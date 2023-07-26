CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):
Earnings: -$149 million in Q2 vs. $193 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.82 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.84 per share Revenue: $19.75 billion in Q2 vs. $16.68 billion in the same period last year.
