

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a new security assistance package to help Ukraine protect its people from Russian attacks.



The latest round of U.S. military aid focuses on important capabilities to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, including additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and NASAMS.



The package also has more artillery rounds, anti-aircraft systems, several dozen armored personnel carriers, and over 28 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, all of which will arrive in Ukraine soon.



Authorized by U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, this package contains $400 million worth of arms and equipment from Department of Defense stocks.



Announcing this at a routine media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, 'We will continue to support Ukraine as they stand up to Russian brutality and defend their country as long as it takes.'



The capabilities in this package include: Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; 120mm and 60mm mortar rounds; 32 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets; Hornet Unmanned Aerial Systems; Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; Tactical air navigation systems; Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; Over 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; Night vision devices and thermal imagery systems; and Spare parts, training munitions, and other field equipment.



Jean-Pierre said that Trevor Reed, an American citizen who was injured while participating in fighting in Ukraine, has been evacuated to Germany with the support of an NGO, and that he is receiving medical care there.



Russia had, last week, bombarded Ukrainian port cities such as Odesa. And on Monday, Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken