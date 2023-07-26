Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, is pleased to announce new dates and an exciting new venue for 2024. THE Event will now be held at the Centre des congrès de Québec ("Le Centre") from Tuesday, June 4 to Thursday, June 6, 2024.

"THE Event grew an impressive 100%+ in 2023, allowing us to quickly realize that in order to accommodate everyone in the future, we would need a larger presenting space to meet our growth requirements," stated Joanne Jobin, CEO and Founder of THE Event. "As we have said before, we are committed to growing appropriately so that we do not lose the intimacy and uniqueness of THE Event in Québec City. Most importantly, we want to ensure that we have the proportionate ratio of investors to participating companies for meetings as we grow. Participant feedback also played an important part in the change of dates, and we are very pleased to announce that our new dates, June 4-6 no longer conflict with Father's Day and will actually run up to all of the exciting 2024 Formula One activities in Montreal June 7-9."

"Le Centre is located in the heart of Québec's historic capital and is a unique world class event space with wonderful 3600 views of Québec City, only steps from restaurants and must-see attractions. Most importantly, it has the space to accommodate THE Event's initiatives, networking functions and any future growth. Our new venue will continue to provide our participants with the Tier I Conference Experience that THE Event is known for, while ensuring that our pricing structure for our participating companies remains in line and value added," concluded Ms. Jobin.

Further information regarding THE Event '24 in Québec City including its Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co initiatives, keynote speakers, panelists, participating companies and returning/new sponsors will be announced in the near future. Information on THE Event '23, can be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and hosts over 100 participating mining companies. It is independently sponsored by the Government of Québec, financial entities, and the mining community at large. It is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives. THE Event highlights ESG, diversity and equality issues and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

SAVE THE DATE: THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 4-6, 2024.

Interested parties please contact Jenny Choi (jchoi@irinc.ca)

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jchoi@irinc.ca

Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

bbooker@irinc.ca

