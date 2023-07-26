

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp. Wednesday announced the launch of the Toyota Land Cruiser on August 1 of this year.



The Landcruiser reportedly will be twinned with the 2024 Lexus GX, and powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 rated at 349 hp and 478 lb-ft of torque.



It will also feature a 10-speed automatic and 2-speed transfer case to distribute the power to all four wheels via a full-time four-wheel-drive system.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken