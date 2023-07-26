EQS-Ad-hoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.: Appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as Chief Executive Officer



26-Jul-2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





26 July 2023

Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.

(the "Company")

Appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as Chief Executive Officer

Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. announces the appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as new CEO of the Facile.it group effective from 1 October 2023. Tobias Stuber, the current CEO, will remain in his current role until September 2023.

Further details may be found on the Facile website at https://www.facile.it/news.html .

The Company is the sole direct or indirect shareholder of Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A. and Facile.it S.p.A.



Note

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Andrea Polo, Yuri Griggio and Alessandra Arosio, Press Office Facile.it.

26-Jul-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



