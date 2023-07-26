Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the "Company"), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and net income of $40 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

"Blue Foundry continues to maintain its strong capital position and access to liquidity, as well as a diversified deposit base and a low percentage of uninsured deposits to customers," said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, "Our second quarter performance largely reflects the impact that the inverted yield curve and the highly competitive rate environment in northern New Jersey has had on our funding base. Despite this, we are seeing our investments in technology lead to productivity saves through lower operating expenses. We also remain active in lending markets, focusing on the organic origination of commercial loans with strong credit metrics."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023:

Deposits increased $22.7 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased $689 thousand or 5.1% sequentially, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits expenses.

Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 14% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Interest income for the quarter was $19.8 million, an increase of $933 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to the prior quarter.

Interest expense for the quarter was $8.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 28.6%, compared to the prior quarter.

Net interest margin decreased 25 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.17%.

Tangible book value per share was $14.35.

1,892,060 shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $9.68.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the first half of 2023, total loans increased by $36.6 million primarily due to growth within the Company's non-residential real estate, construction, multifamily and commercial and industrial portfolios.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 580,396 $ 592,809 $ 597,254 $ 594,795 $ 593,563 Multifamily 696,956 695,207 690,690 680,181 580,060 Non-residential real estate 237,247 239,844 216,061 185,147 211,429 Construction and land 36,032 28,141 17,799 12,792 20,762 Junior liens 21,338 19,644 18,631 16,778 16,537 Commercial and industrial 9,743 10,357 4,653 4,705 5,875 Consumer and other 33 58 39 39 47 Total loans 1,581,745 1,586,060 1,545,127 1,494,437 1,428,273 Less: Allowance for credit losses 14,413 14,153 13,400 13,600 14,050 Loans receivable, net $ 1,567,332 $ 1,571,907 $ 1,531,727 $ 1,480,837 $ 1,414,223

Retail Banking Franchise

As of June 30, 2023, deposits totaled $1.27 billion, an increase of $22.7 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2023. While the Company continues to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products, the rate environment in the northern New Jersey market has intensified competition for deposits. The reduction of $75.5 million in core deposits was more than offset by an increase of $98.2 million in time deposits, including $50.0 million of brokered deposits.

The details of deposits are below:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (In thousands) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 26,067 $ 32,518 $ 37,907 $ 48,097 $ 43,655 NOW and demand accounts 404,407 427,281 410,937 396,873 464,157 Savings 315,713 361,871 423,758 455,979 358,166 Core deposits 746,187 821,670 872,602 900,949 865,978 Time deposits 521,074 422,911 416,260 365,548 430,696 Total deposits $ 1,267,261 $ 1,244,581 $ 1,288,862 $ 1,266,497 $ 1,296,674

Financial Performance Overview:

Second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022

Net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $10.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $13.2 million in same period in 2022 due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin decreased by 66 basis points to 2.17%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 74 basis points to 3.93%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 170 basis points to 2.18%.

Average loans increased by $213.7 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $208.3 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Non-interest expense was $13.0 million, a decrease of $159 thousand excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, driven by a decrease of $272 thousand in advertising, a decrease of $212 thousand in professional services and a decrease of $69 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, partially offset by an increase of $210 thousand in occupancy and equipment, an increase of $142 thousand in data processing and an increase of $132 thousand in FDIC assessment.

Since the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses. This expense was previously recorded in non-interest expense. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $108 thousand release of its provision for commitments and letters of credit.

Income tax expense compared to the second quarter of 2022:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the current quarter due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The prior year quarter effective tax rate of 7.0% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year quarter, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.

The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $22.1 million.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022

Net interest income compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Net interest income was $22.8 million, a decrease of $2.3 million.

Net interest margin decreased by 43 basis points to 2.29%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 78 basis points to 3.87% while the cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 125 basis points to 1.55%.

Average loans increased by $243.0 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $15.7 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Non-interest expense was $26.6 million, an increase of $112 thousand excluding the provision of commitments and letters of credit, driven by an increase of $718 thousand in compensation and benefits costs, $311 thousand in occupancy and equipment costs and $265 thousand in data processing expense, partially offset by decreases of $719 thousand in advertising and $523 thousand in fees for professional services.

The Company recorded a $278 thousand release of its provision for commitments and letters of credit in the first half of 2022.

Income tax expense compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The six months ended June 30, 2022 effective tax rate of 8.1% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year period, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.

The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $22.1 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $4.6 million compared to December 31, 2022.

Securities available-for-sale:

Securities available-for-sale decreased $13.3 million to $300.9 million due to amortization and payoffs.

Unrealized losses improved slightly to a net loss of $35.9 million.

Total loans:

Total loans held for investment increased $36.6 million to $1.58 billion.

Non-residential real estate loans increased $21.2 million, construction and land loans increased $18.2 million, commercial and industrial increased $5.1 million and multifamily loans increased $6.3 million.

Deposits:

Deposits totaled $1.27 billion, a decrease of $21.6 million from December 31, 2022, largely the result of the competitive rate environment.

Core deposits represented 58.9% of total deposits, compared to 67.7% at December 31, 2022 and 66.8% at June 30, 2022.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third party customers were $172.5 million, or 14% of total deposits, at the end of the second quarter.

Borrowings:

FHLB borrowings increased by $89.0 million to $399.5 million to support loan growth and replace deposit attrition.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company executed $100 million of hedges on interest rates with maturities ranging from three to five years. The Company's hedging program aims to reduce the Company's sensitivity to interest rate by locking in spread.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $363.0 million of additional borrowing capacity at FHLB and $32.5 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

Shareholders' equity decreased by $27.2 million to $366.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the $27.4 million cost of shares repurchased and a $3.1 million reduction in retained earnings, partially offset by stock-based compensation activity.

Tangible equity to tangible assets was 17.59% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.35.

The Bank's capital ratios remain above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards.

Asset quality:

As of June 30, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of gross loans was 0.91%.

The Company recorded a net provision for credit losses of $143 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by an increase in the allowance for loans, partially offset by a decrease in the allowance for commitments.

Non-performing loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.49% of total loans compared to $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022, and $10.0 million, or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs were $13 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $17 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,759 $ 57,621 $ 41,182 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 300,923 309,083 314,248 Securities held to maturity 33,445 33,472 33,705 Other investments 20,420 21,070 16,069 Loans held-for-sale 2,497 2,552 - Loans, net 1,567,332 1,571,907 1,531,727 Interest and dividends receivable 7,285 7,375 6,893 Premises and equipment, net 31,519 30,839 29,825 Right-of-use assets 26,594 26,320 25,906 Bank owned life insurance 21,802 21,688 21,576 Other assets 22,938 19,128 22,207 Total assets $ 2,080,514 $ 2,101,055 $ 2,043,338 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,267,261 $ 1,244,581 $ 1,288,862 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 399,500 422,500 310,500 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,862 9,695 9,302 Lease liabilities 28,130 27,799 27,324 Other liabilities 9,227 10,787 13,632 Total liabilities 1,713,980 1,715,362 1,649,620 Shareholders' equity 366,534 385,693 393,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,080,514 $ 2,101,055 $ 2,043,338

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income: Loans $ 16,481 $ 15,569 $ 12,444 $ 32,050 $ 24,100 Taxable investment income 3,172 3,152 2,320 6,324 4,137 Non-taxable investment income 112 111 114 223 235 Total interest income 19,765 18,832 14,878 38,597 28,472 Interest expense: Deposits 5,173 4,154 950 9,327 1,832 Borrowed funds 3,686 2,737 766 6,423 1,539 Total interest expense 8,859 6,891 1,716 15,750 3,371 Net interest income 10,906 11,941 13,162 22,847 25,101 Provision for (release of) credit losses 143 (23 ) 594 120 (358 ) Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses 10,763 11,964 12,568 22,727 25,459 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 280 262 365 542 1,165 Gain on securities, net - - 14 - 14 Gain on sale of loans 24 135 - 159 - Other income 76 87 115 163 242 Total non-interest income 380 484 494 864 1,421 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,065 7,847 7,134 14,912 14,194 Occupancy and equipment 2,124 1,982 1,914 4,106 3,795 Data processing 1,535 1,601 1,393 3,136 2,871 Advertising 77 72 349 149 868 Professional services 764 980 976 1,744 2,267 Release of provision for commitments and letters of credit - - (108 ) - (278 ) Federal deposit insurance 231 105 99 336 177 Other 1,172 1,070 1,262 2,242 2,341 Total non-interest expense 12,968 13,657 13,019 26,625 26,235 (Loss) income before income tax expense (1,825 ) (1,209 ) 43 (3,034 ) 645 Income tax expense - - 3 - 52 Net (loss) income $ (1,825 ) $ (1,209 ) $ 40 $ (3,034 ) $ 593 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ - $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ - $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted (1) 24,249,714 25,374,653 26,366,324 24,131,017 26,354,979

(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an antidilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company's net loss for the 2023 periods. There were no equity awards to cause dilution in the 2022 periods.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Performance Ratios (%): (Loss) return on average assets (0.35 ) (0.24 ) 0.11 0.25 0.01 (Loss) return on average equity (1.95 ) (1.25 ) 0.56 1.20 0.04 Interest rate spread (1) 1.75 2.05 2.35 2.68 2.71 Net interest margin (2) 2.17 2.42 2.62 2.84 2.83 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 114.90 109.92 97.76 92.37 96.13 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.77 126.39 128.30 130.30 131.52 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 17.59 18.33 19.24 19.72 20.97 Book value per share (5) $ 14.38 $ 14.08 $ 14.30 $ 14.11 $ 14.46 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 14.35 $ 14.06 $ 14.28 $ 14.09 $ 14.43 Asset Quality: Non-performing loans $ 7,736 $ 7,481 $ 7,767 $ 8,409 $ 9,998 Real estate owned, net - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 7,736 $ 7,481 $ 7,767 $ 8,409 $ 9,998 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 0.91 0.89 0.87 0.91 0.98 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%) 186.31 189.18 172.52 161.73 140.53 Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.49 0.47 0.50 0.56 0.70 Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.37 0.36 0.38 0.42 0.51 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) - - (0.01 ) 0.01 -

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) Tangible equity equals $365.8 million, which exclude intangible assets ($730 thousand of capitalized software). Tangible assets equal $2.08 billion and exclude intangible assets.

(5) June 30, 2023 per share metrics computed using 25,493,422 total shares outstanding.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Analysis of Net Interest Income (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,583,057 $ 16,481 4.18 % $ 1,553,118 $ 15,569 4.07 % $ 1,369,389 $ 12,444 3.64 % Mortgage-backed securities 174,398 967 2.22 % 179,604 982 2.22 % 205,387 1,066 2.08 % Other investment securities 198,588 1,505 3.04 % 199,069 1,512 3.08 % 208,958 1,144 2.20 % FHLB stock 22,832 342 6.00 % 20,141 308 6.20 % 10,121 116 4.60 % Cash and cash equivalents 40,614 470 4.64 % 46,530 461 4.02 % 74,242 108 0.58 % Total interest-earning assets 2,019,489 19,765 3.93 % 1,998,462 18,832 3.82 % 1,868,097 14,878 3.19 % Non-interest earning assets 56,280 55,942 68,003 Total assets $ 2,075,769 $ 2,054,404 $ 1,936,100 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 754,048 2,217 1.18 % $ 805,392 2,010 1.01 % $ 800,918 312 0.16 % Time deposits 442,547 2,956 2.68 % 416,238 2,144 2.09 % 431,813 638 0.59 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,196,595 5,173 1.73 % 1,221,630 4,154 1.38 % 1,232,731 950 0.29 % FHLB advances 432,137 3,686 3.42 % 359,511 2,737 3.09 % 187,698 766 1.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,628,732 8,859 2.18 % 1,581,141 6,891 1.77 % 1,420,429 1,716 0.48 % Non-interest bearing deposits 26,914 34,879 48,763 Non-interest bearing other 44,240 44,850 46,688 Total liabilities 1,699,886 1,660,870 1,515,880 Total shareholders' equity 375,883 393,534 420,220 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,075,769 $ 2,054,404 $ 1,936,100 Net interest income $ 10,906 $ 11,941 $ 13,162 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.75 % 2.05 % 2.71 % Net interest margin (3) 2.17 % 2.42 % 2.83 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Analysis of Net Interest Income (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,568,170 $ 32,050 4.12 % $ 1,325,134 $ 24,100 3.67 % Mortgage-backed securities 176,987 1,949 2.22 % 188,742 1,788 1.91 % Other investment securities 198,827 3,017 3.06 % 203,756 2,164 2.14 % FHLB stock 21,494 649 6.09 % 10,032 232 4.66 % Cash and cash equivalents 43,556 932 4.31 % 131,158 188 0.29 % Total interest-earning assets 2,009,034 38,597 3.87 % 1,858,822 28,472 3.09 % Non-interest earning assets 56,112 72,945 Total assets $ 2,065,146 $ 1,931,767 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits 780,362 4,227 1.09 % 780,609 548 0.14 % Time deposits 429,465 5,100 2.39 % 444,889 1,284 0.58 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,209,827 9,327 1.55 % 1,225,498 1,832 0.30 % FHLB advances 396,025 6,423 3.27 % 186,605 1,539 1.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,605,852 15,750 1.98 % 1,412,103 3,371 0.48 % Non-interest bearing deposits 30,091 46,213 Non-interest bearing other 44,543 47,482 Total liabilities 1,680,486 1,505,798 Total shareholders' equity 384,660 425,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,065,146 $ 1,931,767 Net interest income $ 22,847 $ 25,101 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.89 % 2.62 % Net interest margin (3) 2.29 % 2.72 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.