FiberLight Expands with Miami POP, Enabling Network Connectivity With Central and South America

FiberLight's delivery of 10G private Ethernet services from Miami's NAP of the Americas Data Center to more than 180 data centers serves as pivotal landing point for Latin America

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / FiberLight, LLC, a company with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, has announced the expansion of its service offering with a Point of Presence (POP) in Miami's NAP of the Americas. FiberLight will deliver up to 10G private Ethernet service from the data center to connect customers from Central and South America to anywhere FiberLight has on-net presence, including 184 data centers across FiberLight's network.

FiberLight's Ethernet portfolio and internet services from the Miami NAP of the Americas Data Center, located at 50 NE 9th Street in Miami, will serve as a pivotal landing point to facilitate connectivity between Central and South America and the United States. It comes at a time when Latin America's appetite for fiber networks has seen substantial growth. FiberLight's footprint originating from Miami will deliver high-speed connectivity and enable critical cross-border service across a wide network to facilitate trade.

"FiberLight's POP in the Miami market represents an important expansion of our service offering, and delivers 10G private Ethernet services into metro areas across the southwest and Texas at competitive rates," said Peter Gallagher, FiberLight's Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to offer this cost-effective solution to carriers from Central and South America that use Miami as a cross-border data hub and want to extend their reach across FiberLight's expansive network."

FiberLight's Miami expansion follows the company's announcement in March that it was partnering with MDC Data Centers in Eagle Pass to deliver strategic cross-border connectivity between the U.S. and Mexico.

"Our ability to service the growing international Miami business center and capitalize on our existing infrastructure represents a significant step forward in FiberLight's growth plan," continued Gallagher. "Whether we're connecting Fortune 500 companies, enterprises or SMBs to Central and South America or providing the pathway for service between Mexico and the U.S., FiberLight continues to deliver the diverse, secure, and reliable network that facilitates trade throughout Latin America and advances business growth."

With existing backbone infrastructure and unmatched density, FiberLight is equipped to deploy a multitude of solutions in their communities to meet growing bandwidth needs. To learn more, visit www.fiberlight.com.

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds, and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With approximately 18,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC.

