Dow Jones News
26.07.2023 | 15:37
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
26-Jul-2023 / 14:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 July 2023 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.93 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the second interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 
2023. 
 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime' to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.34p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.59p 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:  1.93p 
 
The dividend will be paid on 25 August 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023. The ex-dividend 
date will be 3 August 2023. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260402 
EQS News ID:  1689061 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 09:04 ET (13:04 GMT)

