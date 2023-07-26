Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
WKN: A2PN6S | ISIN: FR0013406881
Stuttgart
26.07.23
08:06 Uhr
1,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
26.07.2023 | 16:52
CMG Cleantech S.A.: Q3 update on CMG CleanTech's open projects in Spain, North Africa and the US

DJ CMG Cleantech S.A.: Q3 update on CMG CleanTech's open projects in Spain, North Africa and the US 

CMG Cleantech S.A. 
CMG Cleantech S.A.: Q3 update on CMG CleanTech's open projects in Spain, North Africa and the US 
26-Jul-2023 / 16:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PARIS, 26th July 2023 - CMG CleanTech S.A ("CMG"), a clean energy and technology corporation, provided an update today 
on four projects announced over the last nine months. 
In the first project, CMG's subsidiary Tech Infinite Ltd entered into initial negotiations late last year with Daza 
Properties S.L. of Málaga Spain. Daza Properties is a leading residential and commercial construction company with an 
interest in an extensive luxury development in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave on the coast of Morocco. When finalised, the 
agreement is set to see Tech Infinite Ltd installing large-scale solar panel systems for single and multi-family 
residential structures in the development. 
 
Project number two is a contract signed in January 2023 between Tech Infinite Ltd and property development company 
Orlando World Live LLC in Florida for the installation, manufacture and design of renewable energy systems developed by 
the CMG subsidiary. The multibillion-dollar project has been delayed while the development company secures the whole 
of the site's land purchase by Orlando World Live. Once  complete, this project is aimed at delivering an 
entertainment and leisure complex and new commercial sector to downtown Orlando. 
 
In the third project, also announced in January 2023, CMG agreed to partner with a North African energy company, to 
build a solar cell factory, which would make CMG the only manufacturer of solar cells in the region. Since that time, 
further negotiations for a Joint Venture contract have been pursued as terms have expanded to include the construction 
by CMG of an electric arc furnace to maximise local mineral resources to develop a silicon wafer production plant, the 
first in the region. The plant will produce silicon wafers for this huge investment into North Africa for PV panel 
production. 
 
Finally, in March this year, CMG won a US-based project bid allowing its Joint Venture partner Panacea Global Energy to 
expand operations in North America with the opening of its first U.S. flagship facility, Green Garden Village in 
Osceola County. The Green Garden Village is a multiphase project. Plans, which include the construction of the 
company's U.S. headquarters, a research and development facility and manufacturing facilities, have been amended after 
consultation with the local community which has caused some delay to the planned schedule of work. 
 
 
About CMG CleanTech S.A. 
Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop 
the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate 
their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. 
https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
 
About Tech Infinite Ltd 
Tech Infinite provides home-building and green energy solutions in the belief that sustainable and affordable design, 
building and electric vehicle charging technologies should be available to everyone, businesses and consumers alike. 
The company is committed to creating an energy zero impact product range, delivering environment positive outputs from 
materials used to end of life solutions. 
https://techinfinite.co.uk/ 
 
 
Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries: 
 
pr@financialmedia.group 
Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Q3 update on CMG CleanTech's open projects in Spain, North Africa and the US 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     CMG Cleantech S.A. 
         6 place de la Madeleine 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     charlotte@unity-group.com 
Internet:    https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013406881 
Euronext Ticker: MLCMG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1689109 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1689109 26-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)

