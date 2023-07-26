KeyBank Buffalo Teammate Shares What "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" Means to Her

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Each year, thousands of KeyBank teammates come together on "Neighbors Make the Difference Day." This day of volunteering and engagement with non-profit organizations across KeyBank's footprint is the hallmark of Key's commitment to its communities and a leading corporate volunteerism effort in America.
For the past several years, Tamica Lewis, a Vendor Contact Center Manager at KeyBank, has organized "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" efforts at the YMCA William-Emslie branch in Buffalo, New York.
Watch Tamica explain what "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" means to her in the video player above or here: https://youtu.be/b_lwgwtIsBw
- Learn more about KeyBank's 2023 Neighbors Make the Difference Day
- Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive
