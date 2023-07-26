Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 16:26
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vanguard Renewables: Accelerating Action To Decarbonize Healthcare in the U.S.

Originally published by Politico

by Kate Silver

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Cross-sector partnership is needed to create and shape policies and practices that advance decarbonization and the energy transition more broadly, as well as building more resilience into health systems.

An example of this type of cross-sector innovation in action is a new partnership between AstraZeneca and Vanguard Renewables, a leader in waste-to-renewable energy projects. They are working to decarbonize the pharmaceutical leader's U.S. facilities with renewable natural gas created from agricultural and food waste. "We have seven manufacturing plants, multiple R&D centers and many collaboration hubs in the U.S. And by 2026, all of them will be powered by biogas," said Pam Cheng, AstraZeneca's EVP, global operations & IT and chief sustainability officer.

John Hanselman, founder and chief strategy officer of Vanguard Renewables, noted, "You need multiple industries to come together. It can't be tackled just in energy or just in waste. It requires folks like AstraZeneca to lead the charge."

Continue reading here

Vanguard Renewables, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Press release picture

Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, and Victor Dzau, M.D., president, NAM, convene complementary partnerships to decarbonize the health sector. Photo courtesy of Politico

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770435/Accelerating-Action-To-Decarbonize-Healthcare-in-the-US

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.