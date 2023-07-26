eXpanded eXistence Celebrates Milestone: AI Surgical Platform Utilized in Over 250 Surgeries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / eXpanded eXistence ( eXeX ), an innovative force in healthcare technology, is excited to announce that its groundbreaking AI Surgical Platform has been successfully deployed in over 250 surgeries with astounding results. This unprecedented platform, which combines advanced AI and Mixed Reality technology, is making waves in healthcare by significantly reducing errors and minimizing waste in operating rooms around the world.

Leveraging the power of AI and the convenience of tablets and Mixed Reality headsets, eXeX offers a unique product that is the first of its kind in the industry. It has been welcomed by surgeons and healthcare staff who have seen a significant enhancement in efficiency and accuracy during surgeries. eXeX's CEO Robert Masson expressed his enthusiasm regarding this remarkable milestone, stating, "The progress and success we have achieved is truly phenomenal. We are witnessing a transformative moment in healthcare."

Presently, the platform is trusted by numerous distinguished surgeons and their teams across the United States and the United Kingdom, including Mr. Syed Aftab, a UK-based surgeon at Complex Spine London . Reflecting on his experiences with eXeX's system, Mr. Aftab comments, "This is the missing link in surgical organization and performance. Soon, it will be inconceivable to perform surgery without this tool, akin to imagining life without our smartphones."

As the year progresses, eXeX plans to extend the availability of their revolutionary technology to more facilities, anticipating that it will be employed in thousands of surgeries by 2024.

With this achievement, eXeX continues to lead the charge in superpowering healthcare facilities and their teams with the most advanced AI and Mixed Reality technologies, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the operating room and setting new standards for the future of healthcare.

About eXeX:

eXeX is a pioneering tech company focusing on creating innovative and advanced solutions for the healthcare industry. Its unique Surgical Platform is transforming surgical processes worldwide by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and Mixed Reality technologies. eXeX is committed to helping healthcare providers improve surgical outcomes and streamline operating procedures through revolutionary technology.

