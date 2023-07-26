EQS-Ad-hoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
26 July 2023
Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.
(the "Company")
Appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as Chief Executive Officer
Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. announces the appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as new CEO of the Facile.it group effective from 1 October 2023. Tobias Stuber, the current CEO, will remain in his current role until September 2023.
Further details may be found on the Facile website at https://www.facile.it/news.html.
The Company is the sole direct or indirect shareholder of Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A. and Facile.it S.p.A.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Andrea Polo, Yuri Griggio and Alessandra Arosio, Press Office Facile.it.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.
|Vicolo San Gionvanni sul Muro 9
|20121 Milan
|Italy
|Phone:
|+44 746 467 8283
|E-mail:
|Marco.Troncone@SilverLake.com
|ISIN:
|IT0005520447
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1688139
