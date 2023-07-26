AIQ Names Brian Fisher Director of Strategic Sourcing

Technology Veteran Will Oversee Client Assessment, Procurement, and Contract Negotiation Services

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, today unveiled the appointment of Brian Fisher as the company's director of strategic sourcing. In this capacity, Fisher will direct many of AIQ's client- and vendor-facing services, including needs assessment, reverse auction management, bid validation and verification, and vendor-client contracting. His appointment is effective immediately.

Fisher brings a deep background in contract negotiations, technology sales, business development, and management to AIQ. He spent the previous two years driving business development and sales growth for Associated Computer Systems (ACS), a full-service systems integrator that provides comprehensive cloud, systems, security, and applications solutions to enterprises. Prior to that, Fisher spent 20 years with CenturyLink, working in a variety of leadership positions directing offer management and sales operations. While at CenturyLink, he was responsible for structuring and managing the company's highly successful offer management organization, which generated more than 10,000 contracts valued at $2.5 billion dollars annually.

"Brian possesses a unique combination of superior technical expertise, proven negotiation capabilities, and a passion for effective customer service, each of which will directly benefit our clients," said Blake Wetzel, AIQ's chief executive officer. "We are proud to welcome Brian to the AIQ family, and look forward to collaborating with him to deliver the financial and operations outcomes our clients expect."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to large enterprises around the world. Through AIQ's proprietary reverse-auction process, clients have enjoyed supplier savings of 44 percent, on average, since the company's inception 20 years ago. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions and direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and executing contracts. AIQ's clients organically increase enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding.

"Blake, the executive team, and the AIQ staff have built a stellar organization that is completely committed to delivering services that tangibly improve financial performance and operations," remarked Fisher. "It is a privilege to join this talented team, and I look forward to helping the company's clients lower technology-related costs and improve their cash positions."

For more information visit www.aiq.co.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers. http://www.aiq.co/

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com.

