

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.569 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.835 billion, or $2.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $5.963 billion from $6.269 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.569 Bln. vs. $1.835 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.75 -Revenue (Q2): $5.963 Bln vs. $6.269 Bln last year.



