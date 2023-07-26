Biotricity Is Paving The Way For Cardiac Health In The Age Of AI Technology

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / The integration of AI technology in healthcare has revolutionized the industry, particularly in the areas of automation, big data analytics, and optimization. AI-powered software is designed to assist healthcare workers by performing tasks that are time-consuming and require high levels of accuracy. For instance, the use of AI in diagnostic imaging allows for faster and more accurate analysis of medical data and tests.

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) ("Biotricity"), a healthcare company, has taken up the challenge of revolutionizing the healthcare industry by filling the gaps in remote monitoring and the management of chronic care. The company has successfully established a credible reputation and is recognized as a trusted brand by both doctors and patients. It offers a range of personalized, preventive and diagnostic solutions aimed at managing chronic illnesses. Biotricity's solutions are designed for both medical professionals and individuals, offering comprehensive remote health monitoring that caters to both markets.

As a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, Biotricity focuses on advancing AI-based applications for remote cardiac care. The company utilizes its proprietary technology to offer a suite of predictive monitoring tools that not only enhance disease profiling but also improve patient management. The aim of the company is to revolutionize the healthcare industry, particularly in the field of disease prevention.

The company's flagship product, Bioflux®, is an advanced remote cardiac monitoring system. It integrates smart algorithms to provide more accurate and earlier diagnoses. Through this technology, the company aims to bridge the gap between effective remote diagnostics, remote patient monitoring and chronic care management. The Bioflux system is designed as an all-in-one solution, empowering physicians with 24/7 real-time access to patient data. This enables them to closely monitor patient health and make well-informed decisions promptly.

In addition, the company's AI capabilities enhance automation, big data analytics, and operational optimization, contributing to its state-of-the-art predictive cardiac diagnostics solutions. They have also developed Biotres, a revolutionary Holter technology that allows for continuous patient monitoring. With this innovation, the company supports proactive detection of atrial fibrillation, reducing the risk of strokes.

Biotricity's solutions provide significant advantages, including improved patient monitoring and lifestyle management capabilities. They achieve this by utilizing AI-driven analytics and data delivery, allowing healthcare professionals and individuals to make more informed decisions about their health. This can include personalized advice and insights on exercise or movement that can be easily incorporated into a patient's lifestyle, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

Moreover, Biotricity technology offers more in-depth insights into heart health data through its state-of-the-art remote cardiac monitoring devices. By integrating real-time analysis, these devices provide healthcare professionals and individuals with tailored and detailed insights that allow for a better overall understanding of heart health and wellness. These insights facilitate timely interventions and treatments, resulting in better patient outcomes.

Biotricity's solutions go beyond the individual level and aim to tackle broader healthcare industry challenges. By leveraging AI technology and personalized patient engagement, Biotricity seeks to reduce costs and improve healthcare efficiency. The company achieves this by optimizing resources, streamlining administrative tasks, and improving resource allocation, leading to overall better healthcare efficiency.

Speaking on the company's growth, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO, shared, "We have been successfully developing AI for years - from customer service to patient engagement and analytics, and have had great success. Our R&D team's focus on improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions places us at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare advancements. Drawing upon vast datasets and research, we are developing the next generation of diagnostics and making significant contributions to healthcare's advancement in the AI revolution era."

AI technology provides a powerful tool for mining and analyzing the vast volumes of healthcare data that are generated every day. The integration of AI technology in healthcare provides a wide range of benefits, paving the way for a more efficient, effective and data-driven healthcare system. It is clear AI is here to stay, with other medical companies like Medtronic excelling in their own right. Similarly, Biotricity has partnered with leading AI infrastructure companies like Amazon and Alphabet to develop its proprietary AI. With Biotricity's innovative approach to healthcare, the company continues to position itself as a leading player in the healthcare industry.

