Sendero Consulting: Sendero Managing Director Jeff Schar Elected to the Tennessee Chapter of HIMSS Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, is delighted to share that Managing Director and Nashville Market Lead Jeff Schar has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Chapter of HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society). In this role, Jeff will work alongside the Tennessee Chapter of HIMSS to continue advocating for the advancement of health information technology professionals.

Sendero Managing Director Jeff Schar

Jeff, along with five other newly elected board members, Danielle Dedrick, Brian Hoover, Baxter Lee, Brett Meeks, and Keith Perry, will join the board during President-elect Justin Mooneyhan's term.

"I could not be more excited to join this cohort of leaders in the Tennessee healthcare space," said Jeff. "Each member of this HIMSS chapter brings both expertise and passion to the community as we find ways to improve the standard of care for all through innovation and technology."

With more than 20 years of consulting experience in a variety of engagements, including organizational change management and digital transformation initiatives, Jeff brings a unique perspective to both the Tennessee Chapter of HIMSS and to his healthcare clients across the country. His specific areas of interest include combating clinical change fatigue and provider burnout, developing optimized processes and governance, and working with health systems to achieve organizational alignment.

About TN HIMSS:

The Tennessee Chapter of HIMSS is dedicated to educational programs and advancement of health information technology professionals. TN HIMSS is one of the leading chapters in the nation with nearly 2,000 members. The chapter and its members are focused on professional growth, workforce development, and advocacy related to HIT in the state of Tennessee. You can find more information at www.tnhimss.org.

About Sendero:

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for their clients and community.

Contact Information

Lauren Lyngstad

Marketing Senior Manager

press@senderoconsulting.com

(972) 388-5806

SOURCE: Sendero Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770322/Sendero-Managing-Director-Jeff-Schar-Elected-to-the-Tennessee-Chapter-of-HIMSS-Board-of-Directors