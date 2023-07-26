INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Martha Stewart and Ludacris Among Talent Lineup for MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas

Additional lineup includes Gavin Rossdale, Dixie D'Amelio and Remi Bader.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, the keystone bi-annual fashion event hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, today announces the powerhouse lineup of speakers, brands, retailers and networking opportunities confirmed for the co-located event, slated for August 7-9, 2023.

The three-day Las Vegas showcase will kick off with a moderated conversation featuring Martha Stewart, American icon, businesswoman, writer and television personality. Martha will provide insight into her fashion evolution and extensive career highlights, including her recent role as a cover model for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Through her successful career, Martha Stewart has inspired generations in every corner of the world with her expertise in everyday living from cooking to fashion and everything in between.??

Dixie D'Amelio will showcase her footwear line, D'Amelio Footwear, featuring a range of styles including boots, platform slides, sneakers, pumps, sandals and more. Dixie, singer and social media personality, and her father Marc D'Amelio, an entrepreneur, Co-Founder and CEO, D'Amelio Brands, will take the stage at the MAGIC Social House for a live panel session on content creation, marketing and their successes in business.

"It is important for us as leaders in the fashion space to invite a wide range of speakers who bring their own unique perspectives, knowledge and expertise to engage a broader audience in order to?foster an inclusive environment which inspires our attendees," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion. "Our Las Vegas event serves as a platform to highlight the multifaceted business of fashion.? We host speakers of the highest caliber with diverse backgrounds to share their success stories, challenges and achievements to motivate our fashion community."

Grammy Award winning rapper, actor, business mogul and philanthropist Ludacris will perform at the opening night party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World on Monday, August 7. Doors will open at 6 PM, all registered attendees over 21 are encouraged to attend.

MAGIC Las Vegas brings content creator and curve model Remi Bader to the stage on August 9, to a MAGIC Social House in a panel titled 'Reshaping Fashion: Breaking Beauty Stereotypes', delving into the transformative power of confidence, dismantling traditional perceptions of beauty and the journey toward self-acceptance, as well as Remi's efforts to amplify the importance of inclusivity, body positivity and plus-size collections in fashion.?119 brands on the show floor will offer plus-size lines.

MAGIC will feature international brands from 16 countries including Vero Moda, Halara, Pink Martini, Apricot UK, Carla Ruiz and Daisy Street. Celebrity brands D'Amelio Footwear, House of Kadaar and Betsey Johnson will be available to shop on the show floor. Trends expected on the show floor include denim on denim, metallics and digital lavender. Top retailers registered to attend MAGIC Las Vegas include ASOS, Bloomingdales, Boot Barn, Buckle, Free People, Lulus, Urban Outfitters, VICI, Von Maur and Zappos.

The MAGIC Las Vegas Modern Sportswear community continues to show significant growth with nearly 60 exhibiting brands this season including Barefoot Dreams, Caite, Carla Ruiz, Dressed 2 Kill, Place du Soleil and Veronica M. This season Modern Sportswear at MAGIC will be featured in its own space within the North Hall.

PROJECT Las Vegas, home to the top contemporary men's and women's brands, is returning with a strong lineup of brands, showrooms and networking opportunities. PROJECT women's will host key brands and a powerhouse assortment of fashion showrooms ranging from contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. Top brands in PROJECT women's include OW Collection, Morrison Denim, Jeffrey Campbell, Michael Stars, Gigi Pip, Dolce Vita, Streets Ahead, NOEND, Johnny Was, Chaser and Free People and top brands in PROJECT men's include Ben Sherman, Blend, Calvin Klein, GOT Bag and Levi Strauss & Co.

PROJECT Las Vegas highlights include the continuing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop; three of the original FUBU founders will discuss the evolution of their brand and the influence of hip-hop. Levi's denim celebrates their 150th anniversary of the iconic 501 Jean and invite a historian onto the stage to present archival pieces. The NOW education stage will feature a stellar roster of industry professionals speaking on relevant fashion topics such as upcoming trends and sustainability. This season PROJECT Las Vegas will host a one-on-one conversation between musician and designer Gavin Rossdale and Rolling Stone's Tim Chan. Ad Infinitum returns, highlighting brands taking responsible steps in creating more sustainable products and practices. Top retailers registered to attend PROJECT include American Rag CIE, Bloomingdales, Hatchet Supply Co., CONCEPTS, DTLR, Nordstrom, Paragon Sports, Proper, Saks Fifth Avenue and SSENSE.

Fashion showrooms confirmed for PROJECT women's include August Showroom, by Land + Sea, Seamless Showroom, Suiteshop Showroom and Butik Showroom.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this August anticipating its largest show to date, SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas brings over 1,000 manufacturers and service providers, continuing to highlight the three pillars of sustainability and social good, fashion technology and fashion entrepreneurship. With 31 countries represented, including three countries showcasing for the first time this August, Mauritius, Philippines, and Thailand, SOURCING at MAGIC continues to be a key driver. SOURCING will host 24 verified sustainable exhibitors, 12 fashion technology companies and workshops supporting fashion entrepreneurship. There will be a comprehensive range of fashion categories and sectors from countries across the world.

To engage and educate the fashion community, SOURCING at MAGIC will host a Trend Forecasting session with Fashion Snoops, a Sourcing session with Fashion for Profit, and a presentation with The Interline.??

Registration is still open, visit findfashionevents.com to attend as a retailer.

Industry editors are encouraged to attend for the chance to meet with designers and speakers of interest. Members of the Press can register for complimentary access to all three events.

This event is not open to the public.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION?

Informa Markets Fashion, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit www.findfashionevents.com.

ABOUT MAGIC LAS VEGAS?

MAGIC Las Vegas is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the largest selection of trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear and accessories brands in the industry. Fusing scale with curation to foster community, drive connectivity and deliver unique experiences, MAGIC Las Vegas joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - together with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. MAGIC Las Vegas is more than just an event: it's a deeply rooted community and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

ABOUT PROJECT LAS VEGAS?

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

ABOUT SOURCING at MAGIC?

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com.

