Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
26 July 2023
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transaction
The Company has been notified that, Ben Goldsmith, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 26 July 2023 27,300 Ordinary Shares at a price of 96.685 pence per share, all for ISAs on behalf of his children.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3709 8733