NewOrg Management System, Inc.: Elevating Connections Implements NewOrg for Tracking Clients, Custom Referrals, and Case Management

Colorado nonprofit that helps rebuild lost connections for children in the foster care system adds expansive cloud-based data management software to streamline workflow

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Elevating Connections is dedicated to creating an environment for young kids to develop meaningful connections. The organization focuses on reuniting children separated in the foster care process through the Sibling Connection program. This program aims to rebuild sibling bonds that may have been lost in the chaos and instability that comes with growing up in the foster care system. After seeing great success in their inaugural program, Elevating Connections expanded with their Youth Connections program which seeks to build meaningful relationships between young kids of all backgrounds who have grown up in the foster care system.

"The fact that we have a database designed specifically for our needs is a game changer for us. Of all the database companies we looked at, NewOrg is the only one that provides complete customization for our programs."

- Stacey Sanders, Elevating Connections Founder and Executive Director

As they continued to expand their programs, Elevating Connections found it increasingly difficult to efficiently handle important data regarding clients and volunteers, which was exclusively on paper. They realized they needed an all-in-one data management system to streamline their organization and smooth the transition between physical and digital data storage to continue providing meaningful experiences for these children. With the guidance of NewOrg's implementation team, Elevating Connections now has a streamlined digital platform to manage all of their client cases and activity.

Some key changes made during the implementation efforts were:

Elevating Connections now has a digital database to manage and track activity throughout its programs.

Care Providers/Legal Guardians can now complete custom online referral forms and add all siblings or interested youth to Elevated Connection's programming.

Event attendees will now be able to sign up through a designated calendar portal.

Case Managers will now be able to accurately track attendees for events and follow up as needed with siblings and other youth attending their events.

