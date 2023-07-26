Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 16:02
Employee Pooling, LLC Announces Appointment of Hobbs Yarbrough as Vice President of Business Development

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Employee Pooling, LLC (EP) announced the appointment of Hobbs Yarbrough to their leadership team as Vice President of Business Development, Insurance Services Division. Steven Lacher, President of Employee Pooling and Employee Pooling Resources, stated, "Today, we expand our leadership by adding Hobbs Yarbrough to our executive team. Hobbs will continue to grow and develop Employee Pooling as he leads us into new parts of our industry and new sectors within Financial Services. We are blessed to add Hobbs to our team while we continue to grow each year in supporting our clients." Yarbrough will develop and execute marketing and sales strategies that contribute to EP's growth objectives for the P&C, Banking, and Insurance Company sectors of the financial services industry.

Hobbs Yarbrough, Vice President of Business Development

Hobbs Yarbrough, Vice President of Business Development

Hobbs brings 25 years of experience to the team, having served in various leadership positions at privately held and publicly traded companies within the insurance and banking sectors. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales and Business Development at Insureworkforce, LLC, an insurtech company that curates benefits and insurance programs designed for the gig economy.

Previously, he served as Senior Vice President at Tennessee Bank & Trust and as Vice President in Regions Financial Corporation's institutional services division, where he worked with public and private companies and municipalities across the US providing asset management and fiduciary consulting for captives, retirement plans, endowments, and foundations. Before his time at Regions, he was an insurance advisor at Fridrich, Pinson & Associates Insurance Agency.

Contact Information

Michelle Anderson
Marketing & Corporate Relations Head, Contracting and Agent Appointments Department Head
michelle@ep-insuranceservices.com
615-500-6961

SOURCE: Employee Pooling, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770219/Employee-Pooling-LLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Hobbs-Yarbrough-as-Vice-President-of-Business-Development

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
