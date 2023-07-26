Crown Holdings, Inc.: "360-Degree Billboard": Crown Champions Beverage Can Circularity, Decorative and AR Credentials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Crown Holdings, Inc.:

Originally published on Packaging sites

Beverage cans are the most sustainable drink packaging format on the market, claims Florian Combe, new product development and graphics manager at Crown Bevcan EMEA. We discuss the current beverage industry trends and challenges with Combe, exploring metal cans' green credentials.

Aluminum is hailed for its infinite recyclability. "This places the beverage can at the center of the circular economy and as the most environmentally friendly option for consumers," says Combe.

Continue reading here

Florian Combe (All image credits: Crown)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770405/360-Degree-Billboard-Crown-Champions-Beverage-Can-Circularity-Decorative-and-AR-Credentials