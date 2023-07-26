

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $767.8 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $654.1 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $825.9 million or $2.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.36 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $767.8 Mln. vs. $654.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.14 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



