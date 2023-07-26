Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 
26-Jul-2023 / 14:56 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                      Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                Head of HR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                         Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                      Fix Price Group PLC 
                                               549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                               Global Depositary Receipts 
1.      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
1) 
a)      Identification code                              ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                               Disposal 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                               Price      Volume 
                                               411,00     250 
                                               411,60     500 
                                               412,00     500 
                                               414,00     500 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                               721550.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                               1750 
       Price                                     412.314 
e)      Date of the transaction                            2023-07-20 
f)      Place of the transaction                            Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                                    RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 260391 
EQS News ID:  1688979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 07:57 ET (11:57 GMT)

