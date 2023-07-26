MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, reported results for the three months ended June 30 as follows:

(In millions, except EPS) Earnings Before Taxes Earnings (Loss) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing operations (GAAP) (1) $ 44 338 $ (18 ) 240 $ (0.39 ) 4.72 Comparable (non-GAAP) $ 237 308 $ 170 226 $ 3.61 4.43 (1) Includes $(3.90) impact from one-time, non-cash cumulative currency translation adjustment charge from the UK exit.

Total and operating revenue for the three months ended June 30 were as follows:

(In millions) Total Revenue Operating Revenue (non-GAAP) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total $ 2,884 3,034 (5)% $ 2,326 2,307 1% Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) $ 1,459 1,621 (10)% $ 1,254 1,307 (4)% Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) $ 1,179 1,174 -% $ 865 798 8% Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) $ 440 450 (2)% $ 327 306 7%

CEO Comment

"Our strong second-quarter results and increased full-year earnings guidance demonstrate the progress made on our balanced growth strategy to de-risk the business model, enhance returns and drive profitable growth," says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. "All three business units met or exceeded their pre-tax earnings targets, and ROE of 24% remained above our high-teens target.

"Achieving these results against a backdrop of weakening freight conditions and declining used vehicle prices highlights the effectiveness of our transformative changes. Ryder's operations are more diversified with expanded capabilities across three scaled businesses, which has enabled us to deliver outstanding service to our customers, outperform prior cycles, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

"Our strong balance sheet continues to provide us with ample capacity to support organic growth, pursue strategic acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividends. The recently announced 15% increase to our quarterly dividend is also supported by our confidence in the long-term earnings generation of our model."

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Fleet Management Solutions: Strong Earnings Despite Weaker Used Vehicle Sales and Rental Market Conditions

(In millions) 2Q23 2Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 1,459 1,621 (10)% Operating Revenue (1) $ 1,254 1,307 (4)% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) $ 180 286 (37)% EBT as a % of total revenue 12.3% 17.6% (530) bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 14.4% 21.9% (750) bps Trailing 12-months EBT as % of total and operating revenue 2Q23 2Q22 Change EBT as a % of total revenue 14.4% 16.1% (170) bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 17.2% 19.0% (180) bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel service revenue.

FMS total revenue and operating revenue decreased 10% and 4%, respectively Total revenue reflects lower fuel revenue passed through to customers and lower operating revenue Operating revenue reflects a 4% negative impact from UK exit; North America remained unchanged as higher ChoiceLease and SelectCare revenue was offset by lower rental demand

decreased 10% and 4%, respectively FMS EBT decreased to $180 million Reflects lower used vehicle sales and rental results Lower used vehicle gains due to a 34% and 41% decrease in used truck and tractor pricing, respectively, partially offset by higher volumes; sequentially from first quarter of 2023, used truck and tractor pricing decreased 14% and 15%, respectively Rental power-fleet utilization was 75%, down from record level of 85% in prior year, on a 1% smaller average power fleet Rental results benefited from a 2% increase in power-fleet pricing

decreased to $180 million FMS EBT as a percentage of FMS operating revenue is above company's long-term target of low double digits for the second quarter and trailing 12-month period

Supply Chain Solutions: Strong Earnings Reflect Operating Revenue Growth

(In millions) 2Q23 2Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 1,179 1,174 -% Operating Revenue (1) $ 865 798 8% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) $ 76 62 23% EBT as a % of total revenue 6.4% 5.3% 110 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 8.7% 7.8% 90 bps Trailing 12-month EBT as % of total and operating revenue 2Q23 2Q22 Change EBT as a % of total revenue 4.3% 3.9% 40 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 6.0% 5.6% 40 bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation.

SCS total revenue was unchanged and operating revenue grew 8% Increase in operating revenue primarily driven by new business, higher volumes, and increased pricing

was unchanged and grew 8% SCS EBT grew 23% Increase primarily due to higher operating revenue and lower incentive-based compensation costs, as well as higher prior-year customer accommodation charges Partially offset by lower volumes in the omnichannel retail vertical

grew 23% SCS EBT as a percentage of SCS operating revenue is in line with company's long-term target of high single digits for the second quarter but below target for the trailing 12-month period

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Strong Earnings Driven by Growth and Improved Labor Productivity

(In millions) 2Q23 2Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 440 450 (2)% Operating Revenue (1) $ 327 306 7% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) $ 33 23 43% EBT as a % of total revenue 7.6% 5.1% 250 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 10.3% 7.5% 280 bps Trailing 12-months EBT as % of total and operating revenue 2Q23 2Q22 Change EBT as a % of total revenue 6.8% 4.0% 280 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 9.5% 5.7% 380 bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation.

DTS total revenue decreased 2% and operating revenue grew 7% Total revenue reflects lower fuel revenue passed through to customers Operating revenue increased due to inflationary cost recovery and higher volumes

decreased 2% and grew 7% DTS EBT grew 43% Increase primarily due to operating revenue growth and improved labor productivity

grew 43% DTS EBT as a percentage of DTS operating revenue is above the company's long-term target of high single digits for the second quarter and at the high-end for the trailing 12-month period

Corporate Financial Information

Unallocated Central Support Services (CSS)

Unallocated CSS costs declined to $20 million from $24 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower professional fees and incentive-based compensation costs.

Tax Rate

Our effective income tax rate from continuing operations was 140.8%, as compared to 29.0% in the prior year, due to a one-time, nondeductible cumulative currency translation adjustment loss from the exit of the UK in the second quarter of 2023. Our comparable effective income tax rate (a non-GAAP measure) from continuing operations was 28.6% as compared to 26.8% in the prior year.

Capital Expenditures, Cash Flow, and Leverage

Year-to-date capital expenditures increased to $1.8 billion in 2023, compared to $1.3 billion in 2022, reflecting higher investments in the lease fleet partially offset by lower investments in commercial rental.

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased to $1.2 billion, as compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year, driven by higher cash earnings and lower working capital needs. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $16 million, compared to $551 million in 2022, primarily reflecting an increase in capital expenditures and lower proceeds from used vehicle sales.

Debt-to-equity as of June 30, 2023 was 211%, compared to 216% at year-end 2022, and remains below the company's long-term target of 250% to 300%.

UK and Currency Translation Adjustment Charge

We completed the exit from the UK business as of June 30, 2023. As a result, we recorded a $183 million cumulative currency translation adjustment in our net earnings as a one-time, non-cash charge during the second quarter of 2023. The cumulative currency translation adjustment charge had no impact on our consolidated financial position or cash flows.

Outlook

"We continue to execute in a challenging market as reflected in our increased earnings and ROE guidance," says Ryder Chief Financial Officer John Diez. "Accelerated timing of OEM deliveries is expected to increase our ChoiceLease fleet growth and related capital expenditures, which should reduce free cash flow in 2023. Our ability to perform in various market conditions reflects the fundamental changes we've made to enhance returns and drive profitable growth."

Full Year 2023 Total Revenue Growth ~(2%) Operating Revenue Growth (non-GAAP) ~2% FY23 GAAP EPS (includes ~$3.96 cumulative currency translation charge for UK exit) $7.95 - $8.45 FY23 Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) $12.20 - $12.70 ROE (1) 17% - 19% Net Cash from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations ~$2.5B Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) ~100M Capital Expenditures ~$3.2B Debt-to-Equity ~200% Third Quarter 2023 3Q23 GAAP EPS $2.82 - $3.07 3Q23 Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) $3.00 - $3.25 ------------ (1) The non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Supplemental Company Information

Second Quarter Net Earnings (In millions, except EPS) Earnings Diluted EPS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (18 ) 240 $ (0.39 ) 4.72 Discontinued operations - (1 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net earnings (loss) $ (18 ) 239 $ (0.40 ) 4.70

Year-to-Date Operating Results Six months ended June 30, (In millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 Change Total revenue $ 5,836 5,888 (1)% Operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 4,672 4,523 3% Earnings from continuing operations $ 122 416 (71)% Comparable earnings from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 303 414 (27)% Net earnings $ 121 415 (71)% Earnings per common share (EPS) - Diluted Continuing operations $ 2.60 8.05 (68)% Comparable (non-GAAP) $ 6.42 8.00 (20)% Net earnings $ 2.57 8.03 (68)%

Business Description

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions company. Ryder's stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. The company's financial performance is reported in the following three, inter-related business segments:

Supply Chain Solutions - Ryder's SCS business segment optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on Ryder's leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day.

- Ryder's SCS business segment optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on Ryder's leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day. Dedicated Transportation Solutions - Ryder's DTS business segment combines the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capability with the safest and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation needs with their overall supply chain.

- Ryder's DTS business segment combines the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capability with the safest and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation needs with their overall supply chain. Fleet Management Solutions - Ryder's FMS business segment provides a broad range of services to help businesses of all sizes, across virtually every industry, deliver for their customers. From leasing, maintenance, and fueling, to rental and used vehicle sales, customers rely on Ryder's expertise to help them lower their costs, redirect capital to other parts of their business, and focus on what they do best - so they can grow.

For more information on Ryder System, Inc., visit investors.ryder.com and ryder.com.

Note: Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our forecast; expectations regarding market trends such as decreasing rental demand, weakening freight conditions, declining used vehicle sales and declining volumes in our omnichannel retail vertical; expectations regarding total and operating revenue, earnings per share, comparable earnings per share, adjusted ROE, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, debt-to-equity, capital expenditures and free cash flow; our ability to execute our balanced growth strategy; our expectations with respect to ChoiceLease growth, including our expectations with respect to the timing of OEM deliveries; our expectations with respect to the effect of our actions to increase returns and long-term earnings generation; our ability to outperform prior cycles; and our ability to support organic growth, make strategic investments and acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders. Our forward-looking statements also include our estimates of the impact of our changes to residual value estimates on earnings and depreciation expense. The expected impact of the change in residual value estimates is based on our current assessment of the residual values and useful lives of revenue-earning equipment based on multi-year trends and our outlook for the expected near- and long-term used vehicle market. A variety of factors, many of which are outside of our control, could cause residual value estimates to differ from actual used vehicle sales pricing, such as changes in supply and demand of used vehicles; volatility in market conditions; changes in vehicle technology; competitor pricing; regulatory requirements; driver shortages; customer requirements and preferences; and changes in underlying assumption factors.

All of our forward-looking statements should be evaluated by considering the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include changes in general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and worldwide; ongoing supply chain and labor challenges and vehicle production constraints; the effect of geopolitical events; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including lower than expected contractual sales, decreases in commercial rental demand or utilization, poor acceptance of rental pricing, and declining market demand for or excess supply of used vehicles impacting current or estimated pricing and our anticipated proportion of retail versus wholesale sales; declining customer demand for our services; higher than expected maintenance costs; lower than expected benefits from our cost-savings initiatives; our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our business; lower than expected benefits from our sales, marketing and new product initiatives; setbacks in the economic market or in our ability to retain profitable customer accounts; impact of changing laws and regulations; difficulty in obtaining adequate profit margins for our services; inability to maintain current pricing levels due to soft economic conditions, business interruptions or expenditures due to labor disputes, severe weather or natural occurrences; competition from other service providers; changes in technology and new entrants; professional driver and technician shortages resulting in higher procurement costs and turnover rates; impact of worldwide semiconductor shortage; higher than expected bad debt reserves or write-offs; decrease in credit ratings; increased debt costs; adequacy of accounting estimates; higher than expected reserves and accruals particularly with respect to pension, taxes, insurance and revenue; impact of changes in our residual value estimates and accounting policies; unanticipated changes in fuel and alternative energy prices; unanticipated currency exchange rate fluctuations; increases in inflation or interest rates; our ability to manage our cost structure; and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The risks included here are not exhaustive. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Note: Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. Refer to Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations at the end of the tables following this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to the nearest GAAP measure and why management believes that presentation of each measure provides useful information to investors. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures as required by Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K can be found in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K filed as of the date of this release with the SEC, which are available at http://investors.ryder.com.

ryder-financial

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Lease & related maintenance and rental revenues $ 976 1,050 $ 1,955 2,075 Services revenue 1,778 1,777 3,599 3,447 Fuel services revenue 130 207 282 366 Total revenues 2,884 3,034 5,836 5,888 Cost of lease & related maintenance and rental 661 688 1,335 1,387 Cost of services 1,507 1,523 3,114 2,973 Cost of fuel services 126 199 275 354 Selling, general and administrative expenses 343 361 706 703 Non-operating pension costs, net 10 2 20 5 Used vehicle sales, net (55 ) (130 ) (127 ) (243 ) Interest expense 72 56 137 108 Miscellaneous income, net (11 ) (14 ) (31 ) (14 ) Currency translation adjustment loss 188 - 188 - Restructuring and other items, net (1 ) 11 (26 ) 25 2,840 2,696 5,591 5,298 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 44 338 245 590 Provision for income taxes 62 98 123 174 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (18 ) 240 122 416 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net earnings (loss) $ (18 ) 239 $ 121 415 Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.39 ) 4.72 $ 2.60 8.05 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net earnings (loss) $ (0.40 ) 4.70 $ 2.57 8.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46.0 50.9 47.2 51.7 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (0.39 ) 4.72 $ 2.60 8.05 Non-operating pension costs, net 0.17 0.03 0.34 0.07 FMS U.K. exit (0.11 ) (0.62 ) (0.77 ) (0.60 ) Currency translation adjustment loss 3.90 - 3.87 - Other, net 0.02 (0.01 ) - 0.07 Tax adjustments, net 0.02 0.31 0.38 0.41 Comparable EPS from continuing operations (1) $ 3.61 4.43 $ 6.42 8.00 ____________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS from continuing operations to comparable EPS from continuing operations is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In millions) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218 267 Other current assets 1,899 1,933 Revenue earning equipment, net 8,795 8,190 Operating property and equipment, net 1,132 1,148 Other assets 2,927 2,857 $ 14,971 14,395 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities $ 2,081 1,967 Total debt (including current portion) 6,525 6,352 Other non-current liabilities (including deferred income taxes) 3,269 3,139 Shareholders' equity 3,096 2,937 $ 14,971 14,395

SELECTED KEY RATIOS AND METRICS June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Debt to equity 211% 216% Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Comparable EBITDA (1) $ 674 688 $ 1,302 1,335 Effective interest rate (average cost of debt) 4.5 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 3.3 % Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,221 1,103 Free cash flow (1) 16 551 Capital expenditures paid 1,652 1,195 Gross capital expenditures 1,813 1,307 Twelve months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Adjusted ROE (2) 24% 28% ___________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP elements of this calculation reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures included in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. (2) The non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total Revenue: Fleet Management Solutions: ChoiceLease $ 781 763 2% $ 1,557 1,527 2% Commercial rental 301 336 (10)% 605 642 (6)% SelectCare and other 172 153 12% 354 301 18% FMS Europe - 55 NM - 119 NM Fuel services revenue 205 314 (35)% 446 561 (20)% Fleet Management Solutions 1,459 1,621 (10)% 2,962 3,150 (6)% Supply Chain Solutions 1,179 1,174 -% 2,380 2,263 5% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 440 450 (2)% 894 875 2% Eliminations (194 ) (211 ) 8% (400 ) (400 ) -% Total revenue $ 2,884 3,034 (5)% $ 5,836 5,888 (1)% Operating Revenue: (1) Fleet Management Solutions $ 1,254 1,307 (4)% $ 2,516 2,589 (3)% Supply Chain Solutions 865 798 8% 1,744 1,536 14% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 327 306 7% 649 602 8% Eliminations (120 ) (104 ) (15)% (237 ) (204 ) (16)% Operating revenue $ 2,326 2,307 1% $ 4,672 4,523 3% Business Segment Earnings: Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes: Fleet Management Solutions $ 180 286 (37)% $ 362 535 (32)% Supply Chain Solutions 76 62 23% 93 105 (11)% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 33 23 43% 62 43 44% Eliminations (24 ) (30 ) 20% (49 ) (56 ) 13% 265 341 (22)% 468 627 (25)% Unallocated Central Support Services (20 ) (24 ) (17)% (35 ) (40 ) (13)% Intangible amortization expense (8 ) (9 ) (11)% (17 ) (19 ) (11)% Non-operating pension costs, net (10 ) (2 ) NM (20 ) (5 ) NM Other items impacting comparability, net (183 ) 32 NM (151 ) 27 NM Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 44 338 (87)% 245 590 (58)% Provision for income taxes 62 98 (37)% 123 174 (29)% Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (18 ) 240 (108)% $ 122 416 (71)% ____________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP total revenue to operating revenue in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Fleet Management Solutions FMS total revenue $ 1,459 1,621 (10)% $ 2,962 3,150 (6)% Fuel services revenue (1) (205 ) (314 ) (35)% (446 ) (561 ) (20)% FMS operating revenue (2) $ 1,254 1,307 (4)% $ 2,516 2,589 (3)% Segment earnings before income taxes $ 180 286 (37)% $ 362 535 (32)% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS total revenue 12.3% 17.6% 12.2% 17.0% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS operating revenue (2) 14.4% 21.9% 14.4% 20.7% Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Supply Chain Solutions SCS total revenue $ 1,179 1,174 -% $ 2,380 2,263 5% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (314 ) (376 ) (16)% (636 ) (727 ) (13)% SCS operating revenue (2) $ 865 798 8% $ 1,744 1,536 14% Segment earnings before income taxes $ 76 62 23% $ 93 105 (11)% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS total revenue 6.4% 5.3% 3.9% 4.6% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS operating revenue (2) 8.7% 7.8% 5.3% 6.8% Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Dedicated Transportation Solutions DTS total revenue $ 440 450 (2)% $ 894 875 2% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (113 ) (144 ) (22)% (245 ) (273 ) (10)% DTS operating revenue (2) $ 327 306 7% $ 649 602 8% Segment earnings before income taxes $ 33 23 43% $ 62 43 44% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS total revenue 7.6% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS operating revenue (2) 10.3% 7.5% 9.6% 7.1% ____________________ (1) Includes intercompany fuel sales from FMS to SCS and DTS. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of (1) GAAP total revenue to operating revenue for each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) and (2) segment earnings before taxes (EBT) as % of segment total revenue to segment EBT as % of segment operating revenue for each business segment is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS ENDED - UNAUDITED Twelve months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Fleet Management Solutions FMS total revenue $ 6,139 6,086 Fuel services revenue (1) (999 ) (949 ) FMS operating revenue (2) $ 5,140 5,137 Segment earnings before income taxes $ 884 977 FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS total revenue 14.4% 16.1% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS operating revenue (2) 17.2% 19.0% Twelve months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Supply Chain Solutions SCS total revenue $ 4,837 3,935 Subcontracted transportation and fuel (1,375 ) (1,225 ) SCS operating revenue (2) $ 3,462 2,710 Segment earnings before income taxes $ 207 152 SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS total revenue 4.3% 3.9% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS operating revenue (2) 6.0% 5.6% Twelve months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Dedicated Transportation Solutions DTS total revenue $ 1,805 1,657 Subcontracted transportation and fuel (519 ) (493 ) DTS operating revenue (2) $ 1,286 1,164 Segment earnings before income taxes $ 122 66 DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS total revenue 6.8% 4.0% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS operating revenue (2) 9.5% 5.7% ____________________ (1) Includes intercompany fuel sales from FMS to SCS and DTS. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of (1) GAAP total revenue to operating revenue for each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) and (2) segment earnings before taxes (EBT) as % of segment total revenue to segment EBT as % of segment operating revenue for each business segment is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Our North America fleet of owned and leased revenue earning equipment and SelectCare vehicles, including vehicles under on-demand maintenance and used vehicles sold, is summarized as follows (number of units rounded to the nearest hundred): Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023/2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Three

Months Six

Months ChoiceLease Average fleet count 137,800 133,600 136,600 133,700 3% 2% End of period fleet count 139,000 133,400 139,000 133,400 4% 4% Average active fleet count (1) 129,700 128,500 129,200 128,700 1% -% End of period active fleet count (1) 130,500 128,900 130,500 128,900 1% 1% Commercial rental Average fleet count 40,200 40,500 40,700 39,900 (1)% 2% End of period fleet count 39,200 41,100 39,200 41,100 (5)% (5)% Rental utilization - power units (2) 75% 85% 75% 83% (1,000)bps (800)bps Rental rate change - % (3) 2% 6% 3% 7% Customer vehicles under SelectCare contracts Average fleet count 52,600 55,000 53,300 54,400 (4)% (2)% End of period fleet count 51,700 55,200 51,700 55,200 (6)% (6)% Customer vehicles under SCS End of period fleet count (4) 13,600 11,700 13,600 11,700 16% 16% DTS End of period fleet count (4) 11,300 11,600 11,300 11,600 (3)% (3)% Used vehicle sales (UVS) End of period fleet count 7,000 3,900 7,000 3,900 79% 79% Used vehicles sold 5,500 4,000 10,600 7,600 38% 39% UVS pricing change (5) Tractors (41)% 91% (38)% 117% Trucks (34)% 81% (26)% 94% ____________________ (1) Active fleet count is calculated as those units currently earning revenue and not classified as not yet earning or no longer earning units. (2) Rental utilization is calculated using the number of days units are rented divided by the number of days units available to rent based on the days in a calendar year (excluding trailers). (3) Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in average rental rate per day on power units using constant currency. (4) These vehicle counts are also included within the fleet counts for ChoiceLease, Commercial rental and SelectCare. (5) Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in average sales proceeds on used vehicle sales using constant currency.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED This press release and accompanying tables include "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, we provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the following non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release: Non-GAAP Financial Measure Comparable GAAP Measure Reconciliation in Section Entitled Operating Revenue Measures: Operating Revenue Total Revenue Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations FMS Operating Revenue FMS Total Revenue Business Segment Information - Unaudited SCS Operating Revenue SCS Total Revenue DTS Operating Revenue DTS Total Revenue Operating Revenue Growth Total Revenue Growth Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue FMS EBT as a % of FMS Total Revenue Business Segment Information - Unaudited SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue SCS EBT as a % of SCS Total Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Total Revenue Comparable Earnings Measures: Comparable Earnings Before Income Tax and Comparable Tax Rate Earnings Before Income Tax and Effective Tax Rate from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable Earnings Earnings from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable EPS EPS from Continuing Operations Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Unaudited Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) Not Applicable. However, the non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the following reconciliations. Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Net Earnings Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Cash Flow Measures: Total Cash Generated and Free Cash Flow Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED Set forth in the table below is an overview of each non-GAAP financial measure and why management believes that presentation of each non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. See reconciliations for each of these measures following this table. Operating Revenue Measures: Operating Revenue FMS Operating Revenue SCS Operating Revenue DTS Operating Revenue Operating Revenue Growth FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue Operating revenue is defined as total revenue for Ryder or each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) excluding any (1) fuel and (2) subcontracted transportation. We believe operating revenue provides useful information to investors as we use it to evaluate the operating performance of our core businesses and as a measure of sales activity at the consolidated level for Ryder System, Inc., as well as for each of our business segments. We also use segment EBT as a percentage of segment operating revenue for each business segment for the same reason. Note: FMS EBT, SCS EBT and DTS EBT, our primary measures of segment performance, are not non-GAAP measures. Fuel: We exclude FMS, SCS and DTS fuel from the calculation of our operating revenue measures, as fuel is an ancillary service that we provide our customers. Fuel revenue is impacted by fluctuations in market fuel prices and the costs are largely a pass-through to our customers, resulting in minimal changes in our profitability during periods of steady market fuel prices. However, profitability may be positively or negatively impacted by rapid changes in market fuel prices during a short period of time, as customer pricing for fuel services is established based on current market fuel costs. Subcontracted transportation: We exclude subcontracted transportation from the calculation of our operating revenue measures, as these services are also typically a pass-through to our customers and, therefore, fluctuations result in minimal changes to our profitability. While our SCS and DTS business segments subcontract certain transportation services to third party providers, our FMS business segment does not engage in subcontracted transportation and, therefore, this item is not applicable to FMS. Comparable Earnings Measures: Comparable Earnings before Income Taxes (EBT) Comparable Earnings Comparable Earnings per Diluted Common Share (EPS) Comparable Tax Rate Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) Comparable EBT, Comparable Earnings and Comparable EPS are defined, respectively, as GAAP EBT, earnings and EPS, all from continuing operations, excluding (1) non-operating pension costs, net and (2) other items impacting comparability (as further described below). We believe these comparable earnings measures provide useful information to investors and allow for better year-over-year comparison of operating performance. Non-operating pension costs, net: Our comparable earnings measures exclude non-operating pension costs, net, which include the amortization of net actuarial loss and prior service cost, interest cost and expected return on plan assets components of pension and postretirement benefit costs, as well as any significant charges for settlements or curtailments if recognized. We exclude non-operating pension costs, net because we consider these to be impacted by financial market performance and outside the operational performance of our business. Other Items Impacting Comparability: Our comparable and adjusted earnings measures also exclude other significant items that are not representative of our business operations as detailed in the reconciliation table below. These other significant items vary from period to period and, in some periods, there may be no such significant items. Comparable Tax Rate is computed using the same methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the marginal tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustments are related. Adjusted ROE is defined as adjusted net earnings divided by adjusted average shareholders' equity and represents the rate of return on shareholders' investment. Other items impacting comparability described above are excluded, as applicable, from the calculation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted average shareholders' equity. We use adjusted ROE as an internal measure of how effectively we use the owned capital invested in our operations. Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Comparable EBITDA is defined as net earnings, first adjusted to exclude discontinued operations and the following items, all from continuing operations: (1) non-operating pension costs, net and (2) any other items that are not representative of our business operations (these items are the same items that are excluded from comparable earnings measures for the relevant periods as described immediately above) and then adjusted further for (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation, (4) used vehicle sales results and (5) amortization. We believe comparable EBITDA provides investors with useful information, as it is a standard measure commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to measure financial performance and our ability to service debt and meet our payment obligations. In addition, we believe that the inclusion of comparable EBITDA provides consistency in financial reporting and enables analysts and investors to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Other companies may calculate comparable EBITDA differently; therefore, our presentation of comparable EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Comparable EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings, earnings from continuing operations before income taxes or earnings from continuing operations determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. Cash Flow Measures: Total Cash Generated Free Cash Flow We consider total cash generated and free cash flow to be important measures of comparative operating performance, as our principal sources of operating liquidity are cash from operations and proceeds from the sale of revenue earning equipment. Total Cash Generated is defined as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities, (2) net cash provided by the sale of revenue earning equipment, (3) net cash provided by the sale of operating property and equipment and (4) other cash inflows from investing activities. We believe total cash generated is an important measure of total cash flows generated from our ongoing business activities. Free Cash Flow is defined as the net amount of cash generated from operating activities and investing activities (excluding acquisitions) from continuing operations. We calculate free cash flow as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities, (2) net cash provided by the sale of revenue earning equipment and operating property and equipment, and (3) other cash inflows from investing activities, less (4) purchases of property and revenue earning equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for debt service and for shareholders, after making capital investments required to support ongoing business operations. Our calculation of free cash flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED OPERATING REVENUE RECONCILIATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 2,884 3,034 $ 5,836 5,888 Subcontracted transportation and fuel (558 ) (727 ) (1,164 ) (1,365 ) Operating revenue (1) $ 2,326 2,307 $ 4,672 4,523

TOTAL CASH GENERATED / FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,221 1,103 Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (2) 447 636 Other (2) - 7 Total cash generated (1) 1,668 1,746 Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (2) (1,652 ) (1,195 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 16 551 ____________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in cash flows from investing activities Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

COMPARABLE EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (18 ) 240 $ 122 416 Non-operating pension costs, net 8 1 16 3 FMS U.K. exit (1) (5 ) (32 ) (36 ) (31 ) Currency translation adjustment loss 183 - 183 - Other, net 1 1 - 5 Tax adjustments, net (2) 1 16 18 21 Comparable earnings from continuing operations (3), (4) $ 170 226 $ 303 414 Tax rate on continuing operations 140.8% 29.0% 50.0% 29.5% Tax adjustments and income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (112.2)% (2.2)% (22.7)% (2.3)% Comparable tax rate on continuing operations (4) 28.6% 26.8% 27.3% 27.2% ____________________ (1) Primarily includes gains on sales of properties and net commercial claims proceeds. (2) Adjustments include the global tax impacts related to the FMS U.K. exit in 2023 and 2022. (3) The comparable provision for income taxes is computed using the same methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the marginal tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustments are related. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY RECONCILIATION Twelve months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 574 734 Other items impacting comparability (1) 96 (18 ) Income taxes (2) 302 272 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 972 988 Adjusted income taxes (3) (264 ) (251 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 708 737 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,976 2,642 Average adjustments to shareholders' equity (4) (19 ) (7 ) Adjusted average shareholders' equity $ 2,957 2,635 Adjusted return on equity (5) 24% 28% ____________________ (1) Refer to the table below for a composition of other items impacting comparability, net for the 12-month trailing period. (2) Includes income taxes on discontinued operations. (3) Represents the provision for income taxes plus income taxes on other items impacting comparability. (4) Represents the impact of other items impacting comparability, net of tax, to equity for the respective periods. (5) Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted net earnings into Adjusted average shareholders' equity.

Twelve months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 FMS U.K. exit $ (87 ) (31 ) Currency translation adjustment loss 188 - Other, net (5 ) 13 Other items impacting comparability $ 96 (18 ) ____________________ Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES / COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION RECONCILIATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) $ (18 ) 239 $ 121 415 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 1 1 1 Provision for income taxes 62 98 123 174 Earnings before income taxes from continuing operations 44 338 245 590 Non-operating pension costs, net 10 2 20 5 FMS UK exit (1) (5 ) (32 ) (36 ) (31 ) Currency translation adjustment loss 188 - 188 - Other, net - - (1 ) 4 Comparable earnings before income taxes (2) 237 308 416 568 Interest expense 72 56 137 108 Depreciation 412 424 857 854 Used vehicle sales, net (55 ) (109 ) (125 ) (214 ) Amortization 8 9 17 19 Comparable EBITDA (2) $ 674 688 $ 1,302 1,335 ____________________ (1) Primarily includes gains on sales of properties and net commercial claims proceeds. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of earnings before income taxes from continuing operations to comparable earnings before income taxes from continuing operations is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions) Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change Total revenue $ 11,800 12,011 (2)% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (2,300 ) (2,731 ) (16)% Operating revenue (1) $ 9,500 9,280 2%

COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions, except per share amounts) Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 EPS from continuing operations $2.82 - $3.07 $7.95 - $8.45 Non-operating pension costs 0.17 0.67 FMS U.K. exit, net of tax 0.01 (0.38) Currency translation adjustment loss - 3.96 Comparable EPS from continuing operations forecast (1) $3.00 - $3.25 $12.20 - $12.70 TOTAL CASH GENERATED / FREE CASH FLOW FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions) 2023 Forecast Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 2,500 Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (2) 800 Total cash generated (1) 3,300 Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (2) (3,200) Free cash flow (1) $ 100 ____________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in cash flows from investing activities.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions) 2023 Forecast Net earnings $ 380 Other items impacting comparability (1) 155 Income taxes (2) 225 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 760 Adjusted income taxes (3) (210) Adjusted net earnings for ROE (numerator) (4) [A] $ 550 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,065 Adjustment to equity (5) (20) Adjusted average total equity (denominator) (4) [B] $ 3,045 Adjusted return on equity (4) [A]/[B] 18% ____________________ (1) Forecasted other items impacting comparability includes FMS U.K. exit of $(33) million and CTA release from the FMS U.K. exit of $188 million. (2) Includes income taxes on discontinued operations. (3) Represents the tax provision on adjusted earnings before income taxes. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average total equity set forth in this table. (5) Represents the impact to equity of items to arrive at adjusted earnings. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

