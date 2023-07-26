DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 26-Jul-2023 / 14:56 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group PLC 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts 1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 1) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Disposal b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 411,00 250 411,60 500 412,00 500 414,00 500 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 721550.00 d) Aggregated volume 1750 Price 412.314 e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

