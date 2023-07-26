Kinect Solar Welcomes Matthew Saunders as President

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Kinect Solar LLC, a leading independent solar distributor and supply chain solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Saunders as president, effective immediately.





Matthew Saunders, Kinect Solar President



A veteran of the solar industry, Saunders has more than 20 years of experience in solar equipment sales, distribution and manufacturing. As president, Saunders will lead Kinect Solar's growth initiatives and drive innovation, solidifying the company's position as a leader in the solar market.

"Over the past eight years, we have experienced rapid growth with the expansion of our distribution business and logistics services," said Kinect Solar CEO Lauren Carson. "As we look to build on that foundation and position ourselves for the future, we welcome Matthew Saunders to the team. Matthew is a proven leader who is respected throughout the industry for his in-depth product knowledge, supply chain experience and passion for solar energy."

Saunders joins Kinect Solar from Canadian Solar, where he served most recently as senior director of sales over direct and distribution channels in North America. In that role, Saunders led his division to record year-over-year growth, with more than 1GW of equipment sold in 2022.

"I am excited to join this versatile and dynamic team," said Saunders. "Kinect Solar's unique and differentiated approach is unlike anything I have seen in the solar industry. Its vertically integrated logistics service stack solves a lot of complex problems for clients up and down the supply chain. With the industry poised for explosive growth in domestic manufacturing, now is the perfect time for us to support the industry as the U.S. strives to reach its decarbonization and climate goals."

U.S. solar manufacturing is experiencing an unprecedented resurgence, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes policies that incentivize the use of domestically manufactured products in solar projects. The U.S. could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030, according to Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Beyond solar modules, domestic manufacturing of essential components like racking, trackers, inverters and energy storage systems are also expected to increase sharply.

About Kinect Solar

Kinect Solar specializes in solar distribution and logistics with the aim of helping its partners solve their most complex supply chain challenges. One of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Kinect Solar is one of the largest independent solar distributors in North America and provides integrated logistics services to many major solar manufacturers, developers, utilities and independent power producers. Backed by its team of logistics, procurement and technical experts, Kinect Solar partners with solar businesses to identify and implement high-impact solutions.

Founded in 2015 by Lauren Carson, Kinect Solar is a privately held, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit https://www.kinectsolar.com.

