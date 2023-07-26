

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $292.36 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $376.08 million, or $3.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $1.41 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $292.36 Mln. vs. $376.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.65 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



