 19,048 189 - 19,237 Depreciation 5,053 392 129 5,574 Amortization 10,842 - 605 11,447 EBITDA 104,407 8,359 (9,343 ) 103,423 Stock-Based Compensation 6,601 187 2,252 9,040 Restructuring Expense 3,673 655 - 4,328 Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,681 $ 9,201 $ (7,091 ) $ 116,791

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2023 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2023 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $125,500 - $133,000 Income Tax Expense(1) 52,000 - 54,000 Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $197,500 - $204,000 $4,000 - $5,000 $(24,000) - $(22,000) 177,500 - 187,000 Interest Expense, Net 31,500 - 30,500 1,000 - 32,500 - 31,500 Depreciation 9,000 1,000 1,000 11,000 Amortization 21,500 - 1,000 22,500 Projected EBITDA 259,500 - 265,000 6,000 - 7,000 (22,000) - (20,000) 243,500 - 252,000 Stock-Based Compensation 18,500 - 19,500 1,000 - 1,500 6,000 25,500 - 27,000 Restructuring Expense/Regulatory Insurance Recoveries 1,000 - - 1,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $279,000 - $285,500 $7,000 - $8,500 $(16,000) - $(14,000) $270,000 - $280,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2023 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2023 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $99,500 - $112,500 Income Tax Expense(1) 45,000 - 49,000 Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $168,000 - $180,000 $2,500 - $4,500 $(26,000)-$(23,000) 144,500 - 161,500 Interest Expense, Net 32,000 1,000 - 33,000 Depreciation 9,000 1,000 1,500 11,500 Amortization 21,000 - 1,500 22,500 Projected EBITDA 230,000 - 242,000 4,500 - 6,500 (23,000)-(20,000) 211,500 - 228,500 Stock-Based Compensation 18,000 - 19,000 500 - 1,500 5,000 - 6,000 23,500 - 26,500 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $248,000 - $261,000 $5,000 - $8,000 $(18,000)-$(14,000) $235,000 - $255,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Outlook Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $21,500 - $25,500 Income Tax Expense(1) 9,500 - 10,500 Projected Earnings Before Income Tax Expense 31,000 - 36,000 Interest Expense, Net 8,000 - 7,500 Depreciation 3,000 Amortization 6,000 Projected EBITDA 48,000 - 52,500 Stock-Based Compensation 7,000 - 7,500 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $55,000 - $60,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segments.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2023 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2023 Range Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.64 $ 2.80 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.48 0.48 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.08 0.08 Add: Restructuring Expense/Regulatory Insurance Recoveries 0.03 0.03 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 3.10 $ 3.25

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2023 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2023 Range Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.09 $ 2.37 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.47 0.47 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.06 0.06 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 2.50 $ 2.77

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.13 0.13 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.02 0.02 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.58 $ 0.67

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

