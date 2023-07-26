Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
26.07.23
08:02 Uhr
14,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,69 %
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 14:24
97 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 12.95p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2023. The dividend will be paid on 25 August 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 August 2023. The ex dividend date is 3 August 2023.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

26 July 2023


