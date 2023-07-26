memoryBlue Announces the Appointment of Chris Olszewski to CSO

Revenue executive with over 20 years of B2B experience overseeing the memoryBlue Sales organization.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Sales development consulting firm memoryBlue is pleased to announce Chris Olszewski has been hired as the organization's Chief Sales Officer.

The new CSO, who joined the memoryBlue team in April of this year, is responsible for overseeing the memoryBlue B2B Sales organization. Olszewski is a leader who brings a deep and versatile track record of success that will not only benefit the sales team but also provide an invaluable perspective to the talent and delivery teams.

Olszewski came to this outsourced sales company from Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Over the course of his 12 years with Forrester, he was an instrumental part of a team that grew revenues from $210M to $520M. He has 18 years of sales experience in the professional services arena - spending the last nine years running direct sales, sales operations and customer success teams, serving as a VP of Sales, VP of Sales Ops and SVP of Customer Success.

Olszewski says, "I am thrilled to join memoryBlue for two main reasons. My many years in revenue leadership at Forrester taught me the value of focusing on both the customer and employee experience as the primary ways to drive value. I feel memoryBlue does both at an exceptional level. Every company is challenged with driving more efficient revenue, which is what we deliver. That's our CX! On the employee experience side, memoryBlue's explicit commitment to launching the next generation of B2B sales careers appealed to me on a personal level. I'm excited to accelerate these results for both our customers and employees."

About memoryBlue: memoryBlue is a leading B2B Sales and lead generation services company that helps high-tech firms tackle sales development challenges. With well over 20 years of proven results, memoryBlue has built a firm that understands exactly what it takes to compete and win in the high-tech space. Their renowned memoryBlue Academy teaches participants the fundamentals of outsourced sales development and all aspects of a lead generation role, regardless of their level of professional experience.

