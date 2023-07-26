Edesa Biotech to Participate in Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today that the company will participate in a Fireside Chat and host one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference being held in Boston from August 7-10, 2023.

The Fireside Chat discussion between Edesa's Chief Executive Officer, Par Nijhawan, MD, and a Canaccord analyst is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET, and is open to those who are registered to attend the event. To schedule a meeting with Edesa during the conference, please contact your Canaccord representative or the company directly at investors@edesabiotech.com.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company's most advanced drug candidate is EB05 (paridiprubart), a monoclonal antibody developed for acute and chronic disease indications that involve dysregulated innate immune responses. Edesa is currently evaluating EB05 in a Phase 3 study as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. In addition, Edesa is developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, EB01 (daniluromer), as a topical treatment for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company has also received regulatory approval to conduct a Phase 2 trial of its EB06 monoclonal antibody as a treatment for vitiligo, a life-altering autoimmune disease that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Edesa is also planning to file an investigational new drug application for a future Phase 2 study of paridiprubart for systemic sclerosis (scleroderma), an autoimmune rheumatic disorder that causes fibrosis, (scarring/hardening) of skin and internal organs such as the lungs, heart and kidneys. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

