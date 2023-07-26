A Deep Dive into the Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.'s Smart Sprinkler Prototype

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC:SHGI), a fire protection technology company has completed Version 1 of its Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype. This is a development, proof-of-concept prototype that will be used for testing, further development, and refinement of parts.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System is intended to work with conventional sprinkler systems to speed up their response times to fire and allow sprinklers to communicate and work together to best address fire hazards. Conventional fire sprinkler heads activate independently of one another when there is a fire, with each sprinkler activating only when it reaches a pre-determined temperature threshold. Conventional sprinklers operate without complex intelligence; each one starts working on its own only when it gets hot enough.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. envisions the future of fire suppression with a faster and more intelligent approach, utilizing swift fire detection and leveraging software and electronics to automatically make informed decisions about which sprinklers to activate, where to direct water, and how much water to release. The Company has designed and developed the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System to fulfill this vision.

As stated in recent news, the Company has performed testing on its Sensing and Activation Units, a key element of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype. The Sensing and Activation Units effectively and quickly detect fires using temperature, gas, flame, and smoke sensors. Using more sensing methods than a conventional sprinkler allows the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System to respond to fires earlier on in fire growth, when the fire size is smaller. This is expected to result in less damage and could also allow the Company to pursue protection applications that conventional fire sprinklers cannot adequately or reasonably protect on their own. The Company anticipates the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System providing effective protection for the commercial storage and warehousing industry, particularly in buildings with tall ceiling heights, intricate architectural designs, dense storage arrangements, and the storage of hazardous commodities.

The Company has conducted benchtop testing to ensure each sensor on the Sensing and Activation Unit functions effectively. Through these tests, the Company has confirmed the timely and accurate detection of temperature differentials, fixed temperature thresholds, elevated levels of CO2, flame presence, and smoke presence.

The Sensing and Activation Units have 3D-printed enclosures to house electrical components. Inside the enclosures are custom printed circuit boards created by the Company. The electronics are designed for low-power and the software algorithms developed by the Company allow the units to run on battery power. Batteries are also housed within the Sensing and Activation Units.

The Company has performed a small-scale fire test to demonstrate that the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System successfully activates prior to a bulb style conventional fire sprinkler acting alone. A video of this demonstration can be viewed below.

In the video above, The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System Sensing and Activation Unit detects the fire faster than the traditional sprinkler head, acting independently, and wirelessly communicates a message to the Base Station which is out of frame of the video. The message reports that there is a fire present. When the Base Station receives this message, it wirelessly communicates a message back to the Sensing and Activation Unit to trigger sprinkler activation. The Sensing and Activation Unit responds by applying an electrical current to the clip mechanism which breaks the sprinkler bulb allowing water to flow. The clip mechanism, which is also developed by the Company, is connected to the Sensing and Activation Unit via the red wire shown in the video.

The Company is working on fine-tuning the prototype with some small dimensional changes to the mechanical designs and making some additional adjustments for ease of installation and reliability. The Company is also beginning to put together a test plan to continue testing the Sensing and Activation Units to verify their robustness, accuracy, and immunity to false alarms.

The Company is working in parallel to build up a full Base Station and expects to unveil this portion of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype in the coming months. Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. also intends to conduct a demo with multiple Sensing and Activation Units in coordination with the Base Station to demonstrate how the system can activate a group of sprinklers surrounding a fire. This test would illustrate the system's coordinated response in a larger setting. While only a single sprinkler is sufficient to extinguish the fire in this video, in a larger setting such as within the storage and warehousing industry, multiple sprinkler activations may be necessary to suppress the seat of the fire and wet nearby areas to prevent the fire from spreading.

Having made significant strides with the Sparx Smart Sprinkler Prototype, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is enthusiastic and determined to continue our journey. Stay tuned for more news on our progress and our steadfast commitment to revolutionize the fire suppression industry.

Regulation A+ offering: https://www.sparx-fire.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHGI_SparxFire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc/100093347986779/

Company Pitch Deck:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/947035425/CoZUBuaCpzDXbRb/doc.pdf

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors in our Form 1-A Offering Circular filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023.

Contact:

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.- Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

Email: info@sparx-fire.com

Website: https://www.sparx-fire.com

SOURCE: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770447/A-Deep-Dive-into-the-Sparx-Holdings-Group-Incs-Smart-Sprinkler-Prototype