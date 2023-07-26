Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 17:00
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) PLC for the year ended 31 March 2023;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023;
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023; and
  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Finance PLC for the year ended 31 March 2023.

A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:

https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/document-library/kelda-financial-statements/

https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/document-library/yorkshire-water-financial-statements/

For further information please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk


