Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences and Master Distributor Canopy CBD Farms Announce Major Increase in UltraShear Nanoemulsion Platform Pipeline

Rapid Q3/Q4 2023 Sales Growth Forecasted from North American Cannabis Retailers and Wholesalers

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, biotherapeutics, food/beverage, and other industries, announced today that Canopy CBD Farms LLC ("CCF"), the Company's Master Distributor for Cannabis Products in North America, has reported a significant increase in the pipeline of retailers and wholesalers engaged in negotiations for PBIO's UltraShear-processed nanoemulsions of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids. One week ago, the Company entered the rapid expansion phase of its UltraShear Nano-CBD commercialization program (Phase 2). Working with the Company, CCF increased its short-term pipeline to over a dozen companies with strong interest in contracting for access to UltraShear nanoemulsified hemp and cannabis-derived products. CCF expects that half of these companies will generate purchase orders for UltraShear products/services over the next two weeks; the rest are expected to contract for UltraShear-processed products in a month.

Mr. John Westlake, President of CCF, emphatically stated: "There is a high level of excitement and interest in UltraShear-processed CBD nanoemulsions derived from hemp. Many customers now understand the clear advantages of the UltraShear platform and have been anxiously awaiting the transition to Phase 2, which would allow them to order UltraShear processed products. We believe the dozen companies added this week to our contracts pipeline are just the tip of the iceberg. We also believe that our contracts pipeline number will grow significantly as we transition further into commercialization Phase 2."

Mr. Westlake continued: "CCF is proud to announce that one of the most respected Key Opinion Leaders in the cannabis industry, John MacKay, Ph.D., has agreed to support CCF in a technical role. Dr. MacKay's experience and expertise is invaluable. He will help drive the adoption of the UltraShear platform through solid science and strong business acumen. We are honored to partner with Dr. MacKay as we pioneer the UltraShear platform release to the growing cannabis industry."

As the founder and CEO of Synergistic Technologies Associates, Dr. MacKay will leverage his more than 40 years of commercial and academic expertise to advance acceptance of the UltraShear platform in the cannabis industry. Dr. MacKay's perspective coupled with his extraction, separation, and formulation expertise will be valuable to all of PBIO and CCF's prospective cannabis industry business partners, ultimately benefiting the end users of UltraShear nanoemulsified cannabinoids. John MacKay (thecannabisscientist.com).

Six of the more exciting examples of opportunities being developed and negotiated by CCF are highlighted below, with deal closures expected over the coming days and weeks:

Research agreement with highly-respected MA company to evaluate quality of THC and CBD nanoemulsions.

Standing order for white label CBD spray bottles with a renowned Massachusetts dispensary.

Formulation agreement with specialty manufacturer and distributor of premium Phyto cannabinoid ingredients.

Product formulation and white label bottle contract with a well-known, hemp-based, global products cGMP manufacturer in the Mountain Region of the U.S.

Formulation and nanoemulsion ingredients supply to a Massachusetts-based cannabis beverage manufacturer.

White label contract with a large, mid-west, MS operator to market and sell PBI's unique Nano-CBD topical spray.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, stated, "We are encouraged by the results from our partner CCF in their recent aggressive marketing of the UltraShear platform to new geographical areas and companies. It is exciting to see the expanding interest generated, which we believe will manifest itself in rapidly increasing revenue in Q3/Q4 2023."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "With recent advances in our technology base, and in our current UltraShear commercialization roll-out, we believe PBIO's future has never been brighter. We are highly disappointed in the Company's stock price, which we believe in no way reflects PBIO's present worth nor its future potential. As evidence of management's faith in PBIO's future, Jeff Peterson (Chairman) and I have committed a large part of our personal net worth to PBIO. As evidence of our staff's faith in PBIO's future, and upon the request of multiple employees, efforts are being made to institute an employee stock purchase plan to facilitate share acquisition by the staff. During my professional career, I have priorly founded/co-founded three successful public companies, yet in my opinion, none had close to the potential that we now have in PBIO."

About the Upcoming Cannabis Drinks Expos in San Francisco and Chicago

Additional lead generation and UltraShear brand awareness activities will be generated at the upcoming Cannabis Drinks Expos in San Francisco on July 27th and in Chicago on August 1st. PBIO and CCF staff will attend both meetings.

About Canopy CBD Farms LLC

Manufacturer of compliant commercial industrial hemp outputs. Led by a United States Air Force veteran and experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working and networking in cannabis. Strong knowledge in cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and business development. Specializing in contract manufacturing with established companies, producing ready to formulate CBD, and minor's solutions. Utilizing UltraShear Technologies to use in CBD/THC beverages & edible products. CCF is combining skills and services with Dr. John MacKay, an internationally recognized scientific expert in analytical testing, extraction, and purification techniques within botanical space. His career has included many roles in innovative product development. Dr. MacKay is currently a contributing journalist of Extraction Magazine, a cannabis extraction publication, and Terpenes and Testing Magazine, a publication serving the cannabis industry with cannabis news and science on horticulture, extraction, and testing labs.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

John Hollister, Director of Sales & Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T) Ken Micciche, Director of Business Development (508) 230-1828 (T) John Westlake, Founder, Canopy CBD Farms LLC (978) 471-9981 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770411/Pressure-BioSciences-and-Master-Distributor-Canopy-CBD-Farms-Announce-Major-Increase-in-UltraShear-Nanoemulsion-Platform-Pipeline