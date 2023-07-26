

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):



Earnings: -$149 million in Q2 vs. $193 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.84 per share Revenue: $19.75 billion in Q2 vs. $16.68 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken