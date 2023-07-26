Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) ("Austin" or the "Company") announces that the Company has commenced the drilling program at its Miller Project located at the southern end of the Carlin gold trend in Elko County, Nevada. The exploration target is Carlin-type gold mineralization hypothesized to occur beneath Quaternary gravels and Tertiary volcanic rocks that may be indicated by gold and multi-element biogeochemical anomalies.

The Miller Project is located approximately 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Elko, Nevada on the eastern flank of the Pinion Range. The project comprises a large area of pediment with post-mineral cover, and available biogeochemical, geophysical, and geological data in this area support the potential for a gold discovery under that cover.

The drilling program is planned to consist of 6,000 to 7,000 feet in four holes, each hole to be 1,500 to 2,000 feet deep. It is expected that the program will take up to four weeks to complete, with assay results to follow.

Robert M. Hatch, the Qualified Person for Austin Gold as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Austin Gold Corp.

Austin Gold is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States.

Austin Gold has three projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) gold trend in Humboldt County, the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County, and the Miller Project is on the Carlin gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 76.2 km2 of unpatented and patented mining claims and mineral tenure. In Oregon, the Stockade Mountain Project consists of approximately 21.5 km2 of unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

For further information, please contact:

Darcy A. Higgs, Corporate Secretary

604-644-6580

darcy.higgs@austin.gold

Website: www.austin.gold

