NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $119 million, or $0.39 per share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $667 million, or $2.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $201 million or $0.65 per share in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year quarter reflects lower realized selling prices, partially offset by the net impact of higher production volumes in the second quarter of 2023.

"Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 8, respectively.

CEO John Hess said: " We continue to successfully execute our strategy to deliver industry leading cash flow growth and financial returns to our shareholders while safely and responsibly producing oil and gas to help meet the world's growing energy needs."

After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 155 $ 723 $ 560 $ 1,183 Midstream 62 65 123 137 Corporate, Interest and Other (98) (121) (218) (236) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 119 $ 667 $ 465 $ 1,084 Net income per share (diluted) $ 0.39 $ 2.15 $ 1.51 $ 3.49 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 237 $ 723 $ 642 $ 1,183 Midstream 62 65 123 137 Corporate, Interest and Other (98) (121) (218) (249) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 201 $ 667 $ 547 $ 1,071 Adjusted net income per share (diluted) $ 0.65 $ 2.15 $ 1.78 $ 3.45 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 307.5 310.9 307.4 310.6

Exploration and Production:

E&P net income was $155 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $723 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, E&P second quarter 2023 net income was $237 million. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $71.13 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $99.16 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the second quarter of 2023 was $17.95 per barrel, compared with $40.92 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $3.82 per mcf, compared with $6.45 per mcf in the second quarter of 2022.

Net production was 387,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 303,000 boepd, proforma for asset sold, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher production in Guyana and the Bakken.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $13.97 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $14.56 per boe, proforma for asset sold, in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in cash operating costs reflects the higher production volumes, partially offset by higher workover activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023:

Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 181,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 140,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, reflecting increased drilling and completion activity, higher NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts due to lower commodity prices, and higher uptime after weather related shut-ins in the prior-year quarter. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 22,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 7,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2022 due to lower realized NGL and natural gas prices increasing volumes received as consideration for gas processing fees. During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation drilled 32 wells, completed 28 wells, and brought 30 new wells online. Bakken net production is forecast to be in the range of 175,000 boepd to 180,000 boepd for the full year 2023, up from our previous guidance range of 165,000 boepd to 170,000 boepd.

Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico in the second quarter of 2023 was 32,000 boepd, compared with 29,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.

In July 2023, the Pickerel-1 exploration well (Hess - 100%) located in Mississippi Canyon Block 727 was an oil discovery. The well encountered approximately 90 feet of net pay in high quality, oil bearing, Miocene age reservoir. Planning is underway to tie-back the well to the Tubular Bells production facility with first oil expected in mid-2024.

Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess - 30%), net production from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) totaled 110,0002 bopd in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 67,0002 bopd in the prior-year quarter. The Liza Unity FPSO, which commenced production in February 2022, reached its production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross bopd in July 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, we sold nine cargos of crude oil from Guyana compared with six cargos in the prior-year quarter. Net production guidance for Guyana for the full year 2023 is expected to be approximately 115,0002 bopd, compared to our previous guidance range of 105,000 bopd to 110,000 bopd.

The third development, Payara, with a production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross bopd, remains on track for startup early in the fourth quarter. The fourth development, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April 2022 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2025. The fifth development, Uaru, was sanctioned in April 2023 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2026.

The expiration of the exploration license for the Stabroek Block was extended one year from October 2026 to October 2027, and the end of the first renewal period of the exploration license, which requires the relinquishment of 20% of the acreage not held by discoveries, was extended one year from October 2023 to October 2024, both as a result of force majeure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 64,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 67,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.

Canada (Offshore): The operator, BP Canada, drilled the Ephesus exploration well, offshore Newfoundland (Hess - 25%) in the second quarter of 2023. The well did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons and well costs incurred of $36 million were recorded to exploration expense.

Midstream:

The Midstream segment had net income of $62 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $65 million in the prior-year quarter.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation received total net proceeds of $217 million from the public offering of approximately 6.4 million Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Class A shares held by the Corporation in May 2023 and the repurchase by Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of HESM, of approximately 1.7 million HESM Opco Class B units held by the Corporation in June 2023. The repurchase of the Class B units was financed by HESM Opco's revolving credit facility. After giving effect to the above transactions, the Corporation owns approximately 38% of HESM on a consolidated basis.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $98 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $121 million in the second quarter of 2022. Corporate and other expenses decreased by $18 million in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher interest income. Interest expense decreased by $5 million in the second quarter of 2023 reflecting higher capitalized interest.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $933 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $622 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to development activities in Guyana and higher drilling activity in the Bakken. Midstream capital expenditures were $52 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $72 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $4 million and total debt of $3.1 billion at June 30, 2023. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 35.1% at June 30, 2023 and 36.1% at December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $974 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1,509 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities3 was $974 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1,463 million in the prior-year quarter.

2. Net production from Guyana in the second quarter of 2023 included 13,000 bopd of tax barrels. There were no tax barrels in the second quarter of 2022. Net production guidance for Guyana for the full year 2023 includes tax barrels of approximately 15,000 bopd.

3. " Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 7 and 8, respectively.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30

(unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Exploration and Production $ (82) $ - $ (82) $ - Midstream - - - - Corporate, Interest and Other - - - 13 Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods $ (82) $ - $ (82) $ 13

Second Quarter 2023: E&P results include a charge of $82 million ($82 million after income taxes) that resulted from updates to the Corporation's estimated abandonment obligations in the West Delta Field in the Gulf of Mexico. These abandonment obligations were assigned to the Corporation as a former owner after they were discharged from Fieldwood Energy LLC as part of its approved bankruptcy plan in 2021.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:

The following table reconciles reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 119 $ 667 $ 465 $ 1,084 Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (82) - (82) 13 Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 201 $ 667 $ 547 $ 1,071

The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 974 $ 1,463 $ 2,006 $ 2,415 Changes in operating assets and liabilities - 46 (394) (1,062) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 974 $ 1,509 $ 1,612 $ 1,353

Hess Corporation will review second quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; information about sustainability goals and targets and planned social, safety and environmental policies, programs and initiatives; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry; reduced demand for our products, including due to perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic and other events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, public health measures, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities, rising interest rates or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of HESM; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income" presented in this release is defined as reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. " Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income, and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2023 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 2,289 $ 2,955 $ 2,411 Gains on asset sales, net - 3 - Other, net 31 30 42 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,320 2,988 2,453 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 547 843 603 Operating costs and expenses 454 356 382 Production and severance taxes 46 67 48 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 99 33 66 General and administrative expenses 108 95 136 Interest expense 122 121 123 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 497 391 491 Impairment and other 82 - - Total costs and expenses 1,955 1,906 1,849 Income before income taxes 365 1,082 604 Provision for income taxes 160 328 176 Net income 205 754 428 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 86 87 82 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 119 $ 667 $ 346

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended

June 30, Income Statement 2023 2022 Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 4,700 $ 5,268 Gains on asset sales, net - 25 Other, net 73 66 Total revenues and non-operating income 4,773 5,359 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 1,150 1,525 Operating costs and expenses 836 669 Production and severance taxes 94 128 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 165 76 General and administrative expenses 244 205 Interest expense 245 244 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 988 728 Impairment and other 82 - Total costs and expenses 3,804 3,575 Income before income taxes 969 1,784 Provision for income taxes 336 525 Net income 633 1,259 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 168 175 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 465 $ 1,084

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,226 $ 2,486 Other current assets 1,478 1,445 Property, plant and equipment - net 15,741 15,098 Operating lease right-of-use assets - net 515 570 Finance lease right-of-use assets - net 117 126 Other long-term assets 2,153 1,970 Total assets $ 22,230 $ 21,695 Liabilities and equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 8 $ 3 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 222 221 Other current liabilities 2,173 2,172 Long-term debt 8,459 8,278 Long-term operating lease obligations 407 469 Long-term finance lease obligations 168 179 Other long-term liabilities 1,891 1,877 Total equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,419 7,986 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (147) (131) Noncontrolling interests 630 641 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,230 $ 21,695

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total Debt Hess Corporation $ 5,398 $ 5,395 Midstream (a) 3,069 2,886 Hess Consolidated $ 8,467 $ 8,281 a. Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation. June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 49.3% 50.0% Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 35.1% 36.1% Includes finance lease obligations.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Expense Gross interest expense - Hess Corporation $ 88 $ 86 $ 174 $ 178 Less: Capitalized interest - Hess Corporation (10) (3) (15) (3) Interest expense - Hess Corporation 78 83 159 175 Interest expense - Midstream (a) 44 38 86 69 Interest expense - Hess Consolidated $ 122 $ 121 $ 245 $ 244 Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2023 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 205 $ 754 $ 428 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net - (3) - Depreciation, depletion and amortization 497 391 491 Impairment and other 82 - - Exploratory dry hole costs 62 - 31 Exploration lease impairment 8 4 5 Pension settlement loss - 2 - Stock compensation expense 18 16 35 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 52 163 - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 50 136 42 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 974 1,463 1,032 Changes in operating assets and liabilities - 46 (394) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 974 1,509 638 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (778) (607) (773) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (43) (56) (64) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold - 4 - Other, net - - (4) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (821) (659) (841) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 77 (14) 103 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings - 400 - Repayments - (5) - Cash dividends paid (134) (116) (137) Common stock acquired and retired - (190) (20) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP 167 146 - Noncontrolling interests, net (132) (277) (131) Employee stock options exercised 1 7 3 Payments on finance lease obligations (2) (2) (2) Other, net (4) (10) 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27) (61) (183) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 126 789 (386) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,100 1,370 2,486 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,226 $ 2,159 $ 2,100 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred $ (956) $ (665) $ (792) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 135 2 (45) Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (821) $ (663) $ (837)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 633 $ 1,259 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net - (25) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 988 728 Impairment and other 82 - Exploratory dry hole costs 93 - Exploration lease impairment 13 10 Pension settlement loss - 2 Stock compensation expense 53 49 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 52 218 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 92 174 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,006 2,415 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (394) (1,062) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,612 1,353 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (1,551) (1,098) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (107) (111) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold - 28 Other, net (4) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,662) (1,181) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 180 (13) Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings - 400 Repayments - (510) Cash dividends paid (271) (235) Common stock acquired and retired (20) (190) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP 167 146 Noncontrolling interests, net (263) (351) Employee stock options exercised 4 40 Payments on finance lease obligations (4) (4) Other, net (3) (9) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (210) (726) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (260) (554) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,486 2,713 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,226 $ 2,159 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred $ (1,748) $ (1,245) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 90 36 Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (1,658) $ (1,209)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2023 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 264 $ 188 $ 232 Offshore and Other 82 72 29 Total United States 346 260 261 Guyana 508 286 454 Malaysia and JDA 44 66 47 Other (a) 35 10 3 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 933 $ 622 $ 765 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 29 $ 29 $ 30 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 52 $ 72 $ 57 Other includes capital and exploratory expenditures associated with Canada.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 496 $ 323 Offshore and Other 111 128 Total United States 607 451 Guyana 962 605 Malaysia and JDA 91 125 Other (a) 38 21 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 1,698 $ 1,202 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 59 $ 66 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 109 $ 109 Other includes capital and exploratory expenditures associated with Canada.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Quarter 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,299 $ 988 $ 2,287 Other, net 6 2 8 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,305 990 2,295 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 537 27 564 Operating costs and expenses 241 143 384 Production and severance taxes 45 1 46 Midstream tariffs 302 - 302 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 23 76 99 General and administrative expenses 50 11 61 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 212 238 450 Impairment and other 82 - 82 Total costs and expenses 1,492 496 1,988 Results of operations before income taxes (187) 494 307 Provision for income taxes - 152 152 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (187) (b) $ 342 (c) $ 155 Second Quarter 2022 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,860 $ 1,095 $ 2,955 Other, net 25 1 26 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,885 1,096 2,981 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 827 31 858 Operating costs and expenses 175 116 291 Production and severance taxes 65 2 67 Midstream tariffs 296 - 296 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 24 9 33 General and administrative expenses 40 7 47 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 192 153 345 Total costs and expenses 1,619 318 1,937 Results of operations before income taxes 266 778 1,044 Provision for income taxes - 321 321 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 266 (d) $ 457 (e) $ 723 Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $34 million (noncash premium amortization: $34 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $18 million (noncash premium amortization: $18 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $99 million (noncash premium amortization: $99 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $64 million (noncash premium amortization: $64 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First Quarter 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,365 $ 1,044 $ 2,409 Other, net 9 5 14 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,374 1,049 2,423 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 584 35 619 Operating costs and expenses 205 118 323 Production and severance taxes 46 2 48 Midstream tariffs 283 - 283 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 20 46 66 General and administrative expenses 54 12 66 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 203 240 443 Total costs and expenses 1,395 453 1,848 Results of operations before income taxes (21) 596 575 Provision for income taxes - 170 170 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (21) (b) $ 426 (c) $ 405 Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $27 million (noncash premium amortization: $27 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $7 million (noncash premium amortization: $7 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 2,664 $ 2,032 $ 4,696 Other, net 15 7 22 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,679 2,039 4,718 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,121 62 1,183 Operating costs and expenses 446 261 707 Production and severance taxes 91 3 94 Midstream tariffs 585 - 585 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 43 122 165 General and administrative expenses 104 23 127 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 415 478 893 Impairment and other 82 - 82 Total costs and expenses 2,887 949 3,836 Results of operations before income taxes (208) 1,090 882 Provision for income taxes - 322 322 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (208) (b) $ 768 (c) $ 560 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 3,564 $ 1,704 $ 5,268 Other, net 52 7 59 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,616 1,711 5,327 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,528 33 1,561 Operating costs and expenses 319 223 542 Production and severance taxes 123 5 128 Midstream tariffs 583 - 583 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 56 20 76 General and administrative expenses 89 15 104 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 387 250 637 Total costs and expenses 3,085 546 3,631 Results of operations before income taxes 531 1,165 1,696 Provision for income taxes - 513 513 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 531 (d) $ 652 (e) $ 1,183 Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $61 million (noncash premium amortization: $61 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $25 million (noncash premium amortization: $25 million; cash settlement: $0 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $156 million (noncash premium amortization: $133 million; cash settlement: $23 million). Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $99 million (noncash premium amortization: $85 million; cash settlement: $14 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2023 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota 79 68 76 Offshore 23 20 24 Total United States 102 88 100 Guyana (a) 110 67 112 Malaysia and JDA 4 4 4 Other (b) - 17 - Total 216 176 216 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota 68 47 61 Offshore 1 2 1 Total United States 69 49 62 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota 206 147 158 Offshore 45 41 47 Total United States 251 188 205 Malaysia and JDA 359 381 369 Other (b) - 11 - Total 610 580 574 Barrels of oil equivalent 387 322 374 Production from Guyana includes 13,000 bopd of tax barrels in the second quarter of 2023 and 15,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first quarter of 2023. There were no tax barrels in the second quarter of 2022. Other includes production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota 78 73 Offshore 23 20 Total United States 101 93 Guyana (a) 111 49 Malaysia and JDA 4 3 Other (b) - 18 Total 216 163 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota 64 48 Offshore 2 2 Total United States 66 50 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota 182 152 Offshore 47 41 Total United States 229 193 Malaysia and JDA 363 373 Other (b) - 12 Total 592 578 Barrels of oil equivalent 381 309 Production from Guyana includes 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first six months of 2023. There were no tax barrels in the first six months of 2022. Other includes production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022. Libya net production was 20,000 boepd in the first six months of 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2023 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 217 173 213 Natural gas liquids - barrels 67 46 64 Natural gas - mcf 610 580 574 Barrels of oil equivalent 386 316 373 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 19,740 15,763 19,161 Natural gas liquids - barrels 6,084 4,180 5,761 Natural gas - mcf 55,548 52,811 51,692 Barrels of oil equivalent 35,082 28,745 33,537 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 215 157 Natural gas liquids - barrels 65 48 Natural gas - mcf 592 578 Barrels of oil equivalent 379 301 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 38,901 28,343 Natural gas liquids - barrels 11,845 8,719 Natural gas - mcf 107,240 104,709 Barrels of oil equivalent 68,619 54,514 Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2023 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota $ 65.67 $ 93.60 $ 68.63 Offshore 68.32 95.22 68.12 Total United States 66.24 93.96 68.50 Guyana 75.82 104.19 79.15 Malaysia and JDA 68.87 106.21 72.91 Other (a) - 105.21 - Worldwide 71.13 99.16 74.23 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota $ 69.22 $ 106.01 $ 71.78 Offshore 71.86 107.58 71.27 Total United States 69.79 106.37 71.65 Guyana 77.64 112.57 79.86 Malaysia and JDA 68.87 106.21 72.91 Other (a) - 114.93 - Worldwide 73.74 109.51 76.02 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States North Dakota $ 17.90 $ 40.96 $ 24.25 Offshore 20.17 39.88 24.28 Worldwide 17.95 40.92 24.25 Natural gas - per mcf United States North Dakota $ 1.29 $ 6.89 $ 2.54 Offshore 1.62 7.63 2.42 Total United States 1.35 7.06 2.51 Malaysia and JDA 5.56 6.18 5.44 Other (a) - 5.36 - Worldwide 3.82 6.45 4.39 Other includes prices related to production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota $ 67.05 $ 88.98 Offshore 68.22 90.21 Total United States 67.32 89.25 Guyana 77.50 100.55 Malaysia and JDA 71.02 97.73 Other (a) - 98.14 Worldwide 72.66 93.65 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota $ 70.41 $ 98.46 Offshore 71.55 99.58 Total United States 70.68 98.70 Guyana 78.76 109.06 Malaysia and JDA 71.02 97.73 Other (a) - 108.06 Worldwide 74.87 102.65 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States North Dakota $ 20.99 $ 40.40 Offshore 22.20 38.68 Worldwide 21.02 40.33 Natural gas - per mcf United States North Dakota $ 1.83 $ 5.57 Offshore 2.03 6.02 Total United States 1.87 5.67 Malaysia and JDA 5.50 6.00 Other (a) - 5.07 Worldwide 4.09 5.87 Other includes prices related to production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022.

The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding commodity hedging program for the remainder of calendar 2023:

WTI Brent Barrels of oil per day 80,000 50,000 Average monthly floor price $ 70 $ 75

