Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
26.07.23
17:10 Uhr
11,300 Euro
+0,700
+6,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
11,20011,30017:17
26.07.2023 | 15:26
KeyBank Buffalo Teammate Shares What "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" Means to Her

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Each year, thousands of KeyBank teammates come together on "Neighbors Make the Difference Day." This day of volunteering and engagement with non-profit organizations across KeyBank's footprint is the hallmark of Key's commitment to its communities and a leading corporate volunteerism effort in America.

For the past several years, Tamica Lewis, a Vendor Contact Center Manager at KeyBank, has organized "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" efforts at the YMCA William-Emslie branch in Buffalo, New York.

Watch Tamica explain what "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" means to her in the video player above or here: https://youtu.be/b_lwgwtIsBw

  • Learn more about KeyBank's 2023 Neighbors Make the Difference Day
  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770416/KeyBank-Buffalo-Teammate-Shares-What-Neighbors-Make-the-Difference-Day-Means-to-Her

