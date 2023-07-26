Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

26 July 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Ben Goldsmith, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 26 July 2023 27,300 Ordinary Shares at a price of 96.685 pence per share, all for ISAs on behalf of his children.

