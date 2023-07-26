DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.1211 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1100438 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 260406 EQS News ID: 1689085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 26, 2023 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)