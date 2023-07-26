Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
[26.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,350,011.00
|USD
|0
|96,516,623.95
|6.2877
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,753,210.00
|EUR
|0
|33,010,221.67
|5.7377
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|45,493,167.66
|8.4857
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,702,976.00
|GBP
|0
|13,507,128.29
|7.9315
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|44,229,452.36
|103.9446