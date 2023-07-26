Application submitted in coordination with Migros to commercialize Aleph Cuts in Switzerland

Aleph Farms, a cellular agriculture company that enhances sustainability, food security and animal welfare in our food systems, today announced that it has submitted an application for regulatory approval to the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) with the goal of selling the world's first cultivated beef steaks under the Aleph Cuts brand in Switzerland. The submission is part of Aleph's collaboration with Migros, Switzerland's largest food enterprise, which has been instrumental in assessing the country's specific regulatory approval process.

Aleph Farms is leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of leaders in food production, including Migros, which first invested in the company in 2019, to help accelerate scale-up, go-to-market activities and commercialization of Aleph Cuts worldwide. Together, Aleph and Migros have since conducted extensive consumer research in Switzerland and navigated the intricacies of the country's regulatory landscape for novel foods. As part of their agreement, the two companies will continue to develop a go-to-market strategy that involves distribution and commercialization of Aleph Cuts through fine dining food service channels in Switzerland.

"Food systems affect everyone, and it will take a coordinated effort between regulators, innovators and incumbents to ensure food security in a way that helps humanity live within its planetary boundaries," said Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. "At Aleph Farms, we carefully consider partnerships that reflect our core values and sustainability commitments. Together with Migros, we are establishing the cow cell as the third category of food products from cattle, alongside beef and milk. We look forward to working closely with Switzerland's Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office to enable access to both high-quality nutrition and world-changing innovation."

Switzerland is a country with a high affinity for innovation. According to research conducted jointly by Aleph Farms and Migros, 74% of Swiss consumers are open to trying cultivated meat and are motivated to try it chiefly by curiosity and a desire to align with principles like sustainability and animal welfare.

Alongside sustainable animal agriculture, cellular agriculture can help increase resilience and stability in the supply of animal proteins and fats to diners in Switzerland. In addition, acceptance by Swiss consumers known for a quality-conscious attitude towards food can contribute further to cultivated meat's growing momentum worldwide.

Later this year, Aleph Farms plans to launch Aleph Cuts in Singapore and Israel in limited quantities and offer exclusive tasting experiences curated with select partners, pending regulatory approvals. Aleph's regulatory team is working in similar fashion with regulatory authorities in numerous markets around the world, including Switzerland, in order to ensure compliance with respective safety requirements.

About Aleph Farms

Aleph Farms, an Israel-based cellular agriculture company, enhances sustainability, food security and animal welfare in our food systems by diversifying the supply and decentralizing the production of quality animal proteins and fats as a complement to sustainable animal agriculture.

Founded in 2017, the company unveiled the world's first cultivated thin-cut beef steak in 2018, the world's first cultivated ribeye steak in 2021, and cultivated collagen in 2022. Under its product brand, Aleph Cuts, the company is launching its first product, the cultivated Petit Steak, grown from non-modified cells of a premium Black Angus cow.

For its contributions to climate leadership including a net zero commitment made in 2020, the company has received top accolades from the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

For more information, follow Aleph Cuts on Instagram and Facebook, Aleph Farms on Twitter and Linkedin, or visit www.aleph-farms.com.

