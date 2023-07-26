Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded approved supplier status by Avendra FF&E Services, North America's leading hospitality procurement services provider, through its affiliate Avendra Replenishment Group, LLC ("Avendra"). Avendra provides an extensive range of goods and services in support of more that 16,500 hospitality customers.

"Avendra FF&E Services is excited to bring this innovative, convenient solution and revenue making opportunity to our client partners, says Eleanor Waddell, Vice President of Strategic Growth at Avendra.

Mr. Berger, CEO Pool Safe Inc. noted, "we are thrilled to join Avendra's network of approved FF&E suppliers. By partnering with Avendra FF&E Services, we are able to connect directly with thousands of hospitality providers who will now be able to benefit from adding the Loungenie to their guest service options."

The Loungenie by Pool Safe offers guests of hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ships a safe and convenient way to order, stash, charge, and chill. Loungenie's guest-friendly and value-added service options include:

A waterproof electronic safe to store guests' valuables

Service call button that alerts service staff to a guest's order

USB charging port for charging small electronic devices

Storage compartment with an insulated ice bucket,

Three beverage holders and more

Mr. Berger continued, "We are diligently focused on growing our outreach to potential new client/partners and being part of the Avendra FF&E Services supplier network offers us an exciting and extensive avenue to integrate our Loungenie brand into new markets with new partners."

About Avendra

Avendra is North America's leading hospitality procurement services provider. Avendra FF&E Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avendra. Avendra's supply chain management solutions are tailored to their clients' business strategies and deliver benefits beyond great savings. The company combines years of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software to help customers impact the bottom line, improve operational performance and better serve guests. More than 16,500 customers rely on Avendra as a trusted partner. Avendra is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit https://www.avendra.com.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as Loungenie, which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. Loungenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the Loungenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: increased interest in the Company's products; potential positive outcomes from the Company's partnership with Avendra; the ability of the Company to complete the delivery of PoolSafe units to the Avendra network; and the ability of hospitality providers to add the Loungenie product to their guest service options.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company's products; the continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of Pool Safe's technology; and the continued growth of the Company.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the hospitality industry in general; the effects of COVID-19, in particular with respect to its effect on the hospitality industry; increased competition; the potential future unviability of Pool Safe's products; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's products; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue generating a profit; a potential lack of interest in the Company's products; the inability of the Company to improve its efficiencies going forward; risks that no positive outcomes will result from the Company's partnership with Avendra; the inability of the Company to complete the delivery of PoolSafe units to the Avendra network; and the inability of hospitality providers to add the Loungenie product to their guest service options.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser, C.O.O. | C.F.O.

T: 416-630-2444

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174954