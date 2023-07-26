Aries Clean Technologies Appoints Jon Cozens as Chief Executive Officer

Sustainable Project Development Vet Joins Aries to Accelerate Waste-Tech Pioneer's Goal to Become the World Leader in Generating Clean Energy from Biosolids With a Reduced Carbon Footprint

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Aries Clean Technologies (Aries), a leader in the waste gasification solutions sector, announced today that Jon Cozens has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cozens joins Aries as it seeks to achieve mechanical completion of the Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Plant in Linden, New Jersey, and further its pipeline of multiple similar projects. The Linden fluidized bed biosolids gasification plant is currently the largest facility of its type in the world. Aries now has multiple projects in development that will similarly deploy its unprecedented waste solutions to significantly reduce carbon emissions, achieve zero-contribution landfill goals across the nation, and destroy PFAS forever chemicals in the waste.

Prior to Aries, Mr. Cozens was President, North America, for Mura Technology, one of the leading advanced plastics recycling technology companies globally. Mr. Cozens brings nearly 20 years of expertise in technology and project development and finance and has been a central figure in the development, financing and construction of several major first-in-its-kind technology waste-to-value commercial-scale projects built in the United States. He has raised well over a billion dollars of capital investment for these and other cutting-edge technologies and projects.

In addition to the Linden plant, Aries intends to construct several like projects in the next four years, with a pipeline of 20 domestic projects and international opportunities. The Aries Taunton Facility is one of the company's next objectives and will apply learnings from the Linden Facility.

"I am thrilled to join Aries Clean Technologies, especially at such an exciting moment where the company is poised for growth," said Jon Cozens. "We are making significant progress in becoming the world leader in generating clean energy from biosolids, and one of the world's pre-eminent waste disposal solutions companies. Our goal is to develop a fleet of standardized, reliable, cost-effective biosolids disposal facilities across the U.S. over the next four years. Furthermore, we want to be a great steward of the communities in which our plants operate and be at the forefront of the transition away from simple landfilling of waste into sustainable waste solutions. I am excited to work alongside our talented team of experts to continue advancing the gasification of biosolids at commercial scale."

"Aries is a pioneer in the sustainable infrastructure marketplace, having developed first-to-market solutions that are addressing some of the country's most pressing environmental issues and advancing the circular economy," said Nikhil Garg, Partner and Co-Founder, Spring Lane Capital, a private equity firm focused on providing hybrid project capital for sustainability solutions, and an investor in Aries Clean Technologies. "Aries' gasification solutions deploy sustainable PFAS destruction technology, significantly reduce carbon footprints and its new green energy production measurably offsets former use of fossil fuels. Under Jon's leadership, we expect Aries to continue its rapid expansion and provide strong economic and environmental benefits to communities around the world."

Launched in 2010, Aries Clean Technologies provides innovative solutions to the human waste dilemma. Every year, the U.S. alone produces seven million dry tons of biosolids - with limited options for safe, sustainable disposal. Aries designs, develops, builds and operates proprietary bio-based gasification systems that provide environmentally friendly, sustainable solutions for biosolids conversion, biomass residue disposal, carbon emission reduction, and production of clean thermal/electrical energy and beneficial Bio-Fly-AshTM or biochar. There is no burning or incineration involved in its gasification systems. The company is making significant strides in reducing carbon emissions by avoiding the transportation of biosolids to landfills. By utilizing advanced technology at just one facility, the company eliminates both the need for 20 trucks to transport 400 tons of biosolids each day and the associated 400 tons of landfill.

Prior to Mura Technology, Mr. Cozens was a Managing Director for Fulcrum BioEnergy, and also served as the Chief Commercial Officer at New Energy Risk. Under his tenure, New Energy Risk grew to become one of the most impactful enablers of technology scale-up in the world. He began his career with Pacific Gas and Electric Company in the structured transactions group focused on negotiating power purchase agreements for solar, wind and hydropower. Mr. Cozens holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University, and a MSc in Finance from London Business School, where he received one of only two Masters in Finance full-time scholarships.

Aries Clean Technologies develops, designs, and builds bio-carbon-based downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems. Our technologies allow us to enable corporate and municipal clients to cleanly convert waste. Deployment of Aries patented technologies also brings measurable environmental benefits, including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, diversion of waste and biosolids from landfills, and sustainable destruction of PFAS forever chemicals. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleantech.com.

