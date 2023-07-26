The Quantum Resistance Corporation: QRL, The World's First Post-Quantum Secure Cryptocurrency, Is Now Available On MEXC Exchange

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Almost exactly five years after the first block was mined, the Quantum Resistant Ledger , the world's first enterprise-grade blockchain and post-quantum secure cryptocurrency, is now available to blockchain enthusiasts.

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) on MEXC is the first offering of a post-quantum secure cryptocurrency that is backed by recommended NIST/NSA post-quantum cryptography .

According to its website, MEXC is a secure, reliable digital asset exchange that serves more than 10 million users - both new traders and seasoned investors - in over 170 countries and regions.

For investors and entrepreneurs active in the web3 space, the QRL may be the world's only cryptocurrency with innate permanent post-quantum security from the genesis block to now. In the emerging field of post-quantum cryptography, the QRL is at the forefront of all research where blockchain technology and cryptography intersect.

QRL's strategy to grow investor value focuses on long-term security for digital assets, diversification, and high-growth potential.

Long-Term Security for Digital Assets

As quantum computing evolves, traditional coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum could eventually collapse. The QRL is the world's only innate and permanent post-quantum secure cryptocurrency and store of value.

"There are known attacks that can cause traditional coins to go to zero, and this will happen just as soon as a quantum computer of sufficient size is brought online, approximately three to five years from today," says Mike Zeiger of the Quantum Resistance Corporation , which works to support the QRL community of builders and raise awareness of the quantum computing threat. "The QRL does not face that existential threat as it is the world's only innate and permanent post-quantum secure cryptocurrency and store of value."

An Opportunity For Portfolio Diversification?

The QRL's quantum-resistant cryptography is unique among cryptocurrencies. Hedging a portfolio with the QRL can reduce overall volatility and risk.

As awareness grows of the quantum computing threat, demand for quantum-resistant blockchains will skyrocket. As a pioneer in this highly technical and specialized space, QRL is positioned to capture that demand.

QRL is now accessible to anyone who can utilize the MEXC exchange. It is the secure, long-term alternative to Bitcoin's quantum-computing risk.

Explore cryptocurrency without quantum risk and the only blockchain build for security at theQRL.org .

Featured photo by Art Rachen on Unsplash .

