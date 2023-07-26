CanaQuest Medical Corp.: CanaQuest Awarded Best Global Medical Cannabinoid Development Company 2023 by UK-based Global Health & Pharma for their 8th Annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC PINK:CANQF) (the "Company" or "CanaQuest"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on drug discovery and development of next-generation targeted cannabinoid therapeutics for the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it has been awarded the Best Global Medical Cannabinoid Development Company 2023, in its eighth annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards by Global Health & Pharma, United Kingdom, a global information sharing platform & multi-disciplinary members community.

About: Global Health & Pharma

Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP) was initially launched to act as an information-sharing platform for those in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Though it maintains this founding cornerstone, the magazine itself has expanded in scope to magnify the work of those that are setting the pace and looking to change their respective sectors for the better. Utilizing this reach, we aim to provide support and help showcase the latest developments, most promising innovations, and leading companies across the medical and health industries.

For more information on Global Health & Pharma, visit https://www.ghp-news.com/about-us/.

About: CanaQuest Medical Corp

CanaQuest Medical, a clinical-stage, life sciences company, is focused on the drug discovery and development of next-generation targeted therapeutics within the endocannabinoid system and specific brain receptors. The Company is focused on treating neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety, depression, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder "PTSD", including addiction. CanaQuest has created a game-changing Master Formulation derived from cannabidiol "CBD" + IP formula. It has a Drug Candidate, CQ-001, which is positioned for clinical trials, targeting epilepsy. An OTC version of the Master Formulation, branded as Mentanine®, is available for sale via CanaQuest Store in the US without health claims. Pre-clinical trial results and Clinical Studies have demonstrated beneficial effects on several mental and neurological conditions. Its non-psychoactive properties provide a safe and effective alternative to traditional treatments with little to no side effects.

On April 25, 2023, CanaQuest announced the signing of a Master Service Agreement with Neeka Health, a leader in digital health technologies and in conducting cost-efficient, decentralized clinical trials, that will encompass multiple clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy of Mentanine® on targeted populations struggling with transitional issues.

For more information, visit www.canaquest.com.

